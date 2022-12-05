ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Raccoon marks Gaston County’s 13th rabies case

By Matthew Memrick
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o12gk_0jYGqpSb00

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia dog killed a rabid raccoon on Nov. 30, and Gaston County Police say it is the county’s 13th case of the year.

A family in the 3400 block of Autumn Drive says their dog killed the animal in their backyard.

The Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to the call. The dog was current on its vaccinations and sent a raccoon specimen to the North Carolina State Lab.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

On Dec. 2, state officials informed Gaston County of the positive rabies test.

Officials notified the community and verified vaccinations with other domesticated animals. They also told the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots December 7th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, December 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WCNC

Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

2nd suspect arrested after CMS student killed getting off bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot and killed while getting off his bus. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries last week. He was shot while getting off a school bus on Lanza Drive near Culver Spring Way.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Lincoln Correctional Center warden named

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Division of Adult Correction named Patricia Blackburn as the new warden of the Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincolnton. Blackburn has worked as the associate warden at Gaston Correctional since 2021. In her new post, she will oversee all operations at Lincoln Correctional Center, which houses minimum-custody male offenders.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WBTV

Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC

That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigate death in Cherokee County

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. On the Town: 12/8 @ 8AM. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Kringle Holiday...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
nctripping.com

25+ Amazing Restaurants in Morganton and Nearby! (Map Included!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Whether you’re traveling to Burke County for some outdoor activities or happen to be driving on I-40 near Asheville, we highly recommend the many local restaurants...
MORGANTON, NC
qcnews.com

Catawba County lands top food manufacturer, will invest $6M in region

NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A California pasta company announced that it would bring its U.S. operations, production, and corporate office to Catawba County. In an announcement, the 52-year-old Pasadena-based company said it would bring 27 jobs and a $6 million investment to the region. Pasta Piccinini makes a wide range of specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled, fully cooked, and fresh frozen lines.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Gastonia man accused of attacking girlfriend with mini sledgehammer

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 24-year-old man is accused of attacking his 21-year-old girlfriend with a mini sledgehammer back on Dec. 2, the Gastonia Police Department reports. Police said Robert Louis Singletary struck his girlfriend in the back of the head with a mini sledgehammer and then did not let her leave for over two hours after the attack.
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy