Country Singer Bryce Leatherwood on Following in ‘The Voice’ Alum Morgan Wallen’s Footsteps and What He Loves About Blake Shelton

Pack your bags, because The Amazing Race is back! Every week, Parade's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the team most recently eliminated from the race. Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert take the cake for the wildest Amazing Race team story ever. The twin sisters had no idea of each other's existence prior to a year and put a relationship that was barely there to the test by racing around the world together. As they stated multiple times over the season, their goal was not simply to win, but get as much time as they can together to make up for 36 years of lost time. And they were able to maximize that, making it through the entire race, and even had a shot at the million before the long-lost twins getting lost cost them the win.

18 HOURS AGO