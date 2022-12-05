Police make 3 arrests in Carmel mail thefts

Three suspects were arrested in Carmel after allegedly stealing from mailboxes.



Police say they stopped a car last Thursday in the area of Route 6N in Mahopac after it was reported that the people inside appeared to be stealing mail out of mailboxes in the area.



They found several pieces of stolen mail belonging to Mahopac residents, along with stolen credit cards and about 80 stolen checks that belonged to victims in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Tennessee.



The suspects, two from Brooklyn and one from Mahopac, are facing several charges and are being held in the Putnam County Jail.