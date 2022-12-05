Read full article on original website
95.5 FM WIFC
Myszka Reaches Plea Deal for Chippewa County Charges
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau man who led police on a multi-county manhunt along Highway 29 in September has reached a plea deal for felony counts of hit-and-run causing injury, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and fleeing an officer. Chad Myszka entered the pleas on Wednesday in Chippewa...
WJFW-TV
Two years of probation ordered for a Marathon Co. town clerk who altered a voter list
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - A town clerk for Marathon County has been sentenced to two years of probation for altering a voter registration list during the 2020 election. Mary Beth Gebert, 66, was charged with misconduct in public office and election official destroying a poll list, both of those charges are felonies. Gebert is also charged with resisting or obstructing an officer.
wxpr.org
Lincoln County Lieutenant retires after months on paid leave during investigation into his actions
A Lincoln County Sheriff's Lieutenant retired after months of paid-leave. Nearly 130-pages of an open records request show Lt. Chad Collinsworth retired Oct 1., after months on paid leave during an internal investigation. In a series of documents, there are dozens of complaints from employees against Collinsworth, including allegations of...
Multiple injuries reported in head-on crash west of Wausau
A three-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday in Marathon County sent several people to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:54 p.m. Dec. 7 on Hwy. 107. SAFER and Marathon were called to the crash on Hwy. 107 by Highland Drive in the Town of Rib Falls. Two ambulances were immediately dispatched with a report of one person who was unconscious and unresponsive and a second person with chest injuries. Wausau also responded with mutual aid with a third ambulance and an Edgar EMT also rendered assistance.
WJFW-TV
DNR to enact a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Lincoln Co.
MADISON (WJFW) - A feeding ban will be going into effect in Lincoln County starting on Dec. 12. The ban comes after a five-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in November. State law requires that the DNR enact a ban on feeding and baiting of deer...
WJFW-TV
Medford man charged in fatal November crash in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY (WJFW) - Charges have been filed this week towards a Medford man that was driving during a fatal wreck on Nov. 14. Patrick Davis, 32, from Medford, is charged with one count of knowingly operating with a revoked license causing death, two counts of knowingly operating with a revoked license causing great bodily harm and misdemeanor bail jumping.
WSAW
Your Town Wausau: The history of the Landmark building
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Landmark building has been a part of downtown Wausau’s history since 1924. Originally named Hotel Wausau, the Scott Street staple has undergone some transformations in the last 100 years. In the early years, Wausau was largely a frontier outpost until the early 20th Century...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander High School students help kids write letters to Santa
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Taylor Riopel and other Rhinelander High School students will be going to elementary schools around the area for the next week to help students write letters to Santa. "I think they all enjoy it, because especially having high school kids come in and not an adult or your mom and dad helping you write, it’s like another kid," said Taylor Riopel. With a large number of students to help it may be a difficult task. "Well, it’s a little bit of a struggle at first," said Riopel. "You meet so many kids and splitting into classroom is a little difficult, but we can do it because I have done it for a couple of years already," she said.
Consultant proposes 65% increase in Wausau water rate for 2023
Amid skyrocketing utility-related debt in Wausau a financial consulting firm is proposing the city increase water rates by 65 percent in 2023, along with a 5 percent hike in sewer rates. Water bills for city residents are projected to rise about $140 per quarter, up from about $85 and is...
Heavy fire damages Merrill apartment complex (with video)
Fire and smoke caused heavy damage late Tuesday into early Wednesday at an apartment complex in Merrill, the third blaze since Thanksgiving. One cat was rescued and one cat is missing from the complex. No human injuries have been reported. Crews were dispatched at about 11:21 p.m. Dec. 6 to...
WJFW-TV
School District of Rhinelander hosting Hodag Day at the Dome today
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - The School District of Rhinelander will be celebrating the Best High School Mascot in the Nation tonight, as they host Hodag Day at the Dome this evening from the Hodag Dome. The event will be a community-wide celebration of the Hodag. Hodag Day at the Dome will...
WJFW-TV
NATH fundraises with Pints & Pasties approaching year end goal
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A local initiative is closing in on its financial needs for the year. NATH Fredrick place relies on fundraising to cover one third of its expenses each year. Their most recent fundraiser, Pints and Pasties brings them one step closer. Rhinelander area has been the home of NATH Fredrick place for 12 years now.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander boys swimming dominates again with win over Shawano Community
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Rhinelander High School boys swimming team has been dominant all season, and they looked to continue that dominance on Thursday when they hosted their first event of the season out of three. They took on Shawano Community and were hoping to break some records in the process.
WJFW-TV
Tax levy being raised in Merrill to keep the public services operational
MERRILL (WJFW) - The City of Merrill will raise the tax levy in order to continue to offer residents public services. The tax levy for operations increased by more than $450,000, mainly because of operational costs. The City of Merrill could have increased the tax levy to more than $26,000...
WJFW-TV
A special meaning for the 5th annual Carols in the Commons at Lakeland Union
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - A tradition returned to Lakeland Union High School this week as the annual Carols in the Commons welcomed community members to sing songs with the school choir during the early holiday season. But, there's more than meets the eye to to this year's performance. If one...
wxpr.org
Downtown Minocqua storefronts fill in with new and established businesses
The time between Thanksgiving and Christmas is generally considered the busy holiday shopping season. But for some downtown areas in the Northwoods, we’re now in the slow season. “It’s very difficult here. It’s very tourist-dependent,” said Sarah Hoban. She owns Isabella’s Boutique in downtown Minocqua.
WJFW-TV
Snowmobile trails to partially open on Friday morning in Iron Co.
IRON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Iron County snowmobile and winter ATV/UTV trails will partially open Fri., Dec. 9, at 7 a.m. The White Thunder Riders report that trails 2, 2A, 6, 8, 8B, 11A, 13, 13C, 15, 17, 17A and 77 are ready to ride. All of the Mercer Sno-Goers...
