Ramapo, NY

Police process vehicle in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Ramapo

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police say they have processed a vehicle in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Ramapo last week.

News 12 previously reported on the death of 52-year-old Miriam Sussman, of Monsey, last Monday.

Her body was found on Carlton Road in Ramapo.

Sussman hadn't been seen since leaving a religious event the night before.

Police say they now have processed a 2015 Toyota Sienna minivan in connection to the incident.

Officials also say they have been in touch with the attorney for the alleged driver.
No charges have currently been filed as the investigation.

News 12

47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
