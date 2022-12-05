Read full article on original website
Related
AboutLawsuits.com
FDA Inspectors Say Valisure’s Former Pharmacy Division Failed to Meet Drug Security Requirements
The independent laboratory and former online pharmacy Valisure, which has conducted a number of studies that uncovered toxic chemicals in various drugs and consumer products, has received a warning letter from federal regulators about deficiencies in its testing methods. On December 5, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent...
AboutLawsuits.com
Half A Million 3M Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled After Reports of Fires, Property Damage
More than 500,000 Scotch laminators are being recalled, due to a risk that they may catch on fire and cause serious injury or property damage. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the Scotch thermal laminator recall on December 8, indicating that a safety feature on the laminators may fail, allowing them to overheat and catch on fire.
denver7.com
Multiple drug makers defeat thousands of lawsuits on Zantac cancer claims
Drugmakers including Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK Plc, Sanofi SA and Pfizer Inc saw a judge rule in their favor on Tuesday after facing thousands of lawsuits in U.S. federal court over claims the heartburn drug Zantac that they marketed at different times caused cancer. As Reuters reported, West Palm Beach, Florida...
AboutLawsuits.com
More than 1,100 Zostavax Lawsuits Over Shingles-Related Injuries Dismissed by Federal Judge
The U.S. District Judge presiding over all Zostavax lawsuits has dismissed more than 1,100 claims that allege the shingles vaccine actually caused users to develop the condition it was intended to prevent. However, the ruling does not impact hundreds of additional claims alleging that users developed severe auto-immune disorders and other injuries from Zostavax.
AboutLawsuits.com
Workers in Mining and Food-Service Industries Face Higher Risks of COPD, CDC Warns
Roughly 10% of American workers died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2020 because they were exposed to potentially toxic substances at the workplace, according to the findings of a new study. According to findings published this week in the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Morbidity...
