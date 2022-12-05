ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
froggyweb.com

Treacherous roads in the F-M metro during Tuesday commute

FARGO (KFGO) – State patrol on both sides of the North Dakota/Minnesota border, along with police and fire crews in Fargo and Moorhead are responding to a number of traffic accidents due to slippery and snow-covered roads Tuesday morning. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 1pm.
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Elimination of tax on Social Security a top priority in MN

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Four incoming Minnesota DFL senators say, with the “historic” state budget surplus, they’re making the elimination of the state tax on Social Security benefits their top budget priority going into the legislative session. Rob Kupec of Moorhead, one of the newly...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy