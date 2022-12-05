More than 500,000 Scotch laminators are being recalled, due to a risk that they may catch on fire and cause serious injury or property damage. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the Scotch thermal laminator recall on December 8, indicating that a safety feature on the laminators may fail, allowing them to overheat and catch on fire.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO