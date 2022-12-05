Raccoon marks Gaston County’s 13th rabies case

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia dog killed a rabid raccoon on Nov. 30, and Gaston County Police say it is the county’s 13th case of the year.

A family in the 3400 block of Autumn Drive says their dog killed the animal in their backyard.

The Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to the call. The dog was current on its vaccinations and sent a raccoon specimen to the North Carolina State Lab.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

On Dec. 2, state officials informed Gaston County of the positive rabies test.

Officials notified the community and verified vaccinations with other domesticated animals. They also told the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.