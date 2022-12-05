ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

WSAV News 3

Nonprofit launches Lowcountry African American Giving Circle

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry nonprofit has launched a new effort to support local African American communities. This week the Coastal Community Foundation introduced the Lowcountry African American Giving Circle, a pool of donations dedicated to a specific cause. “Bringing in donors of African descent into the fold, teaching philanthropy, building a philanthropic ecosystem […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WRDW-TV

Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
CHARLESTON, SC
manninglive.com

Manning Captain of Investigations retires

In 1991, Rick Elms began work in law enforcement. He worked patrol for about 10 years, then he went on to become Captain of Investigations at The City of Manning Police Department. He kept this role until his recent retirement. Elms has served the citizens of Clarendon in many forms....
MANNING, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Frampton Construction wraps up work on four-building industrial campus

Charleston, S.C. - Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed the construction of TradePark East industrial campus in North Charleston, S.C. Developed by Trinity Capital Advisors, the 837,000-square-foot park features four Class-A industrial buildings located on Weber Boulevard...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. board member claims new chairman violated district policy

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - One member of the Berkeley County School District Board of Trustees claims the current chairman has violated school district policy multiple times over the past several weeks. David Barrow, current school board member and former chairman, is calling out Mac McQuillin for violating the school...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

State agents investigating Williamsburg County inmate death

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. Williamsburg County deputies said the inmate was found around 6:10 a.m. Monday morning and called emergency medical services who were unsuccessful in rendering...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

