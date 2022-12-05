ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

$391 One-Time Payment For Each Child in Texas This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible child in the state will receive a one-time payment of $391 this month in food pandemic benefits. Texas is one of the states in the country that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is intended for low-income families, persons with disabilities, seniors, and other individuals based on the qualifications set by the state and its governing agency.
$1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits for Texas Families; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) the approval for the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who were cut off from summer meal programs that are funded by the federal government due to COVID-19.
Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
Texas Governor Abbott Bans TikTok From All State Devices

Texas Governor Greg Abbot has banned the use of TikTock on all state issued devices. I mean, why are state officials and employees using their government issued devices to be on TikTok anyways?. CONTROL, ALT, DELETE. There’s a new FBI warning in regards to TikTok. FBI Director Chris Wray says...
Winter Texans generate over $1 billion in revenue

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Business is getting a boost this winter as thousands of Winter Texans flock to South Texas. The temporary residents aren’t just enjoying the warm weather and hospitality; they are also spending millions. About 100,000 Winter Texans call the Rio Grande Valley home...
Gov. Abbot Bans TikTok for all Texas State Agencies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an order for all state agencies to ban the use of TikTok.Photo bySolen Feyissa/UnsplashonUnsplash. Governor Greg Abbott has ordered all Texas state agencies to ban the use of the social media platform TikTok on all government-issued devices. Fox 4 reports that Gov. Abbott sent letters to Lt. Gov Dan Patrick, State Speaker Dade Phelan, and state agency leaders airing concerns about cybersecurity.
