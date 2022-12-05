Read full article on original website
Fugitive Since 2013 Arrested and Extradited to Tucson
A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise was extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson on Wednesday, November 23. “The extradition of Mr. Gortari-Redondo is an example of how the FBI will pursue justice beyond U.S. borders no matter how long it takes,” said Akil Davis, special agent in charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “Thank you to our determined FBI agents and the help of our federal and foreign partners for your hard work to hold this man accountable for his actions.”
FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large
A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
Police: Officers involved in deadly shooting at Forgeus Ave. apartments
Tucson police officers shot and killed a suspect Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened at Las Villas de Kino Apartments, 5515 S. Forgeus Avenue shortly before 2 a.m.
KOLD-TV
Sheriff says jail is falling apart, has reached crisis stage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County’s jail is 40 years old and it’s falling apart. Not only that, but it’s overcrowded, even after nearly four years of trying to reduce its inmate population. “That facility, in its current condition, is not just unlivable for the...
DPS trooper shoots, kills suspected human smuggler
An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper shot and killed a suspect at a traffic stop on Arivaca Road Sunday. According to DPS, a trooper stopped a large SUV for traffic violations.
KTAR.com
Santa Cruz County sheriff, who oversees Nogales, believes ‘there is no invasion’ at the southern border
PHOENIX — Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said on Wednesday he doesn’t support the placement of double-stacked shipping containers along the southern Arizona border as he does not believe there is an invasion. Hathaway, a Democrat and former head of the local Drug Enforcement Administration office, told...
KOLD-TV
Corrections officers may get an early Christmas gift from Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just before Christmas, the Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote on a pay package for the county’s corrections officers which would give them a 7.5% pay hike, making them the highest paid corrections officers in the state. “So be it,” said District...
Washington Examiner
Arizona sheriff threatens criminal charges against border wall construction builders
An Arizona sheriff has threatened criminal charges against any construction worker caught building a wall along Santa Cruz County's boundary with Mexico — unaware that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's office never planned to build there. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway warned late last week that he planned to...
Oro Valley police need help identifying burglary suspect
The Oro Valley Police Department is looking for a person involved in a recent a burglary caught on camera.
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
iheart.com
Garret Talks About Masked Matt Heinz Ripping Business Owners
Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz ripped into business owners for being upset that mentally ill, homeless, drug addicts are hurting their businesses. Josh Jacobson helped co-found Crime Free Tucson to help business owners get the government's attention to deal with the homeless ruining businesses.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: DPS identifies 18-year-old killed in trooper-involved shooting on Arivaca Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, Dec. 7, identified the smuggling suspect who was killed in a trooper-involved shooting on West Arivaca Road. 18-year-old Mark Limon of Tucson was the driver of a large sport utility vehicle that was carrying seven other...
Law enforcement apparently shoots, kills suspect near Grant and Oracle
An aggravated assault suspect was shot and killed when officers responded to a call for help at West Rillito Street Sunday evening.
Sheriff threatens action against people working on shipping container wall
Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said he will charge people who are working on Governor Ducey's shipping container border wall with illegal dumping.
Benson Police K9 gets new body armor
A K9 at the Benson Police Department is now patrolling the community while remaining safe in a newly donated vest.
Thief steals star from atop Christmas tree
Sometimes instead of getting the Christmas spirit—people get mean spirited instead. Like this guy, caught on surveillance taking the star from a Christmas tree.
UPDATE: Tucson police find missing 12-year-old girl
Tucson Police are asking the public's help as they search for a missing 12-year-old girl. According to TPD, Nevaeh Allred was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 7 near East Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco.
2 dead, 2 arrested in shooting at Rudy Garcia Park
On November 18, 2022, around 4 p.m. the Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Rudy Garcia Park located at 5001 South Nogales Highway.
KOLD-TV
Tucson police searching for missing man
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help finding a vulnerable 62-year-old man who was recently reported missing. Authorities say David Robertson was last seen near the 5000 block of East Third Street. He is described as six feet tall and 220 pounds...
City of Tucson launches new website to report homeless encampments
The City of Tucson uses a 3 tier system to assess how to deal with the encampment. They are referring residents to shelters and other resources.
