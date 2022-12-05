An Ohio woman who was the “light in the lives she came across” has been found dead after going missing for over a month. Adrianna Kiri Taylor was last seen in early October and was reported missing on November 13. The 23-year-old was living with her boyfriend at the time she vanished, her family believes. With each passing day, loved ones grew more concerned about her whereabouts and whether she was safe.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO