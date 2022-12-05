An 18-year-old from Harrisonburg has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with an Aug. 23 crash in Rockingham County that took the life of a Timberville teen. Colton S. Trumbo, 18, was taken into custody without incident on Dec. 1, according to Virginia State Police. Trumbo was...

