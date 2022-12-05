ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The EU to Request Crypto Companies Report Users’ Holdings for Tax Purposes

The European Union (EU) is working very hard in order to keep the cryptocurrency market under control. This time, the supranational organisation plans to force crypto companies to report users’ crypto holdings to tax authorities. This is one of the latest measures that the EU is trying to implement in order to regulate this fast-growing industry.
Third-Party Auditor: Binance’s BTC Reserves Are Fully Collateralized

According to third-party auditor Mazars, Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) reserves collateralization is in excess of 100% as of Nov. 22. The collapse of FTX has prompted exchanges to be more transparent about their holdings. Binance’s Bitcoin Reserves Are Fully Collateralized,. On December 7, Mazars, an international audit firm operating...
Cryptocurrencies Remain Stable As Financial Markets Slightly Fall

Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies are operating stably as traditional financial markets registered a slight decrease in value. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) registered 0.16% gains while the NASDAQ, the S&P 500 and the GDOW fell by 0.35%, 0.07% and 1.06%, respectively. Meanwhile, Bitcoin registered a loss of 0.9% in...
ConsenSys Analysing To Store Users’ Data Just for 7 Days

ConsenSys is considering storing users’ data just for seven days according to the company. The comments come after MetaMask released its data collection information a few days ago. The company has also received a lot of backlash from the entire crypto community. This privacy update was released by MetaMask a few hours ago.
WWD

Market Moments: Peugeot to Offer Luggage Through Partnership With Delsey Paris

Peugeot is branching out. The French automotive brand has teamed with Delsey Paris on a line of luggage, trunks and backpacks that will debut this coming spring.More from WWDInside Little Cat Lodge in Hillsdale, NYA Look Inside Aman New YorkWhere to Stay and Dine in New York This Fall The deal was made by Peugeot Freres Industrie, the arm of the business tasked with developing the brand across a variety of household and family products that will offer a distinctly French approach to travel. “This project is a key part of our development strategy for the Peugeot brand,” said Christian Peugeot, chairman of...

