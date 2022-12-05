Read full article on original website
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian detention in prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention, President Joe Biden said Thursday. Griner was released in a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The exchange, however, did not include another American that the State Department has declared wrongfully detained, Paul Whelan. “She’s safe, she’s...
Russia demanded that a spy held in Germany be freed in exchange for Paul Whelan
Russia refused to release Paul Whelan alongside Brittney Griner unless a former colonel from Russia’s domestic spy organization currently in German custody was also released as part of any prisoner swap, US officials told CNN, even as the US offered up the names of several other Russian prisoners in US custody that they would be willing to trade.
As the world courts TSMC, Taiwan worries about losing its ‘silicon shield’
Semiconductor giant TSMC was feted this week by US President Joe Biden and Apple CEO Tim Cook during a ceremony to unveil its $40 billion manufacturing site in Arizona — a huge investment designed to help secure America’s supply of the most advanced chips. But back home in...
Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs
BEIJING (AP) — Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as Beijing rolls back anti-virus controls that confined millions of people to their homes, crushed economic growth and set off protests. President Xi Jinping’s government still is officially committed to stopping virus transmission, the last major country to try. But the latest moves suggest the ruling Communist Party will tolerate more cases without quarantines or shutting down travel or businesses as it winds down its “zero-COVID” strategy. A Cabinet meeting called for “full mobilization” of the health system including adding staff to ensure their “combat effectiveness” and increasing supplies of drugs, according to state media.
US sanctions firms for rights abuses on Anti-Corruption Day
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it is imposing sanctions on a broad array of people and companies around the world for corruption and human rights abuses — from illegal fishing operations in Chinese waters to kickbacks in Guatemala. The sanctions on Friday are a recognition of International Anti-Corruption Day. Among those being sanctioned is the 15-member Russian elections commissionm, which oversaw a sham referendum in Russia-occupied Ukraine in September. Others sanctioned include a group of companies and people linked to illegal fishing operations and human rights abuses in Chinese waters, and a church founder in the Philippines charged with sex trafficking.
Biden wants African Union to be added to Group of 20 nations
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to announce at next week’s U.S.-Africa summit that his administration supports adding the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations. The African Union represents the continent’s 54 countries. The G-20 is composed of the world’s major industrial and emerging economies and represents more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product. South Africa is currently the only African member of the G-20. The National Security Council’s Judd Devermont says “it’s past time Africa has permanent seats at the table in international organizations and initiatives.”
1st Gen Z congressman-elect denied apartment over bad credit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost of Florida, the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, says he is struggling to get an apartment in Washington and lost an application fee because his credit is “really bad.” The 25-year-old progressive Democrat says his score suffered as he accumulated debt running for Congress for a year and a half. His plight shows the challenge for young or otherwise struggling new members of Congress who are moving to an expensive city and may not have the financial means to secure housing before they start receiving their government salary. His campaign manager says he has since received more than 100 offers for temporary housing solutions.
UN rights chief: Iran seeks ‘chilling effect’ with execution
BERLIN (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights official says the first execution in Iran of a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests is “very troubling.” Volker Turk told reporters at a news conference in Geneva on Friday that the Iranian government’s decision to carry out the death penalty was “clearly designed to send a chilling effect to the rest of the protesters.” Turk called on Iran to immediately institute a moratorium on the death penalty and release those arrested in connection with the protests. The execution of Mohsen Shekari was widely condemned abroad and comes as other detainees also face the possibility of the death penalty for their involvement in the protests, which began in mid-September.
Top lawmaker suspended amid lobbying scandal at EU assembly
BRUSSELS (AP) — A vice president of the European Union’s parliament was suspended by her party group after Belgian police carried out several raids linked to an investigation into suspected influence peddling by a Gulf state. The Socialists and Democrats in the EU assembly say they suspended Eva Kaili’s membership “with immediate effect, in response to the ongoing investigations.” It came after Belgian police staged 16 raids across Brussels as part of a probe into corruption and money laundering involving the parliament and an unidentified Gulf country. Prosecutors say four people were detained for questioning, one of them a former EU lawmaker. Police suspect the unspecified Gulf state of trying “to influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament.”
FDA needs to do better at policing online tobacco retailers, new report says
The US Food and Drug Administration is falling down on the job of policing online tobacco retailers, according to a highly critical new report from the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General. The report criticizes the FDA for its lack of oversight, saying that...
Wholesale inflation in US further slowed in November to 7.4%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. On a monthly basis, the U.S. producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.3% from October to November for the third straight month. Rising prices are still straining Americans’ finances. Yet several emerging trends have combined to slow inflation from the four-decade peak it reached during the summer.
CNN Poll: Views of the state of the country are slightly improved, but Americans’ economic concerns remain
Americans’ views of the state of the nation have bounced back slightly since earlier this year, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, but public perception of the economy remains grim. Nearly half of Americans say they’re financially worse off than they were a year ago, the survey finds, with more than 90% expressing concerns about the cost of living and the majority cutting expenses in response.
Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump were in court Friday for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president’s Florida estate. The proceedings were taking place before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the...
Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt of court
A federal judge declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The sources also told CNN that Chief Judge Beryl Howell instead pressed the Trump team and the Justice Department to work together to find a mutually agreeable resolution.
Brittney Griner in ‘good spirits’ and getting an evaluation at a US military hospital, officials say
For the first time in almost 300 days, Brittney Griner, the American basketball star detained by Russian authorities in February, will spend the night in a bed in her home country. Griner, 32, returned to the United States early Friday after being released from custody in an exchange for an...
