Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
KEYT
House Committee investigation finds NFL owner Dan Snyder led by a ‘culture of fear’
A year-long investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform revealed on Thursday that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder established a “culture of fear” within the NFL organization and attempted to intimidate witnesses from cooperating with investigators. The 79-page report found “sexual harassment, bullying, and other toxic...
KEYT
Federal judge blasts Miami prosecutors for spying on defense
MIAMI (AP) — A judge in Miami has admonished federal prosecutors for instructing a cooperating witness to gather information on his co-defendants and then lying to the court to cover up misconduct he said violated their constitutional right to a fair trial. The rebuke came in an excoriating ruling unsealed Wednesday by Judge Darrin Gayles that orders a new trial in the case of three friends found guilty in a 2017 trial of mail fraud and sentenced to more than six years in prison. The case revolved around a cooperating witness prosecutors instructed to spy on his co-defendants to gain an upper leg at trial.
Alabama transfer receiver Traeshon Holden is currently on visit to Oregon
Oregon is looking to get some help at wide receiver during the transfer cycle, and the Ducks apparently have their eye on a former Alabama wideout who recently packed up his bags and entered the portal. The name? Traeshon Holden, a redshirt sophomore this past season who emerged as a top target for Bryce Young but ultimately decided to find a new home at the end of the season.
KEYT
Hospitals in the US are the fullest they’ve been throughout the pandemic — but it’s not just Covid
Hospitals are more full than they’ve been throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a CNN analysis of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. But as respiratory virus season surges across the US, it’s much more than Covid that’s filling beds this year. More...
KEYT
States where truck drivers make the most
Take a look behind the sales, logistics, and supply chain networks that underpin the American economy and keep it running, and you’ll find truck drivers. In 2021, the trucking industry moved 72% of all freight transported in the U.S.—totaling 10.93 billion tons of goods—according to the American Trucking Associations, the industry’s trade association. There were also 3.49 million truck drivers employed in 2021, a 3.7% increase from the previous year.
Comments / 0