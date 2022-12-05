Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
North Roan Street closed as crews fight apartment fire
A portion of N. Roan St. is closed from Mountain View Rd. to Carroll Creek Rd. as fire crews battle an apartment fire, according to a Facebook post from the City of Johnson City. The fire is at N. Roan St. and Sequoyah Dr. Indian Trail Middle School will be...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County set to spend $1.55 million on patrol cars
The Sullivan County Commission is set to lease or purchase new patrol cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as quickly as possible and the vote will come next week. Sullivan County Commissioner Michael Cole brought to the commission Thursday night during its work session a proposal to buy 28 new vehicles at a cost of $1.55 million.
Johnson City Press
New Kingsport bicycle pump track to be constructed
A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
Johnson City Press
Oh Deer: City talks of problems with growing wildlife population
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull expressed his concern about a growing problem across Kingsport this week to area legislators. The overpopulation of deer.
Johnson City Press
No one injured in blaze, but dog dies
Johnson City firefighters battled a devastating apartment fire Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive. A Johnson City spokesperson said the fire department was dispatched to 103 Sequoyah Drive around 12:25 p.m., where two apartments were on fire. The blaze was under control roughly two hours later, though all 15 apartments were damaged by fire or water.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethon City Council passes garbage rate increase on first reading
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council took the first step Thursday night toward raising the rates for garbage service in both residential and commercial properties in the city. The council voted unanimously of first reading to increase the fees for residential service by $2 and by $5 for commercial customers. The residential fee would go from $13 per month to $15 per month. The commercial fee would go from $25 per month to $30 per month.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council considering increases in garbage fees
ELIZABETHTON — Residents and businesses in Elizabethton may see their cost of garbage pickup increased, if the City Council approves a proposed price adjustment. The proposal is to raise the cost of residential fees from $13 to $15 per month and the cost of commercial fees from $25 to $30 per month. The cost of the service has remained the same since July 2019.
Johnson City Press
Scott County PSA, Hawkins looking to bring clean water to Pink Hill homes
PINK HILL — Officials with the Scott County Public Service Authority and members of Hawkins County government met with residents of the Pink Hill community to talk about extending Scott County's water lines to provide the area with clean drinking water. Water Condition.
Johnson City Press
Carter County nearing approval of $1 million project for new heating and air conditioning system for jail
ELIZABETHTON — The Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission unanimously approved a motion Tuesday night to move ahead on a $1 million project to replace the heating and air conditioning system in the Carter County Detention Center. The motion sends the project to the Budget Committee...
Johnson City Press
Breaking: Band director arrested for making false stabbing report at Sullivan Heights Middle
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County band director Eddie Dalton has been arrested and charged with false reporting after authorities said he lied about being stabbed Monday at Sullivan Heights Middle School. Harold Dalton, known at the school as Eddie Dalton, was arrested and charged Wednesday, according to the Sullivan County...
Johnson City Press
Christmas trees lit up at Sullivan County Courthouse
The rain fell Thursday night, but that didn’t stop the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Historic Blountville as a crowd gathered around to watch the large evergreen next to the Sullivan County Courthouse come to life with lights. Angela Crane, marketing specialist for the Sullivan County Department of Archives...
Johnson City Press
'Hobby knife' attack at Sullivan Heights staff member still a mystery
KINGSPORT — Authorities have given out more but still limited information about the “hobby” or X-Acto-type knife stabbing injury of a Sullivan Heights Middle School staff member. It occurred Monday morning.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Christmas Parade will start down Elk Avenue at 6 p.m. Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The annual Elizabethton Christmas Parade in downtown Elizabethton will begin rolling down Elk Avenue at 6 p.m. Saturday, much to the delight of good little boys and girls of all ages. The theme of this year’s parade is “Silver Bells” and this year’s grand marshal will be...
Johnson City Press
‘We built this city on rock ‘n’ roll”: Casino groundbreaking looks ahead to future growth
BRISTOL, Va. — The song “We Built This City” by Starship played on as Jon Lucas, the chief operating officer of Hard Rock International, looked over the podium at the Bristol Casino facility on Wednesday. He stood just a few feet from the ceremonial dirt he and casino and state leaders would later shovel with shiny guitar-necked shovels as part of Wednesday’s groundbreaking event.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City man faces multiple charges
Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald of Johnson City on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in...
Johnson City Press
Affidavit: Band director's story about two students in hallway fabricated
KINGSPORT — A Sullivan Heights Middle School band director allegedly made a false report Monday morning about two male students acting “suspiciously” in a hallway, one of whom he claimed stabbed him. A court document indicates Harold E. “Eddie” Dalton made a false report of two male...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport announces new festival: The GOAT
Kingsport city officials announced Wednesday a new arts & crafts festival debuting next spring – The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The three-day festival will be held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
Johnson City Press
Golf Club Acres luminaries will be presented this Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The 44th Annual “Lights for Jesus” luminaries will be held this Saturday in Golf Club Acres Subdivision from 5:30 to 11 p.m. The neighborhood invites everyone in the region to drive through Golf Club Acres on Saturday night to enjoy the “Lights for Jesus” display. It is on the same hight at the Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton, so families attending the parade are invited to top off their evening by going through the neighborhood light display.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Health, Ballad Health bring pediatric rheumatology care to Appalachian Highlands
ETSU Health and Ballad Health have partnered to welcome rheumatologist Ashley Blaske, M.D., to Johnson City as the only board-certified pediatric rheumatologist serving the Appalachian Highlands east of Nashville. Blaske will see pediatric patients at Ballad Health’s Pediatric Subspecialties office and adult patients at ETSU Health’s Internal Medicine – Johnson...
Johnson City Press
Aquatic Center hosting 'Winter Wonderland'
The Kingsport Aquatic Center will be a beautiful sight this weekend as folks spend an afternoon “swimin’ in a winter wonderland.”. A Winter Wonderland Swim event will be held at the Kingsport Aquatic Center, 1820 Meadowview Parkway, on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
Comments / 0