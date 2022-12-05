Read full article on original website
Cow smashes through physician office doors in Virginia after jumping off trailer, lassoed to safety by local ‘cow catchers’
A 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange Virginia.
Central Virginia will officially have a new slaughterhouse, some nearby residents are worried
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county. However, not all members of the community look forward to the project's development.
WJLA
Spotlight on Charlottesville: Winter Wander at Boar's Head Resort
Explore Charlottesville & Albemarle County This Winter and plan your visit at VisitCharlottesville.org. We begin at Boar's Head Resort where you can't miss their Winter Wander! Make sure to plan your visit and purchase tickets by clicking here:
Virginia horse euthanized after contracting rare form of herpes
A horse in Madison County had to be put down after it contracted a rare form of herpes. Now, the Virginia Department of Agriculture is issuing tips to keep other horses from suffering the same fate.
pagevalleynews.com
‘One of the most fortunate escapes from death’
December 8, 1911 — J. Thos. Miller, of Elkton, who was called to Luray on Tuesday by the illness of his mother says that one of his sons shot another recently while the two were out hunting. The young men, Irvin and John Miller, were separated and the latter...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24 team signs four new cyclists
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty-24 team has signed new athletes. The professional cycling team has added four cyclists to the team’s roster. Caileigh Filmer, Danielle Morshead, Nicole Steinmetz, and Laurel Quiñones are the new members. Three of them are former rowers, with one of...
cbs19news
National website asks for help to solve local cold cases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than 500 cold cases in Virginia, for missing and murdered people. That’s according to “Uncovered,” an organization trying to find answers for victims and their families. The organization uses what it calls “digital volunteers” and “citizen solvers” to try...
WDBJ7.com
Report: 2022 Maple Festival generates up to $2M in direct spending
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Highland County Chamber of Commerce Release) - Key findings about the 2022 Highland County Maple Festival have been released in an Economic Impact Report created by Virginia Tech, including that the festival generated between $1.36 and $2.02 million in direct spending in Highland County. Read the full...
WHSV
Community honors missing Augusta County child
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County girl who is presumed to be dead would have celebrated her fifth birthday on Monday, Dec. 5. A group of community members plan to gather this weekend to honor her. “When I first heard her story, I just felt like there were a...
WSLS
Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Attorney General appoints firm to conduct review following UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has selected the law firm Quinn Emanuel to conduct a review of the events surrounding the shooting at the University of Virginia. William Burck and Crystal Nix-Hines, co-chairs for the firm’s Crisis Law and Strategy Group, are leading the review. Former U.S....
WSET
Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital recognized for maternity care, report says
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — U.S. News & World Report has awarded Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital with the “High Performing” Designation for Maternity Care. Earlier this year, U.S. News & World Report invited hospitals to self-report their maternity data from the 2020 calendar year to identify hospitals that provide high-quality maternity care and help expectant families to make informed choices about where to seek care for uncomplicated pregnancies. Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital successfully submitted its survey data in the spring.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
fredericksburg.today
Spotsylvania deputy dies in off-duty accident in King George
It is with a heavy heart that Sheriff Roger L. Harris announces the passing of Deputy Kenneth W. Blevins Sr. as a result of an off-duty motor vehicle accident today in King George County. Deputy Blevins was assigned to our Courts Division and was a highly respected veteran officer. Our profession has lost a great friend, mentor, and loyal public servant. We extend our love and prayers to the Blevins family during this difficult time.
WHSV
What is that stench in Staunton’s West End?
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns have been brewing in Staunton over a certain smell in the west end of the city. Residents have described the stench lingering at night as a blend of smoke, peat, and tar. Fire Marshal Perry Weller noted that there was a controlled burn outside the...
WSET
1 person hospitalized in Lynchburg multi-vehicle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Four cars were involved in a crash on Campbell Highway at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rustburg Volunteer Fire Dept. and Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the area of the 501 Express Mart. Crews arrived to find one vehicle in the southbound lane with...
WDBJ7.com
Woman sought by police after attacking cab driver
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a woman they say attacked an Allied Cab driver Thursday morning. Police say Lee’Chelle Shawnise Harvey, 31, of Lynchburg is wanted for Malicious Wounding. Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a call December 8 at 7:35...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: White male sought in Stuarts Draft commercial burglary
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public to help identify a suspect associated with a commercial burglary in Stuarts Draft. The white male suspect is described as wearing a navy blue coat, blue jeans and having facial hair. The suspect is associated with a crime that...
WDBJ7.com
Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was found Monday morning in the river behind Old Tower Ln in Waynesboro, according to the Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office. Lampkin was reported missing Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office was joined by Augusta Co. Fire and...
