Read full article on original website
Related
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
The coldest city in Connecticut
(STACKER) – The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like […]
Popular Italian Chain Restaurant Closes All Connecticut Locations Besides One
Chain Italian restaurants are like farts in the wind in Connecticut, they stink up the place for a moment, and then they're gone. One Italian chain restaurant that I've always actually liked is Bertucci's. If you do too, you should go enjoy it, right now. According to restaurantbusinessonline.com, Bertucci's filed...
NBC Connecticut
Potential for Wintry Weather in Connecticut Sunday Night
Our next chance for wintry weather looks to come this weekend. Saturday looks fine and quiet, and so does the first half of Sunday. We're keeping a close eye on the track of the storm, which is set to move close to southern New England. The wintry weather is expected...
Health Headlines: Conn. seeing worst early flu spike in a decade
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut hospitals are getting very busy treating adults and children with the flu. “The rapid rise in flu hospitalizations is concerning and it was anticipated,” explained Yale Medicine Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine. He said experts […]
iheart.com
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Connecticut
A Duchess based eatery is being credited as the best restaurant chain in Connecticut. Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every U.S. state, which included Duchess as the top choice coming out of Connecticut. "Duchess is a restaurant chain that you will only find in Connecticut,"...
The Far Out, Lesser Known Urban Legends of Connecticut
(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.
mortgageorb.com
Connecticut Market Leads Realtor.com List of Top Spots for 2023
Realtor.com has released its 2023 Top Housing Markets forecast, highlighting markets that will see strong growth in home sales and listing prices following a period of relatively calm price increases and a smaller affordability crunch than other markets across the U.S. The Hartford-West Hartford, Conn., market is expected to be...
Lamont official: Heating aid grants for many families will increase
Heating aid grants for many families will increase this winter but Republicans say the effort doesn't go far enough.
WTNH.com
Look familiar? These 5 holiday movies were filmed in Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — Part of getting into the Christmas spirit is binging holiday movies, but a few might look extra familiar this year. See just a handful of recent holiday movies that were filmed in the Nutmeg State:. “Next Stop, Christmas”. The Hallmark flick, which premiered in 2021, features...
Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain
Army decision on contract for Black Hawk successor came as a shock to hundreds of aerospace suppliers in CT. Just off the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, on the western bank of the Housatonic River, sits one of Sikorsky’s iconic Black Hawk helicopters and the company’s manufacturing facility in the distance beyond it. A conspicuous sight for drivers-by, the aircraft represents one of Connecticut’s most heralded exports — along with the hundreds of small manufacturing businesses and thousands of skilled workers it has taken to produce since the first UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft came off the line in the 1970s.
NHPR
Sandy Hook 'set in motion' a decade of work on gun reform, Sen. Chris Murphy says
It’s been 10 years since 20 students and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. As family members grappled with grief, the shooting also spawned a political movement. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said years of gun reform efforts culminated in the Bipartisan Safer Communities...
betheladvocate.com
Gov. Lamont Announces Thousands of Low-Level Cannabis Possession Convictions To Be Cleared for Connecticut Residents
Report by Paula Antolini, December 6, 2022, 3:18PM EDT. Other Record Erasures Under Connecticut’s Clean Slate Law Expected To Begin in the Second Half of 2023. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor Lamont signed into law to safely regulate the adult use of cannabis.
NHPR
Newtown priest: 'We need to keep moving forward, but we cannot forget'
This Wednesday, Dec. 14, marks 10 years since the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Monsignor Robert Weiss was a spiritual first responder at Sandy Hook and officiated the funerals of eight of the 20 children who died. Lori Mack spoke with him about the 10-year remembrance and why it's important to him to be there.
Parents are corrupting Connecticut’s public education system
The parental rights movement wants more control over what goes on in the classroom. But is that best for all children?
fox61.com
Pet of the Week: Birch
CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Birch! She's looking for her forever home with an amazing family. Birch is a 3-month-old female kitten who was born in foster care. She was born very small, and the Connecticut Humane Society said it took a lot of extra care from their medical team and Birch's foster family to get her to gain weight and grow healthy and strong.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
This Small Connecticut Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Connecticut, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic beaches to hilly alpines and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Nutmeg State?
trumbulltimes.com
These CT restaurants are serving Christmas Eve, Christmas Day dinner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. These Connecticut restaurants are preparing special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals, available for dine-in or takeout. Here's a sampling of menus around the state. Artisan Restaurant's locations in Southport and West Hartford offer a dine-in menu for Christmas...
Comments / 0