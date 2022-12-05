Read full article on original website
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Nonprofit launches Lowcountry African American Giving Circle
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry nonprofit has launched a new effort to support local African American communities. This week the Coastal Community Foundation introduced the Lowcountry African American Giving Circle, a pool of donations dedicated to a specific cause. “Bringing in donors of African descent into the fold, teaching philanthropy, building a philanthropic ecosystem […]
abcnews4.com
Food distribution for Charleston-area veterans next Tuesday: Soldiers' Angels & EP Group
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The national nonprofit Soldier's Angels have partnered with Charleston's EP Group and its subsidiary, Veterans Help Group, to host a food distribution for veterans on Tuesday, Dec. 13. "Our veterans business advocates for disabled veterans across the U.S. and we are proud of the opportunity...
live5news.com
‘A walking miracle from God’: Smoaks house explosion survivor’s family speaks out
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County man’s family is grateful their dad is still alive after his home exploded on Monday night. “A walking miracle from God.” That’s what a son and daughter say about their father, Israel Jenkins. The 76-year-old was in his home...
WRDW-TV
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
WYFF4.com
Charleston County lieutenant breaks it down with dancers during Christmas parade
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you need a reason to smile today or some help getting in the holiday spirit look no further than Lt. Shawn James with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his "performance" during a Christmas parade. There isn't really much to say other than watch...
manninglive.com
Manning Captain of Investigations retires
In 1991, Rick Elms began work in law enforcement. He worked patrol for about 10 years, then he went on to become Captain of Investigations at The City of Manning Police Department. He kept this role until his recent retirement. Elms has served the citizens of Clarendon in many forms....
counton2.com
Fire inside Summerville High School restroom deemed 'criminal act' (4:00 p.m. Show)
Fire inside Summerville High School restroom deemed …. Community members celebrate former BCSD superintendent …. People in Berkeley County came together Thursday night for a celebration to show support for former school district superintendent Deon Jackson who was fired last month. Russell Watt’s Trip and Costume of a Lifetime at...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. passes $3.8M for sheriff’s office raises; funding questions remain
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council voted to allocate millions of dollars to help make the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office pay more competitive, but it is not yet clear where they would get that money. In a 5-4 vote along party lines, the council passed a motion that...
crbjbizwire.com
Frampton Construction wraps up work on four-building industrial campus
Charleston, S.C. - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed the construction of TradePark East industrial campus in North Charleston, S.C. Developed by Trinity Capital Advisors, the 837,000-square-foot park features four Class-A industrial buildings located on Weber Boulevard...
live5news.com
Victim’s family reacts to verdict in fatal downtown shooting: ‘He got what he deserved’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old in downtown Charleston in 2019 has been found guilty on Thursday. A jury found Shannon Johnson guilty of shooting and killing Timothy Haman Jr. on Hanover Street. Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident,...
Closing arguments expected Thursday in trial for deadly Aug. 2019 shooting on Hanover Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday morning for a man accused in a deadly August 2019 shooting on Hanover Street. Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot a 41-year-old man […]
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. family survives carbon monoxide leak, meets operator who gave warning
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County family is grateful this holiday season after they got a call warning them of carbon monoxide inside their home. The Conlin family said they are lucky no one was seriously hurt after a faulty stove caused a carbon monoxide leak inside their home.
Developer suing city of Charleston over plans to build apartment building
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An Augusta-based developer has filed a lawsuit against the City of Charleston over plans to build an eight-story apartment building on Calhoun Street. SE Calhoun LLC is a development company headquartered in Augusta, Georgia. In their lawsuit, filed Monday, the firm said they spent $12 million to purchase a property at […]
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina, is one of America's greatest cities, hosting some of the best family-friendly neighborhoods. Here are a few to consider.
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. board member claims new chairman violated district policy
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - One member of the Berkeley County School District Board of Trustees claims the current chairman has violated school district policy multiple times over the past several weeks. David Barrow, current school board member and former chairman, is calling out Mac McQuillin for violating the school...
live5news.com
State agents investigating Williamsburg County inmate death
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. Williamsburg County deputies said the inmate was found around 6:10 a.m. Monday morning and called emergency medical services who were unsuccessful in rendering...
Man found guilty in deadly Aug. 2019 shooting on Hanover Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was found guilty Thursday in a deadly shooting that took place on Hanover Street in August 2019. Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot 41-year-old Timothy Haman in the back […]
live5news.com
Board suspends Georgetown teacher’s license 2 years over physical altercation with student
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Board of Education suspended a Georgetown County teacher’s license for two years after reviewing a video of a physical altercation with a student. Lewis Morant’s South Carolina educator certificate was suspended on Nov. 8 for two years, the board said....
Furry critter finds its way inside Mount Pleasant couple’s commode — but how?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Imagine the surprise when a Mount Pleasant family discovered a furry critter inside their commode — but how did it get there? It all started when Christina Springston said she heard what sounded like water dripping from the toilet tank. “The sound escalated to light splashing so I knocked on […]
live5news.com
Murdaugh attorneys seek ‘bill of particulars’ on motive in killings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh are asking the state to provide details on their theory of motive. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul at the family’s rural property in Colleton County.
