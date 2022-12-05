ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch Selma Blair's Tearful, Inspiring 'Last Beautiful Dance' on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Dec. 6 update: Selma Blair took home the People's Choice Award for Reality Competition at the 2022 awards ceremony. Selma Blair took one final turn around the Dancing with the Stars ballroom during Oct. 17’s competition, performing a Viennese Waltz with her pro partner Sasha Farber to “What the World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day.
Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again

Alicia Keys has a confession to make. After her mega-topping hit, Empire State of Mind, featuring JAY Z, the Fallin’ star said she fears working with him again because there’s “no topping it.”. “I wonder if it kind of hinders us in some ways,” the 41-year-old singer...

