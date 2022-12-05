Read full article on original website
iup.edu
IUP Trustees Approve Proposal to Reduce Tuition for Domestic, Out-of-State, Undergraduate Students by Almost 20 Percent for Fall 2023
In keeping with its ongoing commitment to affordability and meeting the needs of students, Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Council of Trustees today approved reducing the annual tuition cost for domestic, out-of-state, undergraduate students. Under this new plan, these students taking 15 credits a semester will see a reduction of...
iup.edu
IUP Administration and Research and Training Center Select Students for Justice Research Fellows Program
Two students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania have been selected from a pool of exemplary nominees to be the inaugural Justice Research Fellows at the IUP Administration and Leadership Studies Research and Training Center. The students are Angelique Alcantara, a finance and economics major from Fredon, New Jersey, and Owen...
After PIAA approves NIL policy, Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher quickly adds 1st deal
MECHANICSBURG — The vote was only a couple of hours old when Laurel Highlands senior Rodney Gallagher announced the first NIL deal for a PIAA athlete. Pennsylvania high school students now can maintain their amateur status and accept money for use of their name, image and likeness under a groundbreaking policy approved Wednesday by the PIAA. The board voted 25-4 in favor of the new guidelines, which take effect immediately and let athletes receive compensation for commercial endorsements, promotional activities and social media presence.
cranberryeagle.com
Officials keeping eye on Route 228 intersection where Mars student was hit
Officials at Mars Area School District and the state Department of Transportation District 10 are working together to ensure students are safe at an intersection where a teenage student was recently struck by a vehicle. “We want to make sure everything is going to be as safe as possible for...
UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan
(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
kidsburgh.org
6 Pittsburgh miniature train displays kids love at the holidays
The holidays bring so many beautiful sights. One favorite among many kids: Pittsburgh’s miniature train displays. Here are some wonderful ones you’ll want to see:. The Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum Holiday Show. It’s the time all Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum volunteers wait for each year –...
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
Hidden Pa. Frick bathroom camera took 200-plus images of adults, kids | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
New Pittsburgh Courier
Mayor Gainey challenges Black parents in Pittsburgh: ‘Our kids need you’
Pittsburgh’s mayor, Ed Gainey, has had enough with the gun violence. He shed the dress shirt, tie and sportcoat for a hoodie, jacket, jeans and Steeler hat and spoke candidly to the crowd assembled for Kaari Thompson’s vigil. Thompson, 4, was shot and killed at the corner of Lincoln and Lemington avenues on Dec. 1. Her mother, Temani Lewis, died days later.
Local high school transfer able to play basketball after PIAA overturns WPIAL ruling
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The parents of Robert “RJ” Sledge Jr. moved their son from Bishop Canevin in East Carnegie to Imani Christian Academy in East Hills for multiple reasons, including discrimination, finances and lack of inclusion — but basketball was not a factor in their decision process.
Austin Davis resigns from Pa. House ahead of Lt. Gov. transition
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state Rep. Austin Davis announced on Wednesday that he is resigning his seat in the state House ahead of taking on his newly elected role of lieutenant governor, according to the House Democratic Communications Office. In a Dec. 7 letter to colleagues, Davis, a Democrat who represented Allegheny County, said […]
Could Ames department stores be making a comeback?
Amesstores.com has a message on it that says, “Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 12-07-2022
Content Creation Specialist to support the agency’s Communications Division by delivering engaging rider-centric content that drives brand awareness and educates and converts the public into transit riders and advocates. A portfolio of work samples is required when applying. Please ensure a link to your portfolio is listed in your...
Best Areas Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania To Buy A Home
If you're looking for a hometown with plenty of personality, consider Pittsburgh. Learn about the best places to live in Pittsburgh and how much homes cost.
Special election for state House seat in Pennsylvania attracts wide field of Dems and promises new voting procedures
The eight Democrats will be considered at a gathering of party committeepeople — who represent each voting precinct within the district — Sunday afternoon. Allegheny County Democratic Committee leaders will have more than a half-dozen candidates to choose from when they select a nominee to replace the late state Rep. Anthony DeLuca this weekend. And they will be using novel voting procedures to make the choice.
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'
PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
Democrats, GOP to nominate candidates for 3 special election races for state House
Democratic and Republican committees in Allegheny County will pick their nominees to run in three pivotal special election races for state House within the next week and a half. The three races will determine which party holds power in the state House. Allegheny County Democrats said Thursday they will hold...
explore venango
State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
Some Pittsburgh council members befuddled by spending of parks tax revenue
Much of the money collected through Pittsburgh’s parks tax will go to maintenance and necessary equipment. However, none of the money is going to the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, the independent nonprofit that advocated for the tax, in the proposed 2023 budget. Some Pittsburgh City Council members on Thursday questioned...
Free Care Fund: Jackson defying the odds as UPMC Children's Hospital brings him through 8 open heart surgeries
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're gearing up for the 69th Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures that no child is ever denied medical care.Jackson Hawkins, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, has been defying the odds since before he was born. At just 4-years-old, he's already had quite the journey.While his mom, Danielle, was pregnant, an ultrasound revealed something serious."It showed that there were multiple things going on and that they weren't sure if he would even make it through birth," Danielle said.Doctors told Danielle and her husband, Torrie, that...
