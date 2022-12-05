Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Hailey Bieber, Ciara, Rihanna, Taylor, Nicki Minaj!
Hailey Bieber in sheer tights and black mini dress in new Instagram snaps. Worth a scroll!. Santa, busty! Ciara flashes her cleavage and sings the Christmas version of her hit song Better Thangs. Forbes' List of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women Includes Rihanna and Taylor Swift. Millie Bobby Brown...
iheart.com
Report: ABC Investigating Alleged Company Violations By GMA Anchors
ABC is reportedly investigating alleged violations by two Good Morning America anchors whose relationship went public. TMZ says the probe centers around a possible breach of contract involving alleged violations like pressuring coworkers to keep quiet about their romance. They were outed after the Daily Mail published photos of them...
Comments / 0