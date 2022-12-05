Read full article on original website
Peoria Gun and Knife show returns to the Expo Gardens
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Gun and Knife show made its’ return to the Expo Gardens. Gun and knife enthusiasts gathered at the event to show off their hardware. Over 20 vendors and store owners from across the Midwest attended the event. The show featured classics such...
Chicago non-profit launches holiday campaigns
CHICAGO (25 News Now) - A Chicago-based nonprofit launched a holiday fundraiser to make sure children had what they need in the classroom to succeed in the future. The campaign is called ‘Make a World of Difference’ and it was launched by Back 2 School America. Their goal for this holiday season is to lessen the burden on families and teachers by providing free school supplies to thousands of students.
Bradley University President performs in ‘The Nutcracker’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dr. Stephen Standifird is exchanging his presidential robe for a 10-foot wide skirt. Standifird, the President of Bradley University is portraying “Mother Ginger” in the Peoria Ballet Company’s performance of ‘The Nutcracker.’. Live music from the Heartland Festival Orchestra will accompany...
Holiday festivities continue in Central Illinois - December 10
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Holiday cheer is in the air! Check out these fun events happening in Central Illinois on December 10, 2022. Stop by for gift shopping, free carriage rides, Santa visits and more. 13 locally-owned businesses will be there to sell a variety of items. And it gets better! If you spend $25 or more at a participating business, you will receive free admission to the Festival of Lights Winter Wonderland drive-thru display.
Preparations underway for 40th McLean County Children’s Christmas Party
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Boxes and bags of candy were the first orders of business in preparing the goods for McLean County’s 40th annual Christmas party and giveaway for families in need. Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Midwest Food Bank, low-income families can drive through...
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on
Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
Peoria police host another gun buyback event
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria community is coming together to take more guns off the street. Saturday, a gun buyback is going on at First Baptist and Higher Dimension Church. There is a limit of three firearms per person. The weapons must be unloaded, inside a bag, or...
Whittier Primary staffer blessed with new car
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A staff member at Whittier Primary School received a new ride at school Thursday. Shakyra Smith received the keys to her new car, a donation from Nu Gees Auto Sales in Peoria. The donation was made in memory of Quadreka Payne, shot and killed in...
PPD buy 89 guns in second buyback program in a month
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Less than an hour after the doors for Peoria Police Department’s gun buyback opened, money had already run out. Police offered to pay upwards of $500 for working firearms. Lieutenant James Chiola said people were lined up before the start to turn in weapons. Overall, 89 guns were collected including a sawed-off shotgun, a sawed-off rifle, and a ghost gun, which is a gun made from untraceable parts.
Early morning fire in Bloomington leads to partial demolition of building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a building fire shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday morning. It happened in the 800 block of W. Jackson Street. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from both floors of the commercial building. The fire quickly intensified and...
Oak Woods apartment dwellers express concern over water, dirty conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - When resident Jessica Johnson of the Oak Woods apartments first saw the complex, she was attracted to the welcoming lobby. At the time, there were couches and chairs for residents to sit at and wait for the mail, and pictures on the wall. The complex houses mostly senior and disabled residents using subsidized, income-based rent.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Illinois, you should add the following town to your list.
Almost 5,000 shots fired this year in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 24 people so far, this year have lost their lives to gun violence in Peoria. Often not talked about is how many times shots are fired in the River City. Technology like ShotSpotter alerts have allowed police to learn more about violence in the community.
Portion of West Camp to be closed Monday for permanent road repair
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A portion of eastbound West Camp Street between Main Street and Mach Drive in East Peoria will be closed Monday from 7-3 p.m. The City of East Peoria says crews will make permanent road repairs in the area of a previously repaired water main break on November 29.
UPDATE: Another Pontiac Correctional Center Correctional Officer attacked
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A day after a union picket over safety at the Pontiac Correctional Center, we’re told another Correctional Officer was injured at the facility. The AFSCME Union President tells 25 News, again, it was an officer, and inmate incident just before 10 AM Thursday. That...
25 Sports High School Friday - December 9, 2022
(25 News Now) - It was another busy Friday night of high school hoops action across Central Illinois this week. In a terrific Mid-Illini matchup, Metamora outlasted Morton 56-50 thanks to 28 points from junior guard Tyler mason. Washington, meanwhile, rebounded with a 55-45 overtime victory against Pekin. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Dunlap topped Limestone 70-52 and East Peoria beat Canton 57-32. In the Big 12 Conference, Peoria Manual went on the road and the beat defending conference champ Normal Community 40-36. Back in Peoria, Richwoods beat Bloomington 58-50. Normal West handled business with a 68-47 win over Champaign Centennial while Peoria Notre Dame beat Class 1A No. 9 Yorkville Christian 63-61 behind Cooper Koch’s 26 points.
Married couple identified as victims of deadly Morton crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle car crash in Morton on Nov. 29 resulted in not one death, but two, as the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead Saturday. According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 84-year-old Harold J. Mitchell–who was...
3 Normal residents argue they should be on ballot for currently unelected positions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A previous legal confirmation of Normal’s town status is now causing further legal questions on how the town is run. Three citizens -Amy Conklin, Charles Sila and Robert Shoraga - filed petitions to be on the ballot for the Town’s Clerk, Collector, and Supervisor, respectively. Normal’s town code does not include a collector or supervisor, and classifies the position of the city clerk as an appointed one, not elected.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 1-7, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 1-7, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
