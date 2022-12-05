ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

iup.edu

IUP Trustees Approve Proposal to Reduce Tuition for Domestic, Out-of-State, Undergraduate Students by Almost 20 Percent for Fall 2023

In keeping with its ongoing commitment to affordability and meeting the needs of students, Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Council of Trustees today approved reducing the annual tuition cost for domestic, out-of-state, undergraduate students. Under this new plan, these students taking 15 credits a semester will see a reduction of...
INDIANA, PA
Tribune-Review

After PIAA approves NIL policy, Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher quickly adds 1st deal

MECHANICSBURG — The vote was only a couple of hours old when Laurel Highlands senior Rodney Gallagher announced the first NIL deal for a PIAA athlete. Pennsylvania high school students now can maintain their amateur status and accept money for use of their name, image and likeness under a groundbreaking policy approved Wednesday by the PIAA. The board voted 25-4 in favor of the new guidelines, which take effect immediately and let athletes receive compensation for commercial endorsements, promotional activities and social media presence.
UNIONTOWN, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Officials keeping eye on Route 228 intersection where Mars student was hit

Officials at Mars Area School District and the state Department of Transportation District 10 are working together to ensure students are safe at an intersection where a teenage student was recently struck by a vehicle. “We want to make sure everything is going to be as safe as possible for...
MARS, PA
WTAJ

UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan

(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
BEDFORD, PA
kidsburgh.org

6 Pittsburgh miniature train displays kids love at the holidays

The holidays bring so many beautiful sights. One favorite among many kids: Pittsburgh’s miniature train displays. Here are some wonderful ones you’ll want to see:. The Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum Holiday Show. It’s the time all Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum volunteers wait for each year –...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abandonedspaces.com

Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Mayor Gainey challenges Black parents in Pittsburgh: ‘Our kids need you’

Pittsburgh’s mayor, Ed Gainey, has had enough with the gun violence. He shed the dress shirt, tie and sportcoat for a hoodie, jacket, jeans and Steeler hat and spoke candidly to the crowd assembled for Kaari Thompson’s vigil. Thompson, 4, was shot and killed at the corner of Lincoln and Lemington avenues on Dec. 1. Her mother, Temani Lewis, died days later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27 News

Austin Davis resigns from Pa. House ahead of Lt. Gov. transition

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state Rep. Austin Davis announced on Wednesday that he is resigning his seat in the state House ahead of taking on his newly elected role of lieutenant governor, according to the House Democratic Communications Office. In a Dec. 7 letter to colleagues, Davis, a Democrat who represented Allegheny County, said […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 12-07-2022

Content Creation Specialist to support the agency’s Communications Division by delivering engaging rider-centric content that drives brand awareness and educates and converts the public into transit riders and advocates. A portfolio of work samples is required when applying. Please ensure a link to your portfolio is listed in your...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITF

Special election for state House seat in Pennsylvania attracts wide field of Dems and promises new voting procedures

The eight Democrats will be considered at a gathering of party committeepeople — who represent each voting precinct within the district — Sunday afternoon. Allegheny County Democratic Committee leaders will have more than a half-dozen candidates to choose from when they select a nominee to replace the late state Rep. Anthony DeLuca this weekend. And they will be using novel voting procedures to make the choice.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'

PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
CLARION, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Free Care Fund: Jackson defying the odds as UPMC Children's Hospital brings him through 8 open heart surgeries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're gearing up for the 69th Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures that no child is ever denied medical care.Jackson Hawkins, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, has been defying the odds since before he was born. At just 4-years-old, he's already had quite the journey.While his mom, Danielle, was pregnant, an ultrasound revealed something serious."It showed that there were multiple things going on and that they weren't sure if he would even make it through birth," Danielle said.Doctors told Danielle and her husband, Torrie, that...
PITTSBURGH, PA

