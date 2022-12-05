Read full article on original website
KEYT
Environment stakes high in race for Louisiana utility seat
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lambert Boissiere III faces a runoff Saturday in his reelection bid for Louisiana’s Public Service Commission. Boissiere’s challenger is Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old progressive policy advocate. Both candidates are Democrats with similar views and priorities, including expanding Louisiana’s renewable energy. The winner will serve a six-year term representing a district that stretches from Baton Rouge to New Orleans. The five-member commission has regulatory jurisdiction over public utilities providing electric, water, wastewater, natural gas and certain telecommunications services in Louisiana.
KEYT
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
KEYT
Oregon loses 2nd elections director in as many years
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years, with the current one announcing her resignation. Director Deborah Scroggin said the job is extremely challenging and cited uncertain funding. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan appeared before an Oregon House committee to outline those challenges and to appeal for more funds. In 2022, Fagan’s office tracked 220 incidents of false information. She said they often resulted in threats to life and safety, threats to infrastructure or calls for voter intimidation. Molly Woon, a senior advisor to Fagan, was named as interim elections director.
KEYT
Climate concerns give national attention to Louisiana race
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An obscure elected position in Louisiana, with possibly major implications, is receiving national attention over climate concerns. Saturday’s runoff for Public Service Commission pits incumbent Lambert Boissiere III against Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old progressive policy advocate. The race has drawn hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from utility companies and outside political action committees. Over the years, climate activists have become increasingly focused on the commission, which oversees electric utilities and natural gas facilities in a state that has a front row seat to climate change impacts and where tens of thousands of jobs are tied to the oil and gas industry.
KEYT
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder over the Flint water crisis. The Republican was charged with misdemeanor willful neglect of duty for allegedly failing to supervise the officials who allowed Flint’s water to become tainted with lead. The dismissal follows a Michigan Supreme Court decision that says a one-judge grand jury had no authority to issue indictments. City managers appointed by Snyder began using the Flint River to supply the mostly Black city to save money while a new pipeline to Lake Huron was built. Snyder has acknowledged that state government botched the water switch, and has pointed at regulators who didn’t require corrosion control.
KEYT
Connecticut’s first retail cannabis sales to begin Jan. 10
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales will begin as soon as Jan. 10. State regulators announced Friday that nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, are expected to open by the end of 2023. Additional retailers could follow. Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull says more retailers will be opening up over time as they build out their businesses and get state approvals. About 20 states nationwide have approved recreational marijuana sales.
KEYT
NYC mayor’s $300 fine for rat infestation is dismissed
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor has beaten the rat rap. Days after Mayor Eric Adams appeared remotely at a city administrative hearing to contest a $300 fine for a rat infestation at a townhouse he owns, the fine was dismissed. Adams said Tuesday that he had spent thousands of dollars on rat mitigation efforts. The hearing officer was satisfied, and the fine was dismissed on Thursday. Adams’ press secretary, Fabien Levy, says the process worked as it was supposed to. Levy says Adams hopes all New Yorkers will join him in “the wholesale slaughter of rats across our city.”
KEYT
Police arrest man wounded in Oklahoma pot farm slayings
The survivor of a shooting at an Oklahoma marijuana farm that killed four people has been arrested after being released from a hospital. Court documents show Yifei Lin was arrested after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics filed notice to seize the farm it alleges was operating under an illegally obtained license with Lin listed as 25% owner. The filing alleges the farm illegally manufactured and distributed marijuana. The narcotics bureau says another man was listed as 75% owner of the farm to satisfy state residency requirements for license holders. An attorney for Lin said Saturday that he believes Lin was given bad advice in establishing the operation and is innocent.
KEYT
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction. Things look much different now. In August, Bullock and her family moved into their new home. It sits on the same site where their home of 26 years was wiped out. The holiday season tragedy killed 81 people across Kentucky and turned buildings into rubble. On Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will lead commemorative events.
