The context and apparent motive for the former president's recently revealed secret surveillance of reporters and political adversaries line up more with autocracy than democracy, writes Ruth Ben Ghiat. And since it is rare for parties to stake their reputation on a defeated leader --especially one who incited a riot-- unless they think he will return to office, the GOP's failure to denounce such clandestine actions by the Department of Justice are a chilling portent.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO