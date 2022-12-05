ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of stealing fireworks to appear in court

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming man accused of stealing nearly $25 worth of fireworks will appear in court this month. Sean Michael Miller, 47, of Williamsport allegedly used bags of potato chips to conceal the fireworks on June 21, police said. He then rang up and paid for the chips before leaving the Sheetz on Westminster Drive with the fireworks. Trooper Logan Womelsdorf spoke with an assistant manager at the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YAHOO!

Ashley man sentenced in road rage shooting

Dec. 8—WILKES-BARRE — An Ashley man who admitted to illegally possessing a firearm used in a shooting during a reported road rage incident was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Thursday. Robert Alan Cipollini, 48, of Mary Street, was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to three-to-six...
ASHLEY, PA
WOLF

Dunmore woman wanted for assaulting a child less than 6 years old

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A woman from Dunmore is wanted on multiple charges related to the aggravated assault of a child. A joint criminal investigation between the Dunmore Police Department and Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office has led to an arrest warrant being issued for Shanaine Gillette.
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for stabbing Carbondale woman to death

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pled guilty to charges related to a stabbing that killed a Carbondale woman in 2021. On Monday, Jerry Koezeno, 56, of Mayfield, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for stabbing Suzanne Pauswinski to death in her home in Carbondale in […]
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Father accused of stabbing son at Scranton home

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night. According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue. Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside […]
SCRANTON, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Scranton man gets long sentence in string of violent incidences

A 36 year old Scranton man's sentence could mean spending up to 40 years in prison. Zodi Oprisko entered a guilty plea to charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with violent incidents over two days back in 2019. In April of that year he fired a shotgun at point blank range into a vehicle in Scranton, striking a man in the face. Earlier that day he had fired a shotgun into a vehicle along Interstate 84. The following day he held his girlfriend at gunpoint in a vehicle until she was able to escape and he was arrested several hours later. His sentence also includes 20 years probation.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced on attempted murder charges

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday was sentencing day for a man who admitted to shooting another man in the face in Lackawanna County. Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted murder and aggravated assault charges. Police say Oprisko first opened fire at a vehicle on Interstate 84...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Doctor found guilty of unlawful drug distribution resulting in death

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that Dr. Martin Evers was found guilty Monday for unlawfully distributing drugs that resulted in a death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karama, Evers, 64, of Pike County, was found guilty on 71counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, after a three-week trial. Evers was an employee […]
MILFORD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking in Union County

Williamsport, Pa. — A convicted methamphetamine trafficker was sentenced in federal court recently to 17 1/2 years in prison. James Edward King III, 45, of Danville, was convicted on July 21 on charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The investigation began based on information that King and...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man gets up to 39 years in prison for 2019 shootings

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who pled guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault in September was sentenced to a maximum of 39 years and two months in prison on Tuesday. According to the Lackawanna County Clerk of Judicial Records, Judge Barrasse sentenced Zodi Oprisko to serve at least 18 years and four […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

84 grams of cocaine found in man's apartment

Washingtonville, Pa. — A man's family member contacted police after she noticed he left a bag with a white powdery substance in a bathroom cabinet. State police at Milton say they found 84 grams of cocaine when they were called on Nov. 10 to an apartment in Washingtonville. An arrest warrant was issued for Jeremy Michael Simmons, 45, for a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession charges. ...
WASHINGTONVILLE, PA
YAHOO!

Coal Township man headed to trial on July alleged arson

Dec. 6—SHAMOKIN — A Coal Township man will stand trial on arson charges after police allege he intentionally set a fire in a basement of a Spruce Street home after assaulting his girlfriend. Benjamin Rodriguez, 37, waived his preliminary hearing in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for pulling knife on woman

Montgomery, Pa. — State police say a man in Montgomery pulled a knife on a woman after they got into a fight. Derrick Marc Creamer, 19, shoved a woman to the ground on Nov. 26 as they fought at a Main Street home, according to Trooper Matthew Patrick of state police at Montoursville. As the woman started to get up, Creamer grabbed a knife and held it to her throat,...
MONTGOMERY, PA
wkok.com

Man Facing Charges After Fleeing Police, Suspicion of DUI

PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Snyder County man is facing charges after attempting to flee police last Friday morning in Snyder County. Selinsgrove state police said they responded to the area of Route 35 and Middle Creek Road to assist Selinsgrove Borough Police. Troopers say Selinsgrove PD had...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

