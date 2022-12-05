ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caribou County, ID

eastidahonews.com

Woman charged after allegedly throwing a glass at man

IDAHO FALLS — A 52-year-old Idaho Falls woman has been charged after allegedly throwing a glass at a man, which caused blood to run down his face. Leslie Lee Billman-Suitter was charged with felony battery and misdemeanor resisting arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
svinews.com

Alpine man arrested following shots fired in Etna

An Alpine man has been arrested following a verbal altercation that resulted in shots being fired at the Wolf Den in Etna. Andrew Iverson, 48, was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday, December 4 and charged with three counts of felony Aggravated Assault and Battery. He is currently being held on $200,000 cash or surety bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 15.
ETNA, WY
eastidahonews.com

Man gets probation after abusing 6-year-old

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to probation after abusing a 6-year-old girl. John Wiece, 47, was sentenced to five years of probation and 100 hours of community service by District Judge Michael Whyte after pleading guilty to felony injury to a child. Wiece accepted a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities asking for public's help locating dog that went missing after crash on local freeway

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a dog that was in a car involved in a crash this morning on Interstate 86 near Massacre Rocks. The Power County Sheriff's Office described the missing dog as a 1-year-old female Maltese-Yorkie mix that weighs 5 pounds, is black and gray in color, and has a collar with tags. The Sheriff's Office said it is unknown if the dog, named Maya, was injured in the crash, which occurred shortly before 7 a.m. If you have any information on the missing dog, please contact the Sheriff's Office at (208) 226-2319.
POWER COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Sheriff announces death of Caribou County coroner

SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County sheriff announced the death of the Caribou County coroner on Monday. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a requested welfare check on an individual in the Bailey Creek area, south of Soda Springs, on Monday around 6:40 in the morning. Deputies...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman arrested in Walmart parking lot on burglary, drug charges

AMMON — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy was notified by an employee of the Ammon Walmart of a female shoplifter that was about to flee the store. As the deputy approached the entrance, he observed a female run out of the store and was advised by an employee she was the suspect.
AMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO DISTURBANCE UPDATE: Police say man who was shot remains in PMC's ICU while man who was stabbed arrested on unrelated warrants

POCATELLO — Police are searching for a person involved in a Friday evening disturbance in a south Pocatello neighborhood that left one man shot and another man stabbed. Police have not yet provided a description of the person they’re searching for in connection to the disturbance that occurred on Belmont Street. On Saturday police provided more information on the two men who were injured. Police said that Jeremiah Cox, the...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl

IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pre-trial hearing in Downard case rescheduled again

POCATELLO — For the second time since September, the pre-trial hearing for the owner of Downard Funeral Home was rescheduled after his Pocatello attorney and Bannock County prosecutors agreed to a continuance. Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog and Lance Peck’s Pocatello attorney Richard J. Blok, of Racine Olson, stipulated, or agreed, to a second continuance to allow both sides more time to review the facts and information associated with the 63 misdemeanor charges Peck faces for his handling of the business and to prepare and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello's Carson Street Bridge closing for reconstruction

Starting Dec. 15, 2022, the entire Carson Street Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured to the Custer Street Bridge during the construction. The project is expected to be completed late April 2023. The existing Carson Street Bridge was built in 1950 and is approximately 54 feet wide, with a 51-foot span. The bridge was rated as “Poor” in an annual bridge inspection program and replacement was recommended. The deck has severe delamination, spalling, exposed rebar, and steel girders have up to...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police ticketed and relocated over 400 vehicles during snow removal

IDAHO FALLS — The first major snow event of the season brought twice the number of ticketed and relocated vehicles compared to that of 2021. While all parking restrictions were lifted, effective Monday, 429 vehicles were ticketed in Zone A by the Idaho Falls Police Department and relocated by city of Idaho Falls staff over the weekend. Zone A is in the center of the city from Memorial Drive to...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Former softball coach suing ISU over firing involving student baby adoption

POCATELLO — A former Idaho State University softball coach is suing the university over her apparent firing. ISU, along with University President Kevin Satterlee and Athletic Director Pauline Thiros, are among the defendants in a lawsuit filed in November. Documents filed on behalf of Jamie Wiggins claim that ISU,...
POCATELLO, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favorite food? If the answer is a nice pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

Clouds and fog ahead of more snow

Freezing fog advisory ahead of the morning commute for lower valley along I-15 and into Bear River range as well. This was last until mid-morning. We have lots of low clouds, and some might see a snow shower with colder air in the upper highlands and light winds. 23 in Jackson, 26 in Ammon, 31 in Chubbuck and overcast, dreary. There's more bright skies in Salmon at 26.
AMMON, ID

