Walton County, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County, Covington to fund warming shelter for homeless

COVINGTON — Newton County and the city of Covington are joining forces to provide a warming shelter for homeless people in the community. The Covington City Council voted at its Nov. 21 meeting to contribute $40,000 toward a warming shelter operated by a third party, as long as the county takes the lead on the project, provides financial oversight for the shelter operation and provides regular updates to the council on the number of patrons served and the itemized cost to operate the shelter.
COVINGTON, GA
lakeoconeebreeze.net

Second Harvest December Food Distribution Dec. 17

GREENSBORO, Ga. — This is a reminder that Second Harvest will be holding its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. (or until food supplies are depleted). In addition, the Oconee Regional Humane Society will be on hand to distribute pet food and supplies. Students from Lake Oconee Academy and the youth ministry of Greensboro First United Methodist Church will be on hand to distribute coats to help keep recipients warm this winter.
GREENSBORO, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett nonprofit selected to receive $4.25 million in grant funds

Gwinnett County Government and United Way of Greater Atlanta selected 50 local nonprofits that serve critical needs in the community to receive $4.25 million in Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery funds. These funds — provided to Gwinnett by the U.S. Department of the Treasury through the American Rescue Plan Act —...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Free grocery store opens to hundreds of children in metro Atlanta

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — In Georgia, a staggering 1.1 million people are facing hunger right now. What's even more astounding -- more than 360,000 of those are children, according to Feeding America. Hunger relief company Goodr is working to change that by giving hundreds of Cobb County students and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

MARTA to celebrate the holidays with events, giveaways

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) and its Art in Transit program Artbound are inviting riders to celebrate the holidays with customer appreciation events, live music and performances, Breeze card giveaways and free rides on MARTA’s holiday-themed buses. The month-long celebration, known as MARTA Land, kicked off Dec. 3...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Organizations come together to feed hundreds of Georgians in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of people wait in line outside of Feeding GA Families each Monday night. They come for groceries, toiletries, and even flowers and stay because people care here. “It comes from my grandmother...We are from a small island and she would make meals for...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Restaurant Roundup: Athens Cooks and Choco Pronto grand opening, holiday market and more

The winter holidays are slowly approaching and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. Collective Harvest announced it will close on Dec. 31, 2022. First opened in 2015, Collective Harvest has provided fresh local produce to up to 300 families weekly. The Farm Stand located at 1084 Baxter St. will be open until Saturday, Dec. 31, and online orders will be accepted until Dec. 15 for pickup or delivery the week of Dec. 19.
ATHENS, GA
macaronikid.com

GIVEAWAY: Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show in Lawrenceville, GA

LOOKING FOR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN LAWRENCEVILLE, GA?. MAKING ITS DEBUT AT COOLRAY FIELD THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, SHINE LIGHT SHOW IS A MAGICAL DRIVE-THRU CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW. Timed & ticketed guests are invited to stay in their cars and tune their radio to a designated radio station and immerse themselves into a wonderland of over 1M synchronized lights!
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
wgac.com

Georgia 6th Grader Wants To Give Away Dolls For Christmas

If you ask Zoe Oli what she wants for Christmas, the Georgia 6th grader will tell you dolls. She doesn’t actually want them for herself, she wants to give them away for Christmas. How many dolls? Zoe wants to give away 1,000 dolls. Zoe’s mom told wsbtv.com about when...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Boy kidnapped from Hall Country returned home

A boy kidnapped by his father and taken to Puerto Rico is now back in metro Atlanta. The suspect allegedly agreed to return the two-year-old to his mother in early October after picking him up in Hall County around five-days before. Instead, the man fled to Puerto Rico with his son and girlfriend. He ended up being arrested for a home invasion there, but the toddler was found safe.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Neighboring Newton County government has many open job postings

There are many open job postings in neighboring Newton County government. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Newton County career website on Dec. 7, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled. PLEASE NOTE THE POSTING END DATE WHERE GIVEN.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

