YAHOO!

Ashley man sentenced in road rage shooting

Dec. 8—WILKES-BARRE — An Ashley man who admitted to illegally possessing a firearm used in a shooting during a reported road rage incident was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Thursday. Robert Alan Cipollini, 48, of Mary Street, was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to three-to-six...
ASHLEY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with drug sale resulting in death

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office stated they arrested a man who allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who later overdosed. According to D.A. Joe Peters, Richard Paul “Ricci” Long is accused of delivering fentanyl that caused Brittany Paraga to die from an overdose in Washington Township. Long was arrested […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for stabbing Carbondale woman to death

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pled guilty to charges related to a stabbing that killed a Carbondale woman in 2021. On Monday, Jerry Koezeno, 56, of Mayfield, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for stabbing Suzanne Pauswinski to death in her home in Carbondale in […]
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

Father accused of stabbing son at Scranton home

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night. According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue. Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Scranton man gets long sentence in string of violent incidences

A 36 year old Scranton man's sentence could mean spending up to 40 years in prison. Zodi Oprisko entered a guilty plea to charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with violent incidents over two days back in 2019. In April of that year he fired a shotgun at point blank range into a vehicle in Scranton, striking a man in the face. Earlier that day he had fired a shotgun into a vehicle along Interstate 84. The following day he held his girlfriend at gunpoint in a vehicle until she was able to escape and he was arrested several hours later. His sentence also includes 20 years probation.
SCRANTON, PA
YAHOO!

Sharon woman pleads in Farrell fatal motorcycle crash

Dec. 8—FARRELL — A Sharon woman pleaded no contest to charges stemming from an November 2021 accident that killed a Masury man. Chantel Melissa Georgalas, 26, of 298 Mesabi St., pleaded no contest to charges of homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving without a license.
FARRELL, PA
WOLF

Dunmore woman wanted for assaulting a child less than 6 years old

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A woman from Dunmore is wanted on multiple charges related to the aggravated assault of a child. A joint criminal investigation between the Dunmore Police Department and Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office has led to an arrest warrant being issued for Shanaine Gillette.
DUNMORE, PA
skooknews.com

Ashland Man Arrested After Assaulting Woman in Alley

An Ashland man is free on bail after being taken into custody for assaulting a woman early Monday morning. According to Ashland Police, around 7:30am, on December 5th, 2022, police officers were called to the 1300 Block of Walnut Street for a report of a man beating a woman. When police arrived, they spoke with a witness that said the incident occurred in the rear of 1331 Walnut where a male was on top of woman beating her in the alley.
ASHLAND, PA
WBRE

Doctor found guilty of unlawful drug distribution resulting in death

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that Dr. Martin Evers was found guilty Monday for unlawfully distributing drugs that resulted in a death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karama, Evers, 64, of Pike County, was found guilty on 71counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, after a three-week trial. Evers was an employee […]
MILFORD, PA
WOLF

Scranton stabbing sends one to the hospital

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Scranton Police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before 10 PM on Wednesday. According to Detective Lieutenant Robert Brenzel, officers were called to the 1700 block of McDonough Ave around 9:50 PM Wednesday for a reported domestic disturbance. While the names of those...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Pottsville Man Gets 60 Months In Prison For Drug And Gun Offenses

Judge Malachy E. Mannion of the U.S. District Court has sentenced a man from Pottsville to 60 months in prison for narcotics trafficking and criminal use of a handgun. Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 22, was sentenced, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Jackson-Flowers previously pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with a destroyed serial number and over 50 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
POTTSVILLE, PA
YAHOO!

Rogue Valley teen sentenced after shooting homeless man in head

Dec. 8—Levi Cole Murray was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in a juvenile and then adult prison after shooting a man in the head when he was 17 years old. Murray, now 19, will remain in the custody of Oregon Youth Authority, which handles juveniles convicted of crimes, until he's 25 years old. He'll then be transferred to an Oregon Department of Corrections prison, according to court records and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.
MEDFORD, OR
YAHOO!

Tenant set Reading apartment house ablaze, police say

Dec. 6—Reading police said they arrested a tenant when he returned to his third-floor apartment Sunday shortly after the building's security cameras recorded him setting the building on fire. Jeffery A. Crork Jr., 31, was taken into custody shortly before noon by an officer who was guarding the back...
READING, PA

