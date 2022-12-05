ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fugitive Since 2013 Arrested and Extradited to Tucson

A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise was extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson on Wednesday, November 23. “The extradition of Mr. Gortari-Redondo is an example of how the FBI will pursue justice beyond U.S. borders no matter how long it takes,” said Akil Davis, special agent in charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “Thank you to our determined FBI agents and the help of our federal and foreign partners for your hard work to hold this man accountable for his actions.”
TUCSON, AZ
CBS News

FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large

TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sheriff says jail is falling apart, has reached crisis stage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County’s jail is 40 years old and it’s falling apart. Not only that, but it’s overcrowded, even after nearly four years of trying to reduce its inmate population. “That facility, in its current condition, is not just unlivable for the...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
iheart.com

Garret Talks About Masked Matt Heinz Ripping Business Owners

Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz ripped into business owners for being upset that mentally ill, homeless, drug addicts are hurting their businesses. Josh Jacobson helped co-found Crime Free Tucson to help business owners get the government's attention to deal with the homeless ruining businesses.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson police searching for missing man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help finding a vulnerable 62-year-old man who was recently reported missing. Authorities say David Robertson was last seen near the 5000 block of East Third Street. He is described as six feet tall and 220 pounds...
TUCSON, AZ

