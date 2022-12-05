Country Singer Bryce Leatherwood on Following in ‘The Voice’ Alum Morgan Wallen’s Footsteps and What He Loves About Blake Shelton

Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Recap: Who Went Home and Who Made it into the Finale
With the exception of next week’s announcement of the winner of season 22 of The Voice, Tuesday night’s results show had the most tension to date as it revealed which five of the remaining eight artists would make it through to the finale. Monday night’s performance show was...
Ringo Starr Had an ‘Incredibly Intimate’ Relationship With Another Rock Star Who Wanted to Take His Place in The Beatles
Ringo Starr had an intimate relationship with a drummer who wanted to take his job.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Clayton News Daily
Watch Noah Centineo React to a Clip of His First Kiss on 'Late Late Show' Appearance
Noah Centineo lived every actor's worst nightmare this week as he was forced to re-watch a throwback clip of his first on-screen kiss. The Perfect Date actor, 26, appeared as a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, Dec. 7, when the late-night talk show host said he had "tracked down" footage of Centineo's embarrassing coming-of-age moment.
Clayton News Daily
'The Amazing Race 34's' Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert Say The Race and Their Relationship Made Them "The Most Successful Versions" of Themselves
Pack your bags, because The Amazing Race is back! Every week, Parade's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the team most recently eliminated from the race. Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert take the cake for the wildest Amazing Race team story ever. The twin sisters had no idea of each other's existence prior to a year and put a relationship that was barely there to the test by racing around the world together. As they stated multiple times over the season, their goal was not simply to win, but get as much time as they can together to make up for 36 years of lost time. And they were able to maximize that, making it through the entire race, and even had a shot at the million before the long-lost twins getting lost cost them the win.
Clayton News Daily
Keke Palmer Shows off Baby Bump in Hip-Hugging Mini Skirt
Keke Palmer and her little baby bump are just the cutest!. The 29-year-old actress shared a video on TikTok of her dancing to the 1978 hit "Use Ta Be My Girl" by The O' Jays with some trippy filter effects that outlined her body in neon colors. In the video,...
Comments / 0