WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost of Florida, the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, says he is struggling to get an apartment in Washington and lost an application fee because his credit is “really bad.” The 25-year-old progressive Democrat says his score suffered as he accumulated debt running for Congress for a year and a half. His plight shows the challenge for young or otherwise struggling new members of Congress who are moving to an expensive city and may not have the financial means to secure housing before they start receiving their government salary. His campaign manager says he has since received more than 100 offers for temporary housing solutions.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO