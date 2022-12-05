Read full article on original website
Related
orangeandbluepress.com
$391 One-Time Payment For Each Child in Texas This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible child in the state will receive a one-time payment of $391 this month in food pandemic benefits. Texas is one of the states in the country that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is intended for low-income families, persons with disabilities, seniors, and other individuals based on the qualifications set by the state and its governing agency.
southarkansassun.com
$1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits for Texas Families; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) the approval for the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who were cut off from summer meal programs that are funded by the federal government due to COVID-19.
texasbreaking.com
Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
KSAT 12
Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
Texas SNAP Benefits: Will Payments for Texans Continue? Until When?
For low-income families and individuals, Texas and other states like it offer emergency SNAP benefits to aid with food and grocery costs. Several states have been given permission by the US Department of Agriculture to distribute emergency allotments after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a public health emergency. Texas SNAP...
Canine Flu is Spreading Throughout Texas – Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For
There’s no better companion than a man’s best friend especially here in Texas. If your fur babies find their selves in some type of pain or sickness it’s truly like one of our children and it hurts. FLU SEASON IS ALSO FOR THE PETS. There are cases...
Texas Homeowners Assistance is offering grants of $65,000. Are you eligible?
With inflation causing rising costs, many people in Texas could do with some government assistance. One program on offer is Texas Homeowner Assistance. Texas Homeowner Assistance provides "financial assistance to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, utility payments, and related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
kut.org
Why some Texas cities and counties had to return millions in rental aid during the pandemic
In the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the risk of mass evictions prompted the federal government to appropriate a historic amount of funding to help state and local governments keep low-income renters housed. In two installments, Texas cities and counties received nearly $1 billion for rental assistance, an unprecedented sum.
Texas Governor Abbott Bans TikTok From All State Devices
Texas Governor Greg Abbot has banned the use of TikTock on all state issued devices. I mean, why are state officials and employees using their government issued devices to be on TikTok anyways?. CONTROL, ALT, DELETE. There’s a new FBI warning in regards to TikTok. FBI Director Chris Wray says...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Winter Texans generate over $1 billion in revenue
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Business is getting a boost this winter as thousands of Winter Texans flock to South Texas. The temporary residents aren’t just enjoying the warm weather and hospitality; they are also spending millions. About 100,000 Winter Texans call the Rio Grande Valley home...
Gov. Abbot Bans TikTok for all Texas State Agencies
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an order for all state agencies to ban the use of TikTok.Photo bySolen Feyissa/UnsplashonUnsplash. Governor Greg Abbott has ordered all Texas state agencies to ban the use of the social media platform TikTok on all government-issued devices. Fox 4 reports that Gov. Abbott sent letters to Lt. Gov Dan Patrick, State Speaker Dade Phelan, and state agency leaders airing concerns about cybersecurity.
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital warning of possible UnitedHealthcare dispute ahead of enrollment deadline
UnitedHealthcare and Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest HealthCare System will be out of network if the two sides do not reach a contract agreement by May 1, 2023, ABC affiliate KTUL reported Dec. 5. The health system sent a letter to UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members informing them of "pending network changes" ahead...
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
KSAT 12
Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick diverge ahead of the legislative session on property taxes, power grid
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The legislative session is more than a month away, but fault lines are already emerging between Texas’ top two Republican leaders on two major issues. Both Gov. Greg Abbott...
The Big Problem With Texas Kolaches, Is They’re Not Kolaches.
As the great philosopher once said, "Ignorance is bliss." Be careful when you're browsing the web; there are things out there that will shake the very foundations of what you like to call "reality." For instance, the big problem with kolaches in Texas, is they aren't kolaches. Let me explain...
Cases of canine flu surge in Texas, what to watch out for
Cases of canine influenza are surging in Texas. A Veterinary Medicine Professor explains what to look out for and how to protect your pup.
This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret
One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
One More Top Prize Remains After Texan Claims $1 Million In Lottery Game
One Texas resident is $1 million richer!
Food Stamps Schedule: New York Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Find SNAP Discounts
New York state residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can expect to get their payments according to the usual schedule in December 2022. For residents of...
Kiss 103.1 FM
Temple, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0