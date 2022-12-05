Police process vehicle in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Ramapo

Police say they have processed a vehicle in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Ramapo last week.



News 12 previously reported on the death of 52-year-old Miriam Sussman, of Monsey, last Monday.



Her body was found on Carlton Road in Ramapo.



Sussman hadn't been seen since leaving a religious event the night before.



Police say they now have processed a 2015 Toyota Sienna minivan in connection to the incident.



Officials also say they have been in touch with the attorney for the alleged driver.

No charges have currently been filed as the investigation.

