ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Winners and losers from the winter meetings

Is it ever nice to have the winter meetings back. After a several-year hiatus, MLB's silly season returned with over $1 billion handed out over several wild days in San Diego. Here are our winners and losers:. WINNERS. Aaron Judge. Boy, did this bet pay off. After rejecting New York's...
theScore

Mets' projected payroll soars past $300M after latest spending spree

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen will have quite the competitive balance tax bill next year. Cohen continued to show little regard for the tax line Thursday, reportedly re-signing center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162-million contract and adding reliever David Robertson on a one-year, $10-million deal. These deals pushed the Mets' projected 2023 payroll above the $300-million mark, and likely into record territory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Bloom committed to helping Red Sox win: 'I don't care how much shit I take'

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom won't let his tenure with the team be defined by the departures of star players Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts. "If I ever put that ahead of the organization, I'm not doing my job," Bloom said, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo. "There are, in any of these jobs, decisions that make everybody happy, and some decisions that are tougher and are going to be unpleasant. You can't run from those. Especially the nature of this job. It doesn't mean I've gotten everything right or will get everything right.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

DeGrom: Goal is to win World Series with Rangers

Jacob deGrom left the New York Mets for the Texas Rangers to win a championship. "That's the goal. Winning a World Series," deGrom said Thursday during his introductory press conference. "All these guys have that same vision, and it lined up with what I wanted to do. They showed a ton of interest from the start, and the feelings were mutual. Just very happy to be here."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Report: Giants join Twins, Cubs among teams chasing Correa

The San Francisco Giants have their sights set on another star free agent after missing out on Aaron Judge. The Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are among the clubs in on shortstop Carlos Correa, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Landing the 28-year-old Correa would likely cost San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy