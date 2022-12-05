ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

pagevalleynews.com

‘One of the most fortunate escapes from death’

December 8, 1911 — J. Thos. Miller, of Elkton, who was called to Luray on Tuesday by the illness of his mother says that one of his sons shot another recently while the two were out hunting. The young men, Irvin and John Miller, were separated and the latter...
LURAY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24 team signs four new cyclists

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty-24 team has signed new athletes. The professional cycling team has added four cyclists to the team’s roster. Caileigh Filmer, Danielle Morshead, Nicole Steinmetz, and Laurel Quiñones are the new members. Three of them are former rowers, with one of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

National website asks for help to solve local cold cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than 500 cold cases in Virginia, for missing and murdered people. That’s according to “Uncovered,” an organization trying to find answers for victims and their families. The organization uses what it calls “digital volunteers” and “citizen solvers” to try...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Report: 2022 Maple Festival generates up to $2M in direct spending

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Highland County Chamber of Commerce Release) - Key findings about the 2022 Highland County Maple Festival have been released in an Economic Impact Report created by Virginia Tech, including that the festival generated between $1.36 and $2.02 million in direct spending in Highland County. Read the full...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Community honors missing Augusta County child

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County girl who is presumed to be dead would have celebrated her fifth birthday on Monday, Dec. 5. A group of community members plan to gather this weekend to honor her. “When I first heard her story, I just felt like there were a...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital recognized for maternity care, report says

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — U.S. News & World Report has awarded Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital with the “High Performing” Designation for Maternity Care. Earlier this year, U.S. News & World Report invited hospitals to self-report their maternity data from the 2020 calendar year to identify hospitals that provide high-quality maternity care and help expectant families to make informed choices about where to seek care for uncomplicated pregnancies. Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital successfully submitted its survey data in the spring.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
NELLYSFORD, VA
fredericksburg.today

Spotsylvania deputy dies in off-duty accident in King George

It is with a heavy heart that Sheriff Roger L. Harris announces the passing of Deputy Kenneth W. Blevins Sr. as a result of an off-duty motor vehicle accident today in King George County. Deputy Blevins was assigned to our Courts Division and was a highly respected veteran officer. Our profession has lost a great friend, mentor, and loyal public servant. We extend our love and prayers to the Blevins family during this difficult time.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

What is that stench in Staunton’s West End?

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns have been brewing in Staunton over a certain smell in the west end of the city. Residents have described the stench lingering at night as a blend of smoke, peat, and tar. Fire Marshal Perry Weller noted that there was a controlled burn outside the...
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

1 person hospitalized in Lynchburg multi-vehicle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Four cars were involved in a crash on Campbell Highway at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rustburg Volunteer Fire Dept. and Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the area of the 501 Express Mart. Crews arrived to find one vehicle in the southbound lane with...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman sought by police after attacking cab driver

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a woman they say attacked an Allied Cab driver Thursday morning. Police say Lee’Chelle Shawnise Harvey, 31, of Lynchburg is wanted for Malicious Wounding. Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a call December 8 at 7:35...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was found Monday morning in the river behind Old Tower Ln in Waynesboro, according to the Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office. Lampkin was reported missing Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office was joined by Augusta Co. Fire and...
WAYNESBORO, VA

