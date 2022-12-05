ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

95.5 FM WIFC

Myszka Reaches Plea Deal for Chippewa County Charges

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau man who led police on a multi-county manhunt along Highway 29 in September has reached a plea deal for felony counts of hit-and-run causing injury, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and fleeing an officer. Chad Myszka entered the pleas on Wednesday in Chippewa...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Two years of probation ordered for a Marathon Co. town clerk who altered a voter list

MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - A town clerk for Marathon County has been sentenced to two years of probation for altering a voter registration list during the 2020 election. Mary Beth Gebert, 66, was charged with misconduct in public office and election official destroying a poll list, both of those charges are felonies. Gebert is also charged with resisting or obstructing an officer.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Multiple injuries reported in head-on crash west of Wausau

A three-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday in Marathon County sent several people to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:54 p.m. Dec. 7 on Hwy. 107. SAFER and Marathon were called to the crash on Hwy. 107 by Highland Drive in the Town of Rib Falls. Two ambulances were immediately dispatched with a report of one person who was unconscious and unresponsive and a second person with chest injuries. Wausau also responded with mutual aid with a third ambulance and an Edgar EMT also rendered assistance.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Medford man charged in fatal November crash in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY (WJFW) - Charges have been filed this week towards a Medford man that was driving during a fatal wreck on Nov. 14. Patrick Davis, 32, from Medford, is charged with one count of knowingly operating with a revoked license causing death, two counts of knowingly operating with a revoked license causing great bodily harm and misdemeanor bail jumping.
MEDFORD, WI
WSAW

Your Town Wausau: The history of the Landmark building

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Landmark building has been a part of downtown Wausau’s history since 1924. Originally named Hotel Wausau, the Scott Street staple has undergone some transformations in the last 100 years. In the early years, Wausau was largely a frontier outpost until the early 20th Century...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander High School students help kids write letters to Santa

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Taylor Riopel and other Rhinelander High School students will be going to elementary schools around the area for the next week to help students write letters to Santa. "I think they all enjoy it, because especially having high school kids come in and not an adult or your mom and dad helping you write, it’s like another kid," said Taylor Riopel. With a large number of students to help it may be a difficult task. "Well, it’s a little bit of a struggle at first," said Riopel. "You meet so many kids and splitting into classroom is a little difficult, but we can do it because I have done it for a couple of years already," she said.
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Heavy fire damages Merrill apartment complex (with video)

Fire and smoke caused heavy damage late Tuesday into early Wednesday at an apartment complex in Merrill, the third blaze since Thanksgiving. One cat was rescued and one cat is missing from the complex. No human injuries have been reported. Crews were dispatched at about 11:21 p.m. Dec. 6 to...
MERRILL, WI
WJFW-TV

NATH fundraises with Pints & Pasties approaching year end goal

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A local initiative is closing in on its financial needs for the year. NATH Fredrick place relies on fundraising to cover one third of its expenses each year. Their most recent fundraiser, Pints and Pasties brings them one step closer. Rhinelander area has been the home of NATH Fredrick place for 12 years now.
RHINELANDER, WI
wxpr.org

Downtown Minocqua storefronts fill in with new and established businesses

The time between Thanksgiving and Christmas is generally considered the busy holiday shopping season. But for some downtown areas in the Northwoods, we’re now in the slow season. “It’s very difficult here. It’s very tourist-dependent,” said Sarah Hoban. She owns Isabella’s Boutique in downtown Minocqua.
MINOCQUA, WI

