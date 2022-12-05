Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Historically black cemetery in Columbia asking for community assistance in upkeep
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For over 100 years, Palmetto Cemetery has been the final resting place for generations of local black families. Plots are primarily cared for by loved ones but over the years as people have either moved away or passed away themselves. Now that maintenance has fallen on...
coladaily.com
Parade Day in the Cayce West Columbia happening Saturday
The 5th Annual Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber Holiday Parade of Lights is set to take place on Saturday. Individuals attending can expect a day packed with festive family fun activities and events. A holiday business shuttle will be available at the Greater CWC Chamber and Visitor Programs Office, which will...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Cayce-West Columbia’s Parade Day and Holiday Parade of Lights
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend, the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Programs will be hosting a big day of Christmas celebrations this Saturday: Parade Day and the Holiday Parade of Lights. The Parade Day will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. and...
wach.com
Nonprofit gifts new Shoes to Lexington County elementary school students
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Batesburg-Leesville non-profit surprised kids at Riverbank Elementary with new shoes on Tuesday, Lexington School District Two announced. The shoes were given by nonprofit group Sole Stepping, who send nearly 25 volunteers to the school, outfitting the kids with new athletic shoes and socks.
Lexington County Chronicle
Chronicle cuts ribbon at new office in downtown Lexington
Last week, The Lexington County Chronicle invited the community out to check out its new digs. The paper moved into its new home at 514 E Main St. in downtown Lexington in August, taking up residence in a former mill house just up the road from the town’s iconic Old Mill. Having settled into the new office, the Chronicle hosted an open house and ribbon cutting with the Lexington Chamber on Nov. 30.
abccolumbia.com
COMET to give free Covid-19 vaccines, gift cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is providing Midlands residents with the chance to receive a free Covid-19 shot before the winter holidays. The first 100 participants will also receive a $50 gift card!. The COMET is hosting the free event on Dec. 12 from 8:30...
thenewirmonews.com
Irmo considering main street build
Bill Danielson, Irmo Town Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem, gave a presentation to the council on November 29 outlining a proposed main street in Irmo. The area designates Moseley Street, an unpaved road that is adjacent to the Community Park of Irmo and includes properties stretching all the way to Woodrow Street. A total of 12 properties would need to be obtained by the town in order for the plan to succeed. The main street would include the Church Street entrance, Moseley Street, and Carlisle Street. The funding for the project would consist of the sale of lots to investors and businesses, ARPA funds and Hospitality taxes. This would allow the town to create the main street without putting the burden back on the citizens or businesses in town.
One large, one small dog park under construction in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Phase two of community development within the Friarsgate neighborhood in Irmo is now in motion with construction underway. Phase one was the Irmo community garden and now they're moving on to dog parks for large and small pups. The town of Irmo is paying for this...
Human Library coming to Kershaw County to help share stories
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The library is full of storytelling, featuring different experiences, diversity, and concepts. The Kershaw County Library is planning to take those stories from authors and use real people from their community to showcase their life experiences in the hope it will open dialogue for their Human Library.
iheart.com
Mom Allegedly Brought Kid While Stealing Christmas Ornaments From Churches
A South Carolina woman is under arrest after she allegedly went on a burglary spree targeting churches with her child in tow. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said that 42-year-old Leslie Reese was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and one count of unlawful conduct toward a child. Reese...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: The Venue on Main Street in Columbia to host month long seasonal pop-up bar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is beginning to look a lot like CHRISTMAS at The Venue on Main Street. For the entire month of December... they will be hosting a holiday pop-up bar with seasonal cocktails and more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap...
Possible shots fired near Wateree Hydro station in Ridgeway
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement is investigating after a report of shots fired near an electricity plant in South Carolina. Duke Energy said in a statement Wednesday night that they were aware of reports of gunfire near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway. The station is located in...
FBI investigating shots fired near Midlands Hydro Plant
The FBI and other agencies are investigating reports of gunfire Wednesday night, near the Wateree Hydro Station near Ridgeway, just northeast of Columbia.
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
WIS-TV
Prisma Health issues statement on death of senior vice president, community reacts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning Prisma Health issued a statement following the death of its senior vice president of Community Affairs, Vince Ford. He was 64 years old. The company said,. “Our Prisma Health family grieves the loss of Vince Ford, senior vice president of Community Affairs.”. “Vince worked...
WRDW-TV
An update on missing Orangeburg County girl
Tuesday was the big day for in-person conventional voting at polling sites. We asked a few voters why it was so important to them. Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Riley's 4 PM Forecast -...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington firefighters respond to house fire this morning
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Fire officials battled a blaze early this morning off garden gate way. According to officials, no one in the house was injured but one firefighter sustained a minor injury while putting out the fire. The family’s dog and ferret were rescued from the home.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash late Wednesday night in Aiken. Aiken Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before midnight on Whiskey Road and Knox Avenue Southeast. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what the cause is.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
coladaily.com
Cupcake DownSouth announces closing of Vista location
Cupcake DownSouth has announced that it will be closing its doors in Columbia this week. "As a small, locally owned business, the severe inflation of costs that came as a result of the pandemic has just become too much to withstand," said Cupcake DownSouth in a Facebook post. Rumors were...
