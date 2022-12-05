Read full article on original website
usethebitcoin.com
The EU to Request Crypto Companies Report Users’ Holdings for Tax Purposes
The European Union (EU) is working very hard in order to keep the cryptocurrency market under control. This time, the supranational organisation plans to force crypto companies to report users’ crypto holdings to tax authorities. This is one of the latest measures that the EU is trying to implement in order to regulate this fast-growing industry.
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
usethebitcoin.com
Third-Party Auditor: Binance’s BTC Reserves Are Fully Collateralized
According to third-party auditor Mazars, Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) reserves collateralization is in excess of 100% as of Nov. 22. The collapse of FTX has prompted exchanges to be more transparent about their holdings. Binance’s Bitcoin Reserves Are Fully Collateralized,. On December 7, Mazars, an international audit firm operating...
usethebitcoin.com
Cryptocurrencies Remain Stable As Financial Markets Slightly Fall
Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies are operating stably as traditional financial markets registered a slight decrease in value. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) registered 0.16% gains while the NASDAQ, the S&P 500 and the GDOW fell by 0.35%, 0.07% and 1.06%, respectively. Meanwhile, Bitcoin registered a loss of 0.9% in...
usethebitcoin.com
ConsenSys Analysing To Store Users’ Data Just for 7 Days
ConsenSys is considering storing users’ data just for seven days according to the company. The comments come after MetaMask released its data collection information a few days ago. The company has also received a lot of backlash from the entire crypto community. This privacy update was released by MetaMask a few hours ago.
Market Moments: Peugeot to Offer Luggage Through Partnership With Delsey Paris
Peugeot is branching out. The French automotive brand has teamed with Delsey Paris on a line of luggage, trunks and backpacks that will debut this coming spring.More from WWDInside Little Cat Lodge in Hillsdale, NYA Look Inside Aman New YorkWhere to Stay and Dine in New York This Fall The deal was made by Peugeot Freres Industrie, the arm of the business tasked with developing the brand across a variety of household and family products that will offer a distinctly French approach to travel. “This project is a key part of our development strategy for the Peugeot brand,” said Christian Peugeot, chairman of...
