Mississippi State

Federal judge blasts Miami prosecutors for spying on defense

MIAMI (AP) — A judge in Miami has admonished federal prosecutors for instructing a cooperating witness to gather information on his co-defendants and then lying to the court to cover up misconduct he said violated their constitutional right to a fair trial. The rebuke came in an excoriating ruling unsealed Wednesday by Judge Darrin Gayles that orders a new trial in the case of three friends found guilty in a 2017 trial of mail fraud and sentenced to more than six years in prison. The case revolved around a cooperating witness prosecutors instructed to spy on his co-defendants to gain an upper leg at trial.
Alabama transfer receiver Traeshon Holden is currently on visit to Oregon

Oregon is looking to get some help at wide receiver during the transfer cycle, and the Ducks apparently have their eye on a former Alabama wideout who recently packed up his bags and entered the portal. The name? Traeshon Holden, a redshirt sophomore this past season who emerged as a top target for Bryce Young but ultimately decided to find a new home at the end of the season.
States where truck drivers make the most

Take a look behind the sales, logistics, and supply chain networks that underpin the American economy and keep it running, and you’ll find truck drivers. In 2021, the trucking industry moved 72% of all freight transported in the U.S.—totaling 10.93 billion tons of goods—according to the American Trucking Associations, the industry’s trade association. There were also 3.49 million truck drivers employed in 2021, a 3.7% increase from the previous year.
