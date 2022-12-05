ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where another Trump presidency could take America

The context and apparent motive for the former president's recently revealed secret surveillance of reporters and political adversaries line up more with autocracy than democracy, writes Ruth Ben Ghiat. And since it is rare for parties to stake their reputation on a defeated leader --especially one who incited a riot-- unless they think he will return to office, the GOP's failure to denounce such clandestine actions by the Department of Justice are a chilling portent.
US officials say this 'revealing moment' hints at morale problems in Russia's military

A rare face-to-face meeting between Russian and US military officials last week led to an "outburst" of emotion from a normally stoic Russian general, a "revealing moment" that the Americans present believe hinted at larger morale problems in Russia's military, according to a closely held US military readout of what transpired. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
How a Twitter account with a cat avatar took on Beijing

The unprecedented protests that swept China late last month, posing the biggest challenge to leader Xi Jinping's authority since he came to power, had a peculiar focal point: a Chinese Twitter account with a cat avatar.
