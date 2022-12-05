Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a dog that was in a car involved in a crash this morning on Interstate 86 near Massacre Rocks. The Power County Sheriff's Office described the missing dog as a 1-year-old female Maltese-Yorkie mix that weighs 5 pounds, is black and gray in color, and has a collar with tags. The Sheriff's Office said it is unknown if the dog, named Maya, was injured in the crash, which occurred shortly before 7 a.m. If you have any information on the missing dog, please contact the Sheriff's Office at (208) 226-2319.

POWER COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO