Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenNanticoke, PA
Annual Living Nativity in Conyngham set for Dec 3 & 4familyfunpa.comConyngham, PA
Walk Through Christmas Light Display is the Valley's Premier Holiday Experiencefamilyfunpa.comSugarloaf Township, PA
Annual Christmas in Conyngham set for December 3familyfunpa.comConyngham, PA
Toys for Tots Open Skate in Wilkes-Barre set for December 6thfamilyfunpa.comWilkes-barre, PA
Related
Man accused of stealing fireworks to appear in court
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming man accused of stealing nearly $25 worth of fireworks will appear in court this month. Sean Michael Miller, 47, of Williamsport allegedly used bags of potato chips to conceal the fireworks on June 21, police said. He then rang up and paid for the chips before leaving the Sheetz on Westminster Drive with the fireworks. Trooper Logan Womelsdorf spoke with an assistant manager at the...
YAHOO!
Ashley man sentenced in road rage shooting
Dec. 8—WILKES-BARRE — An Ashley man who admitted to illegally possessing a firearm used in a shooting during a reported road rage incident was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Thursday. Robert Alan Cipollini, 48, of Mary Street, was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to three-to-six...
WOLF
Dunmore woman wanted for assaulting a child less than 6 years old
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A woman from Dunmore is wanted on multiple charges related to the aggravated assault of a child. A joint criminal investigation between the Dunmore Police Department and Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office has led to an arrest warrant being issued for Shanaine Gillette.
Man sentenced for stabbing Carbondale woman to death
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pled guilty to charges related to a stabbing that killed a Carbondale woman in 2021. On Monday, Jerry Koezeno, 56, of Mayfield, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for stabbing Suzanne Pauswinski to death in her home in Carbondale in […]
Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
Father accused of stabbing son at Scranton home
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night. According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue. Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside […]
YAHOO!
Scranton firefighter charged with assault, harassment after domestic incident
Dec. 8—A Scranton Fire Department lieutenant faces charges after city police say he knocked his wife into a wall when he forced open a door and then argued with her while holding a handgun last month at their East Mountain home. A preliminary hearing for Timothy Sean O'Connor on...
YAHOO!
Two men charged in I-81 road rage incident in Lackawanna County
Dec. 8—Two drivers forced another motorist into the median along Interstate 81 and then chased her to the Dunmore barracks after she attempted to pass a slow-moving caravan of show cars on the highway last month, state police said. Bryan J. Nazario Jimenez, 21, 314 Church St., Apt. 2,...
YAHOO!
Berks judge lowers bail for former Berks man accused of molesting boys in '90s
Dec. 7—A Berks County judge on Wednesday halved the $1.5 million bail amount that had been set for a Georgia man while he awaits recently filed charges that he sexually assaulted two boys in the 1990s while living in the Hamburg area. Jesse J. Hill, 52, remained in the...
Scranton man gets long sentence in string of violent incidences
A 36 year old Scranton man's sentence could mean spending up to 40 years in prison. Zodi Oprisko entered a guilty plea to charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with violent incidents over two days back in 2019. In April of that year he fired a shotgun at point blank range into a vehicle in Scranton, striking a man in the face. Earlier that day he had fired a shotgun into a vehicle along Interstate 84. The following day he held his girlfriend at gunpoint in a vehicle until she was able to escape and he was arrested several hours later. His sentence also includes 20 years probation.
Man sentenced on attempted murder charges
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday was sentencing day for a man who admitted to shooting another man in the face in Lackawanna County. Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted murder and aggravated assault charges. Police say Oprisko first opened fire at a vehicle on Interstate 84...
Doctor found guilty of unlawful drug distribution resulting in death
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that Dr. Martin Evers was found guilty Monday for unlawfully distributing drugs that resulted in a death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karama, Evers, 64, of Pike County, was found guilty on 71counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, after a three-week trial. Evers was an employee […]
Man sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking in Union County
Williamsport, Pa. — A convicted methamphetamine trafficker was sentenced in federal court recently to 17 1/2 years in prison. James Edward King III, 45, of Danville, was convicted on July 21 on charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The investigation began based on information that King and...
Man gets up to 39 years in prison for 2019 shootings
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who pled guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault in September was sentenced to a maximum of 39 years and two months in prison on Tuesday. According to the Lackawanna County Clerk of Judicial Records, Judge Barrasse sentenced Zodi Oprisko to serve at least 18 years and four […]
84 grams of cocaine found in man's apartment
Washingtonville, Pa. — A man's family member contacted police after she noticed he left a bag with a white powdery substance in a bathroom cabinet. State police at Milton say they found 84 grams of cocaine when they were called on Nov. 10 to an apartment in Washingtonville. An arrest warrant was issued for Jeremy Michael Simmons, 45, for a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession charges. ...
YAHOO!
Coal Township man headed to trial on July alleged arson
Dec. 6—SHAMOKIN — A Coal Township man will stand trial on arson charges after police allege he intentionally set a fire in a basement of a Spruce Street home after assaulting his girlfriend. Benjamin Rodriguez, 37, waived his preliminary hearing in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic...
Man charged for pulling knife on woman
Montgomery, Pa. — State police say a man in Montgomery pulled a knife on a woman after they got into a fight. Derrick Marc Creamer, 19, shoved a woman to the ground on Nov. 26 as they fought at a Main Street home, according to Trooper Matthew Patrick of state police at Montoursville. As the woman started to get up, Creamer grabbed a knife and held it to her throat,...
Never-charged owner of seized SUV sues police in Pa. city for not returning it for 2 months
WILLIAMSPORT-A two-month delay in returning a vehicle seized as part of a Williamsport police investigation has resulted in a civil rights lawsuit against the city, mayor, chief and captain. The complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court by Farrah Kelly of Williamsport deals with a specific incident, but the...
Dauphin County man settles lawsuit against Williamsport cop for $50K
WILLIAMSPORT-A Steelton man who said he was harassed, handcuffed and never charged has settled for $50,000 a federal civil suit against a Williamsport police officer. The settlement with Keith Anderson was reached through a mediator without the defendant, Officer Clinton J. Gardner, admitting liability. Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co. will...
wkok.com
Man Facing Charges After Fleeing Police, Suspicion of DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Snyder County man is facing charges after attempting to flee police last Friday morning in Snyder County. Selinsgrove state police said they responded to the area of Route 35 and Middle Creek Road to assist Selinsgrove Borough Police. Troopers say Selinsgrove PD had...
Comments / 1