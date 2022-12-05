A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise was extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson on Wednesday, November 23. “The extradition of Mr. Gortari-Redondo is an example of how the FBI will pursue justice beyond U.S. borders no matter how long it takes,” said Akil Davis, special agent in charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “Thank you to our determined FBI agents and the help of our federal and foreign partners for your hard work to hold this man accountable for his actions.”

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO