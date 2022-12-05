Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
17 arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 people for distributing and selling drugs. Deputies say the operation was titled “Operation Harvest Moon”. Deputies say the drugs seized are as follows:. 116.85 grams of Methamphetamine. 1.88 grams of Cocaine. 2.68 grams...
q101online.com
Standoff Ends Peacefully
MOUNT JACKSON, Va – A Timberville man is in custody following a 19-hour standoff with Shenandoah County authorities and Virginia State Police. Sheriff Tim Carter reported in news release that at around 6:30 Tuesday evening, deputies responded to Perry Trailer Park Road in Mount Jackson for a report of a wanted person.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies arrest man with several outstanding warrants: Nelson Co.
NELSON COUNTY, Va, (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Leslie Edward Bishop Jr. on Monday, Dec. 5. Deputies say they responded to a complaint of a suspicious person on Freshwater Cove Lane. They say they arrived and located Bishop, but he fled the scene before being detained. Deputies report he provided them with false information.
wsvaonline.com
Staunton man’s case will go to grand jury
A Staunton man charged in connection with the break-in of a Waynesboro business last summer will go before a grand jury next month. Online records showed that Jerry Kesterson the Second will appear before a Circuit Court Grand jury on January 9th. Kesterson faces a half dozen charges, including grand...
wsvaonline.com
WHSV
VSP charging teen in fatal August crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg teen charged with involuntary manslaughter in August DUI crash
An 18-year-old from Harrisonburg has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with an Aug. 23 crash in Rockingham County that took the life of a Timberville teen. Colton S. Trumbo, 18, was taken into custody without incident on Dec. 1, according to Virginia State Police. Trumbo was...
WHSV
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: White male sought in Stuarts Draft commercial burglary
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public to help identify a suspect associated with a commercial burglary in Stuarts Draft. The white male suspect is described as wearing a navy blue coat, blue jeans and having facial hair. The suspect is associated with a crime that...
WSLS
Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
WHSV
Community honors missing Augusta County child
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County girl who is presumed to be dead would have celebrated her fifth birthday on Monday, Dec. 5. A group of community members plan to gather this weekend to honor her. “When I first heard her story, I just felt like there were a...
WHSV
Page County Sheriff’s Office provides update on drug interdiction program
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday night, Page County leaders received an update on a program focused on stopping illegal drug use in the county. Last year, Page County supervisors approved funding for two drug-specific deputy positions within the Page County Sheriff’s Office. At the supervisors meeting on...
WHSV
VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Monday that left one man dead and another man hurt. In a press release, VSP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 250. VSP said a Ford Mustang was...
cbs19news
Sheriff's office says missing man in Augusta County found dead
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports a missing man has been found dead. According to the sheriff’s office, a call came in on Monday morning about a body behind Old Tower Lane in the Waynesboro area. Deputies responded to the scene and...
wfxrtv.com
Attorney says plea deal reached in Rockbridge County gas station explosion trial
THE ATTORNEY REPRESENTING A MAN ACCUSED OF THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN A 20-19 GAS STATION EXPLOSION -- SAYS THEY'VE REACHED A PLEA DEAL WITH PROSECUTORS. Attorney says plea deal reached in Rockbridge County …. THE ATTORNEY REPRESENTING A MAN ACCUSED OF THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN A...
cbs19news
BUCK Squad reacts to new police chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The new chief of the Charlottesville Police Department, Michael Kochis, is making his vision for the job known to the city. This includes addressing crimes involving firearms, and an area anti-violence group reacts. "It's basically a pandemic, damn near as bad as COVID, around the...
theriver953.com
PCSO offers an update on abused animal
The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced an update in the case of the abused dog that was rescued from the Egypt Bend Road area. The dog was found deliberately chained to a fence and unable to move in late November. The dog is in good spirits and is being...
WHSV
VSP: One fatality in West Augusta crash
WEST AUGUSTA, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have announced that one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash occurred in the 2000 block of Shenandoah Mountain Dr. in Augusta County. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Dec. 6 according to the VSP, and the crash...
cbs19news
Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
Augusta Free Press
Timberville man dead after rear-ending semi on shoulder of I-81
A Timberville man is dead after his 2018 Ford Mustang attempted to pass slower-moving traffic on Interstate 81 by using the right shoulder and rear-ending a tractor trailer. The 2015 Volvo tractor trailer was stopped on the shoulder near the 250 mile marker on I-81. The driver of the Mustang,...
