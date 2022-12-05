ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel Hamlet, NY

Police make 3 arrests in Carmel mail thefts

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fq0MM_0jYGlNRC00

Three suspects were arrested in Carmel after allegedly stealing from mailboxes.

Police say they stopped a car last Thursday in the area of Route 6N in Mahopac after it was reported that the people inside appeared to be stealing mail out of mailboxes in the area.

They found several pieces of stolen mail belonging to Mahopac residents, along with stolen credit cards and about 80 stolen checks that belonged to victims in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Tennessee.

The suspects, two from Brooklyn and one from Mahopac, are facing several charges and are being held in the Putnam County Jail.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 105.5 Boise

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Want to be a Jail Custody Officer? Ulster County Eliminates Need to Take Civil Service Exam

If you aren't a good test taker and want to be a jail custody officer we have some good news!. Many of us are very good when it comes to taking any kind of test, personally, I'm one of the worst exam takers in the world! If we have that in common and you would like to give being a jail custody officer a try, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association announced they will allow 12 counties in New York to hire custody officers without requiring applicants to pass a state civil service exam.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WBRE

9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 12

News 12

124K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy