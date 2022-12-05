ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says

The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Gizmodo

End of an Era: Facebook Takes Sexuality, Religion, Address, and Politics Off of Your Profile

Facebook quietly announced it will remove several categories of information from user profiles, including religious views, political views, addresses and the “Interested in” field, which indicates sexual preference. The change goes into effect on December 1. The small but telling change, spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra,...
Daily Mail

Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'

The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
TheConversationAU

It's not just Twitter. The whole Internet is broken and we'd better fix it soon

If the debate about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter tells us anything, it’s that people – including those in governments – don’t understand how the World Wide Web works. We know that the algorithms Twitter uses to recommend content can guide people to develop more extreme views, but what is considered extreme has changed since Musk’s takeover. Many things he considers free speech would previously have been thought to be derogatory, misogynistic, violent or harmful in many other ways. Many countries, including Aotearoa New Zealand as the co-initiator of the Christchurch Call, are looking to Twitter and other platform providers to...
thenewscrypto.com

New AI Chatbot Stuns Crypto Community With Incredible Capabilities

One just needs to type in their query or comment into the provided text box. Using this tool, one can even create a sample smart contract. The OpenAI research organization has released a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI) called ChatGPT. Which has already been put to use in a variety of contexts. From trading bots to cryptocurrency blogs to even a song.
Gizmodo

Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says

In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
makeuseof.com

6 Social Media Predictions for 2023

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Social media is constantly evolving, and it can often be hard to keep up with all of the current trends. 2022 saw many changes in social media—from the rise of BeReal to the chaos surrounding Twitter. To help you stay current online, here are some of the top social media predictions for what you may see in 2023.
CNET

ChatGPT AI Explained: Why Everyone's Chatting About This New Chatbot

There's a new AI bot in town: ChatGPT. And you'd better take notice. The tool, from a power player in artificial intelligence, lets you type questions using natural language that the chatbot answers in conversational if somewhat stilted language. The bot remembers the thread of your dialog, using previous questions and answers to inform its next responses.
CBS Austin

New software allows deaf people to see conversations as subtitles on AR glasses

What if it was possible to virtually subtitle almost any aspect of your daily life? To help people communicate, summarize meetings, recall people's names and more! Dan Scarfe, CEO, of the trailblazing tech company, Xrai Glass, whose software has recently allowed deaf people to ‘see’ conversations as subtitles on augmented reality glasses, is here to share more about their new features.
Engadget

The Morning After: Nothing is in talks to bring its smartphones to the US

While many phone fans in the US are intrigued with the Nothing Phone 1, with its transparent back and flashing glyph design, they couldn’t buy one. At least, not easily. It might be easier for its follow-up devices, though. Nothing co-founder Carl Pei told CNBC the Nothing Phone 1...
InsideHook

ChatGPT Is a Scarily Convincing AI Chatbot

OpenAI’s new ChatGPT bot only launched on Dec. 1, but it already has over a million users. It’s easy to see why — it’s an impressive display of artificial intelligence and natural language processing. Basically, you can converse with the chatbot (for free) and make requests or ask questions in the same manner you’d talk to an actual person. However, the implications of using this super-powered AI for anything other than research are already a bit disturbing, particularly given that Americans already don’t trust artificial intelligence.
The Independent

‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines

The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
The Atlantic

Social Media Is for Strangers Now

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Instagram just isn’t what it used to be. With Gen Z users flocking to...
TechCrunch

Facebook to now test age verification tech on Facebook Dating in the US

As regulators put increased pressure on online companies to enact minor protections, Meta has been investing in various age identification technologies that rely on AI. While Meta hasn’t fully detailed what sort of signals it looks for to help it make a determination about someone’s age, it has previously said it may scan things like user’s birthday posts, as friends often comment with the poster’s real age in their responses. Meta is already testing this technology on Instagram after having prompted users to begin providing their birthday last year. This summer, it began asking some U.S. users to provide their ID or a video selfie if they said they were 18 or older.
