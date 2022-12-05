ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

17 arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 people for distributing and selling drugs. Deputies say the operation was titled “Operation Harvest Moon”. Deputies say the drugs seized are as follows:. 116.85 grams of Methamphetamine. 1.88 grams of Cocaine. 2.68 grams...
q101online.com

Standoff Ends Peacefully

MOUNT JACKSON, Va – A Timberville man is in custody following a 19-hour standoff with Shenandoah County authorities and Virginia State Police. Sheriff Tim Carter reported in news release that at around 6:30 Tuesday evening, deputies responded to Perry Trailer Park Road in Mount Jackson for a report of a wanted person.
TIMBERVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies arrest man with several outstanding warrants: Nelson Co.

NELSON COUNTY, Va, (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Leslie Edward Bishop Jr. on Monday, Dec. 5. Deputies say they responded to a complaint of a suspicious person on Freshwater Cove Lane. They say they arrived and located Bishop, but he fled the scene before being detained. Deputies report he provided them with false information.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Staunton man’s case will go to grand jury

A Staunton man charged in connection with the break-in of a Waynesboro business last summer will go before a grand jury next month. Online records showed that Jerry Kesterson the Second will appear before a Circuit Court Grand jury on January 9th. Kesterson faces a half dozen charges, including grand...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

VSP charging teen in fatal August crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
WHSV

Community honors missing Augusta County child

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County girl who is presumed to be dead would have celebrated her fifth birthday on Monday, Dec. 5. A group of community members plan to gather this weekend to honor her. “When I first heard her story, I just felt like there were a...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Monday that left one man dead and another man hurt. In a press release, VSP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 250. VSP said a Ford Mustang was...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

BUCK Squad reacts to new police chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The new chief of the Charlottesville Police Department, Michael Kochis, is making his vision for the job known to the city. This includes addressing crimes involving firearms, and an area anti-violence group reacts. "It's basically a pandemic, damn near as bad as COVID, around the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

PCSO offers an update on abused animal

The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced an update in the case of the abused dog that was rescued from the Egypt Bend Road area. The dog was found deliberately chained to a fence and unable to move in late November. The dog is in good spirits and is being...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

VSP: One fatality in West Augusta crash

WEST AUGUSTA, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have announced that one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash occurred in the 2000 block of Shenandoah Mountain Dr. in Augusta County. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Dec. 6 according to the VSP, and the crash...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Timberville man dead after rear-ending semi on shoulder of I-81

A Timberville man is dead after his 2018 Ford Mustang attempted to pass slower-moving traffic on Interstate 81 by using the right shoulder and rear-ending a tractor trailer. The 2015 Volvo tractor trailer was stopped on the shoulder near the 250 mile marker on I-81. The driver of the Mustang,...
TIMBERVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy