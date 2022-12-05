Read full article on original website
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Russian oligarch wins access to second impounded yacht on French Riviera
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A French court on Friday ordered the customs agency to release a second impounded yacht owned by a Russian billionaire hit by European sanctions, citing procedural errors made during its seizure.
Mexican airline Volaris exploring sustainable fuel options
MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris is exploring options to obtain sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), including a potential deal in the United States, the airline's top executive said in an interview following the company's investor day.
Bossard Acquires PennEngineering's Canadian Distribution Business
ZUG, Switzerland — The Bossard Group is expanding its market presence in Canada as a supplier of high-quality fastening solutions. It has acquired the Canadian distribution business of Danboro, Pennsylvania-based PennEngineering, an innovative manufacturer of fastening solutions. PENN Engineered Fasteners Corporation (PEF), based in Concord, Ontario, was founded in...
PT Holdings Rebrands as Parts Town Unlimited
ADDISON, Ill. — PT Holdings, the parent company of Parts Town — leader in the high-tech distribution of foodservice equipment parts, residential appliance parts, HVAC parts and related products — on Monday unveiled its new brand, Parts Town Unlimited. In addition, the company announced a number of...
Oil set for 10% weekly drop as demand worries dominate
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices were stable on Friday, although both benchmarks headed for a weekly loss on worries over weak economic outlook in China, Europe and the United States weighing on oil demand.
