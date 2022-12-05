Read full article on original website
Ashley man sentenced in road rage shooting
Dec. 8—WILKES-BARRE — An Ashley man who admitted to illegally possessing a firearm used in a shooting during a reported road rage incident was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Thursday. Robert Alan Cipollini, 48, of Mary Street, was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to three-to-six...
Man charged with drug sale resulting in death
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office stated they arrested a man who allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who later overdosed. According to D.A. Joe Peters, Richard Paul “Ricci” Long is accused of delivering fentanyl that caused Brittany Paraga to die from an overdose in Washington Township. Long was arrested […]
Man gets decades in prison for stabbing Pa. woman to death: report
According to WBRE/WYOU, a Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pled guilty to charges related to a stabbing that killed a Carbondale woman in 2021. Jerry Koezeno, 56, of Mayfield, pleaded guilty on Monday to third-degree murder for stabbing Suzanne Pauswinski to death in her...
Two men charged in I-81 road rage incident in Lackawanna County
Dec. 8—Two drivers forced another motorist into the median along Interstate 81 and then chased her to the Dunmore barracks after she attempted to pass a slow-moving caravan of show cars on the highway last month, state police said. Bryan J. Nazario Jimenez, 21, 314 Church St., Apt. 2,...
Man sentenced for stabbing Carbondale woman to death
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pled guilty to charges related to a stabbing that killed a Carbondale woman in 2021. On Monday, Jerry Koezeno, 56, of Mayfield, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for stabbing Suzanne Pauswinski to death in her home in Carbondale in […]
Father accused of stabbing son at Scranton home
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night. According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue. Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside […]
Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
Scranton man gets long sentence in string of violent incidences
A 36 year old Scranton man's sentence could mean spending up to 40 years in prison. Zodi Oprisko entered a guilty plea to charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with violent incidents over two days back in 2019. In April of that year he fired a shotgun at point blank range into a vehicle in Scranton, striking a man in the face. Earlier that day he had fired a shotgun into a vehicle along Interstate 84. The following day he held his girlfriend at gunpoint in a vehicle until she was able to escape and he was arrested several hours later. His sentence also includes 20 years probation.
Sharon woman pleads in Farrell fatal motorcycle crash
Dec. 8—FARRELL — A Sharon woman pleaded no contest to charges stemming from an November 2021 accident that killed a Masury man. Chantel Melissa Georgalas, 26, of 298 Mesabi St., pleaded no contest to charges of homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving without a license.
Scranton firefighter charged with assault, harassment after domestic incident
Dec. 8—A Scranton Fire Department lieutenant faces charges after city police say he knocked his wife into a wall when he forced open a door and then argued with her while holding a handgun last month at their East Mountain home. A preliminary hearing for Timothy Sean O'Connor on...
Dunmore woman wanted for assaulting a child less than 6 years old
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A woman from Dunmore is wanted on multiple charges related to the aggravated assault of a child. A joint criminal investigation between the Dunmore Police Department and Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office has led to an arrest warrant being issued for Shanaine Gillette.
Ashland Man Arrested After Assaulting Woman in Alley
An Ashland man is free on bail after being taken into custody for assaulting a woman early Monday morning. According to Ashland Police, around 7:30am, on December 5th, 2022, police officers were called to the 1300 Block of Walnut Street for a report of a man beating a woman. When police arrived, they spoke with a witness that said the incident occurred in the rear of 1331 Walnut where a male was on top of woman beating her in the alley.
Plymouth man sentenced for stealing money from deceased veteran
WILKES-BARRE — A man who admitted to using a deceased veteran’s bank card to withdraw money was sentenced to credit for time serve
Doctor found guilty of unlawful drug distribution resulting in death
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that Dr. Martin Evers was found guilty Monday for unlawfully distributing drugs that resulted in a death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karama, Evers, 64, of Pike County, was found guilty on 71counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, after a three-week trial. Evers was an employee […]
Scranton stabbing sends one to the hospital
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Scranton Police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before 10 PM on Wednesday. According to Detective Lieutenant Robert Brenzel, officers were called to the 1700 block of McDonough Ave around 9:50 PM Wednesday for a reported domestic disturbance. While the names of those...
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
Pottsville Man Gets 60 Months In Prison For Drug And Gun Offenses
Judge Malachy E. Mannion of the U.S. District Court has sentenced a man from Pottsville to 60 months in prison for narcotics trafficking and criminal use of a handgun. Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 22, was sentenced, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Jackson-Flowers previously pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with a destroyed serial number and over 50 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
Rogue Valley teen sentenced after shooting homeless man in head
Dec. 8—Levi Cole Murray was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in a juvenile and then adult prison after shooting a man in the head when he was 17 years old. Murray, now 19, will remain in the custody of Oregon Youth Authority, which handles juveniles convicted of crimes, until he's 25 years old. He'll then be transferred to an Oregon Department of Corrections prison, according to court records and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.
Berks judge lowers bail for former Berks man accused of molesting boys in '90s
Dec. 7—A Berks County judge on Wednesday halved the $1.5 million bail amount that had been set for a Georgia man while he awaits recently filed charges that he sexually assaulted two boys in the 1990s while living in the Hamburg area. Jesse J. Hill, 52, remained in the...
Tenant set Reading apartment house ablaze, police say
Dec. 6—Reading police said they arrested a tenant when he returned to his third-floor apartment Sunday shortly after the building's security cameras recorded him setting the building on fire. Jeffery A. Crork Jr., 31, was taken into custody shortly before noon by an officer who was guarding the back...
