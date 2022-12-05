Read full article on original website
Woman charged after allegedly throwing a glass at man
IDAHO FALLS — A 52-year-old Idaho Falls woman has been charged after allegedly throwing a glass at a man, which caused blood to run down his face. Leslie Lee Billman-Suitter was charged with felony battery and misdemeanor resisting arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the...
Caribou County coroner found dead Monday
The Caribou County coroner was found dead Monday morning. The post Caribou County coroner found dead Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
20-year-old charged after allegedly threatening to kill kids before taking woman’s car
IDAHO FALLS — A 20-year-old Rigby man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a woman’s car and threatening to kill her kids. Andres Leyva-Ochoa was charged Saturday with felony grand theft of property obtained by extortion and misdemeanor possession of an open container. On Dec. 3, a Bonneville...
Alpine man arrested following shots fired in Etna
An Alpine man has been arrested following a verbal altercation that resulted in shots being fired at the Wolf Den in Etna. Andrew Iverson, 48, was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday, December 4 and charged with three counts of felony Aggravated Assault and Battery. He is currently being held on $200,000 cash or surety bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 15.
Man gets probation after abusing 6-year-old
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to probation after abusing a 6-year-old girl. John Wiece, 47, was sentenced to five years of probation and 100 hours of community service by District Judge Michael Whyte after pleading guilty to felony injury to a child. Wiece accepted a...
Authorities asking for public's help locating dog that went missing after crash on local freeway
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a dog that was in a car involved in a crash this morning on Interstate 86 near Massacre Rocks. The Power County Sheriff's Office described the missing dog as a 1-year-old female Maltese-Yorkie mix that weighs 5 pounds, is black and gray in color, and has a collar with tags. The Sheriff's Office said it is unknown if the dog, named Maya, was injured in the crash, which occurred shortly before 7 a.m. If you have any information on the missing dog, please contact the Sheriff's Office at (208) 226-2319.
Sheriff announces death of Caribou County coroner
SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County sheriff announced the death of the Caribou County coroner on Monday. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a requested welfare check on an individual in the Bailey Creek area, south of Soda Springs, on Monday around 6:40 in the morning. Deputies...
Planet Doom suspects charged after allegedly stealing over $4,000 worth of items in July
IDAHO FALLS — Prosecutors have charged two men who allegedly broke into a local business and stole over $4,000 worth of items. The burglary happened early morning on July 15 at Planet Doom on 1st Street. Charges were filed in October. Court hearings will be taking place in December.
Woman arrested in Walmart parking lot on burglary, drug charges
AMMON — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy was notified by an employee of the Ammon Walmart of a female shoplifter that was about to flee the store. As the deputy approached the entrance, he observed a female run out of the store and was advised by an employee she was the suspect.
POCATELLO DISTURBANCE UPDATE: Police say man who was shot remains in PMC's ICU while man who was stabbed arrested on unrelated warrants
POCATELLO — Police are searching for a person involved in a Friday evening disturbance in a south Pocatello neighborhood that left one man shot and another man stabbed. Police have not yet provided a description of the person they’re searching for in connection to the disturbance that occurred on Belmont Street. On Saturday police provided more information on the two men who were injured. Police said that Jeremiah Cox, the...
Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl
IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
Pre-trial hearing in Downard case rescheduled again
POCATELLO — For the second time since September, the pre-trial hearing for the owner of Downard Funeral Home was rescheduled after his Pocatello attorney and Bannock County prosecutors agreed to a continuance. Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog and Lance Peck’s Pocatello attorney Richard J. Blok, of Racine Olson, stipulated, or agreed, to a second continuance to allow both sides more time to review the facts and information associated with the 63 misdemeanor charges Peck faces for his handling of the business and to prepare and...
Pocatello's Carson Street Bridge closing for reconstruction
Starting Dec. 15, 2022, the entire Carson Street Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured to the Custer Street Bridge during the construction. The project is expected to be completed late April 2023. The existing Carson Street Bridge was built in 1950 and is approximately 54 feet wide, with a 51-foot span. The bridge was rated as “Poor” in an annual bridge inspection program and replacement was recommended. The deck has severe delamination, spalling, exposed rebar, and steel girders have up to...
Police ticketed and relocated over 400 vehicles during snow removal
IDAHO FALLS — The first major snow event of the season brought twice the number of ticketed and relocated vehicles compared to that of 2021. While all parking restrictions were lifted, effective Monday, 429 vehicles were ticketed in Zone A by the Idaho Falls Police Department and relocated by city of Idaho Falls staff over the weekend. Zone A is in the center of the city from Memorial Drive to...
Former Downard Funeral Home director in court Monday
The case against former Downard Funeral Home director Lance Peck was back in a Bannock County court room Monday for another pretrial conference. The post Former Downard Funeral Home director in court Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
Former softball coach suing ISU over firing involving student baby adoption
POCATELLO — A former Idaho State University softball coach is suing the university over her apparent firing. ISU, along with University President Kevin Satterlee and Athletic Director Pauline Thiros, are among the defendants in a lawsuit filed in November. Documents filed on behalf of Jamie Wiggins claim that ISU,...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favorite food? If the answer is a nice pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Winning Wednesday: Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a $200 Target gift card, cozy blankets and more
Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a $200 Target gift card, a cozy winter blanket and much more! Follow the information in this post to learn how to win:
Clouds and fog ahead of more snow
Freezing fog advisory ahead of the morning commute for lower valley along I-15 and into Bear River range as well. This was last until mid-morning. We have lots of low clouds, and some might see a snow shower with colder air in the upper highlands and light winds. 23 in Jackson, 26 in Ammon, 31 in Chubbuck and overcast, dreary. There's more bright skies in Salmon at 26.
Julie Walker shares her favorite Christmas memory when a blizzard meant everyone had to arrive by snowmobile
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
