Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Connie S. Foster
Connie S. Foster, 82, Columbia City, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at The Waters of Columbia City. She was born Feb. 20, 1940. On Sept. 13, 1958, she married William Foster; he preceded her in death. Connie is survived by her daughters, Billie Jo Cunningham and Jody (Gary) Burton; two...
inkfreenews.com
Joan M. Phillips
Joan Marie Phillips, 91, Bremen, died early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2022. She was born Feb. 28, 1931. On Nov. 4, 1950, she was united in marriage to Sidney Phillips; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children, Cheryl (Glen) Heiser, South Bend, Gary (Donna Rinker)...
inkfreenews.com
Larry Evans — UPDATED
Larry L. Evans, 76, a lifelong resident of Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Warsaw with his family by his side. Larry was born Nov. 14, 1946, the only son of Ralph and Betty (Shirey) Evans. On July 20, 1966, he married the love of his life, Joyce Starner, and together, they raised two daughters, Angie and Debbie.
inkfreenews.com
Lloyd E. Tillman
Lloyd E. Tillman, 96, died at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Lloyd married Jessie Marcelle Markley on Dec. 15, 1947. He is survived by his children, Pat (Joe) Walters, Claypool, Gary (Linda) Tillman, Bremen, Becky (Eddie) Drudge, Claypool and Dale (Deb) Tillman, Claypool; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
James Lewis Thrush
James Lewis Thrush, 94, Wabash, died 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Sept. 28, 1928. Jim married Goldie DeLong on June 27, 1948; she preceded him in death. He is survived by two daughters, Linda Thrush and Lori (Terry) McCarty, both of...
inkfreenews.com
Joseph Lee Kronewitter
Joseph Lee Kronewitter, 57, South Bend, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in South Bend. He was born Sept. 22, 1965. Joseph is survived by his daughter, Whitney Leigh (Travis Earl) Culp, South Bend; two sons, Benjamin Paul (Dani Marie) Kronewitter, Buchanan, Mich. and Jacob Lee (Jessica Diane) Kronewitter, Lexington, S.C.; five grandchildren; and two sisters, Doris Shipley, Florida and Debra (Bob) Minder, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Bill Caudill — UPDATED
Billy P. Caudill, 75, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Billy was born July 1, 1948. On July 1, 1968, Billy married the love of his life, Linda Gibson; she survives,. Billy is also survived by his brothers, James (Alberta) Caudill and Denver...
inkfreenews.com
Linda J. Johnston — UPDATED
Linda J. Johnston, 71, Culver, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home in Culver. She was born March 10, 1951. On July 4, 1970, she married Terry G. Johnston. He survives. She is also survived by sons, William (Catherine) Johnston, Toccoa, Ga. and Daniel (Candice) Johnston, Rochester; seven grandchildren; an adopted granddaughter; one great-grandson; and two brothers, William H. Mack, Jr., Francesville and Dale (Terri) Mack, Winamac.
inkfreenews.com
Edwin Gooding — UPDATED
Edwin Lee Gooding, known to most as “Ed,” died quietly just after 7 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, at home in Syracuse. Born June 3, 1934, in Muncie, he was the son of Virgil and Reba (Coulter) Gooding. He spent his formative years there, graduating from Muncie Central High School in 1952. He retired with 31 years of service from General Motors in Marion where he was a pattern maker.
inkfreenews.com
William ‘Bill’ Gerrity Sr.
William “Bill” Gerrity Sr., 68, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Kosciusko Lutheran Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 5, 1954. On June 19, 1978, Bill married Susan Morehead. She survives in Warsaw. He is also survived by a sister, Patty Marlowe, Syracuse; and his three adopted...
inkfreenews.com
Judith Middleton
Judith E. (Plotner) Middleton, 80, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Judy was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Warsaw, and graduated from Atwood High School with the Class of ’60. On June 30, 1962, Judy married Richard Plotner, who preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2009. Judy later married Roger Middleton on July 23, 2016, and he also preceded her in death on May 21, 2022. Family was the most important aspect of Judy’s life; she was a homemaker and absolutely devoted to her family and friends. She was a member of First Christian Church of Warsaw and she enjoyed word search puzzles, crafts and caring for her cat, Lily. Judy was known as a people-person, and she liked playing bingo and visiting with friends at the Warsaw Senior Center.
inkfreenews.com
Randall L. Thrush
Randall L. Thrush, 70, rural Wabash, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was born July 29, 1952. He married Vickie Hopkins on Aug. 12, 1972; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by three children, Sheryl (Matt) Hodson, Wabash, Serena (Jonathan) Acker, Westfield and David (Katie) Thrush, McCordsville; five grandchildren; and his siblings, Royce Thrush, Indianapolis and Rebecca Bulawa, Russiaville.
inkfreenews.com
Thomas L. Dean — PENDING
Thomas L. Dean, 86, Tippecanoe, died at 1:25 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Donella Jane Emmons
Donella Jane (Funk) Emmons, 80, LaPaz, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in her home in LaPaz. Donella was born Sept. 22, 1942. Donella married Lowell “Butch” Emmons on Sept. 5, 1964; he preceded her in death. Donella is survived by her three children, DeAnna Emmons, West Chester, Ohio,...
inkfreenews.com
Raymond H. Grubbs — PENDING
Raymond H. Grubbs, 94, Claypool (Beaver Dam Lake), died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. Arrangements are currently pending at King Memorial Home, Mentone,.
inkfreenews.com
Edwin Rollins
Edwin “Eddie” Lee Rollins, 75, formerly of Churubusco, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born Dec. 27, 1946. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Betty Engle — PENDING
Betty Engle, 79, Warsaw, died Dec. 7, 2022, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Lucreda A. Hutton
Lucreda A. “Crete” Hutton, 96, Rochester, died at 4:59 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Wynnfield Crossing, Rochester. She was born Jan. 5, 1926. On June 9, 1950, Crete married Dr. Charles E. “Chuck” Hutton; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her son, Dr. Charles...
inkfreenews.com
Clifford Clark
Clifford Clark, 74, Wabash, died at 1:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Autumn Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Wabash. He was born Dec. 18, 1947. He is survived by two sons, Clifford (Cathy) Clark, North Manchester and Steven (Deena) Clark, Wabash; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; his sister, Alberta Griffey, Wabash; and his brother James Clark, Pikeville, Ky.
inkfreenews.com
Diane Elaine Kemery
Diane Elaine Kemery, 68, formerly of Columbia City, died peacefully at 12:19 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at her brother’s home in Fishers. Diane was born Dec. 19, 1953. She is survived by brothers Glen (Noreen) Kemery, Fishers and Dennis (Beth) Kemery, Brooklyn, Ohio; and stepmother Maxine Kemery, Columbia City.
Comments / 0