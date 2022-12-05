Read full article on original website
Journalists track down identity of woman who posed with Trump
New details emerge on Inna Yashchyshyn who allegedly claimed to be Anna de Rothschild, an heiress from a famous European banking dynasty, and gained access to former US president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
I'm a journalist and the Trump administration tried to secretly obtain tens of thousands of my emails
Even if you don't like the news media, take notice: Secret Justice Department proceedings against the free press affect everyone in this country, writes CNN Pentagon correspondent, Barbara Starr.
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Why Viktor Bout's return to Russia is so important for Vladimir Putin
Viktor Bout is a man who many ordinary Russians have likely have heard of, and he certainly is of mythological importance to the Russian elite. He is not someone Vladimir Putin wanted to leave behind.
Saudi Arabia and China will align on everything from security to oil, but agree not to interfere on domestic issues
China and Saudi Arabia expressed aligned policies on a range of areas from security to oil in a joint statement Friday, adding they will support each other while not interfering in each other's internal affairs.
Where another Trump presidency could take America
The context and apparent motive for the former president's recently revealed secret surveillance of reporters and political adversaries line up more with autocracy than democracy, writes Ruth Ben Ghiat. And since it is rare for parties to stake their reputation on a defeated leader --especially one who incited a riot-- unless they think he will return to office, the GOP's failure to denounce such clandestine actions by the Department of Justice are a chilling portent.
Former employees suing Twitter speak out on Elon Musk's 'clumsy and inhumane' layoffs
A group of former Twitter employees who are suing the company spoke out Thursday, alleging that new owner Elon Musk's mass layoffs at the company have triggered multiple labor rights violations.
First on CNN: January 6 committee considers criminal referrals for at least 4 others besides Trump
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is considering criminal referrals for at least four individuals in addition to former President Donald Trump, multiple sources told CNN.
US Air Force creates brand new weapons system called 'Phoenix Ghost' for Ukraine
The additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine announced by President Biden will include a new drone system designed by the US Air Force called the "Phoenix Ghost." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Brittney Griner in 'good spirits' and getting an evaluation at a US military hospital, officials say
For the first time in almost 300 days, Brittney Griner, the American basketball star detained by Russian authorities in February, will spend the night in a bed in her home country.
Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt of court
A federal judge declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
US officials say this 'revealing moment' hints at morale problems in Russia's military
A rare face-to-face meeting between Russian and US military officials last week led to an "outburst" of emotion from a normally stoic Russian general, a "revealing moment" that the Americans present believe hinted at larger morale problems in Russia's military, according to a closely held US military readout of what transpired. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
'Our mere existence is illegal.' As Moscow toughens anti-gay law, LGBTQ Russians fear for the future
Young mothers Yana and Yaroslava don't want to leave Russia with their 6-year-old son. But they fear a harsh new anti-gay law passed by Russian lawmakers will leave them little choice.
How a Twitter account with a cat avatar took on Beijing
The unprecedented protests that swept China late last month, posing the biggest challenge to leader Xi Jinping's authority since he came to power, had a peculiar focal point: a Chinese Twitter account with a cat avatar.
First Gen Z congressman-elect says he was denied DC apartment over bad credit
The congressman-elect set to become the first member of Generation Z to serve in Congress said Thursday his rental application for an apartment in Washington, DC, was denied because of his "really bad" credit.
First on CNN: Defense bill takes aim at Russia's pot of gold
A must-pass defense bill now being negotiated in Congress includes new sanctions designed to trip up Russia's war machine by targeting Moscow's mountain of gold.
After release from Russian custody, focus is on providing Brittney Griner and her family additional support, officials say
After being imprisoned in Russia for nearly 10 months, WNBA star Brittney Griner's safe return to the US on Friday was marked by a stop at a Texas military medical facility for a routine evaluation, the US State Department said.
Whelan talks will continue because Russians have 'things they want,' US official says
The Biden administration believes the Russian government will continue to engage on detainee issues, including freeing American Paul Whelan, following the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner because "they have things they want in this world," a senior administration official tells CNN.
Exclusive: Biden administration weighs Ukrainian requests for access to US stockpile of controversial cluster munitions
Ukrainian officials and lawmakers have in recent months urged the Biden administration and members of Congress to provide the Ukrainian military with cluster munition warheads, weapons that are banned by more than 100 countries but that Russia continues to use to devastating effect inside Ukraine.
Justice Department seeking to hold Trump in contempt over classified documents
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering the former president to turn over records marked classified, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
