rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County, Covington to fund warming shelter for homeless
COVINGTON — Newton County and the city of Covington are joining forces to provide a warming shelter for homeless people in the community. The Covington City Council voted at its Nov. 21 meeting to contribute $40,000 toward a warming shelter operated by a third party, as long as the county takes the lead on the project, provides financial oversight for the shelter operation and provides regular updates to the council on the number of patrons served and the itemized cost to operate the shelter.
lakeoconeebreeze.net
Second Harvest December Food Distribution Dec. 17
GREENSBORO, Ga. — This is a reminder that Second Harvest will be holding its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. (or until food supplies are depleted). In addition, the Oconee Regional Humane Society will be on hand to distribute pet food and supplies. Students from Lake Oconee Academy and the youth ministry of Greensboro First United Methodist Church will be on hand to distribute coats to help keep recipients warm this winter.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Adoptable Animals - Week of December 8
Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia.
‘Gained her angel wings extremely too soon’: Family of 10-year-old raising money for her funeral
ATLANTA, Ga. — The uncle of a 10-year-old girl killed in a car crash Saturday asked the public to consider sending donations to the family for her memorial. Demorrio Henderson, the uncle of 10-year-old Janyla Henderson, said on GoFundMe that the family is raising money for her funeral. [DOWNLOAD:...
Monroe Local News
Car Show to benefit Toys for Tots program in Loganville on Saturday
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, there will be a car show at 3977 Atlanta Highway, Loganville (behind Del Taco) in support of Toys for Tots. The event is sponsored by Pierce Transportation LLC, Rebellious Riders Car Club. The entry is $20 per vehicle plus...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Christmas presents are on the way for every child in the Georgia foster care system
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Every single child in Georgia’s foster care system is about to watch their Christmas wish come true. Hundreds of volunteers from businesses all over town are working to get presents organized and ready to be dropped off. According to the Atlanta Angels Foster...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett nonprofit selected to receive $4.25 million in grant funds
Gwinnett County Government and United Way of Greater Atlanta selected 50 local nonprofits that serve critical needs in the community to receive $4.25 million in Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery funds. These funds — provided to Gwinnett by the U.S. Department of the Treasury through the American Rescue Plan Act —...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Vending machine opens in Midtown Atlanta to help families during the holidays
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A very different kind of vending machine just opened in Midtown Atlanta. The “Light the World” mobile giving machine near Howell Mill and 14th Street at the interlock is filled with items to help someone else. “We want to make sure others...
WXIA 11 Alive
Free grocery store opens to hundreds of children in metro Atlanta
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — In Georgia, a staggering 1.1 million people are facing hunger right now. What's even more astounding -- more than 360,000 of those are children, according to Feeding America. Hunger relief company Goodr is working to change that by giving hundreds of Cobb County students and...
thechampionnewspaper.com
MARTA to celebrate the holidays with events, giveaways
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) and its Art in Transit program Artbound are inviting riders to celebrate the holidays with customer appreciation events, live music and performances, Breeze card giveaways and free rides on MARTA’s holiday-themed buses. The month-long celebration, known as MARTA Land, kicked off Dec. 3...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Organizations come together to feed hundreds of Georgians in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of people wait in line outside of Feeding GA Families each Monday night. They come for groceries, toiletries, and even flowers and stay because people care here. “It comes from my grandmother...We are from a small island and she would make meals for...
Red and Black
Restaurant Roundup: Athens Cooks and Choco Pronto grand opening, holiday market and more
The winter holidays are slowly approaching and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. Collective Harvest announced it will close on Dec. 31, 2022. First opened in 2015, Collective Harvest has provided fresh local produce to up to 300 families weekly. The Farm Stand located at 1084 Baxter St. will be open until Saturday, Dec. 31, and online orders will be accepted until Dec. 15 for pickup or delivery the week of Dec. 19.
macaronikid.com
GIVEAWAY: Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show in Lawrenceville, GA
LOOKING FOR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN LAWRENCEVILLE, GA?. MAKING ITS DEBUT AT COOLRAY FIELD THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, SHINE LIGHT SHOW IS A MAGICAL DRIVE-THRU CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW. Timed & ticketed guests are invited to stay in their cars and tune their radio to a designated radio station and immerse themselves into a wonderland of over 1M synchronized lights!
wgac.com
Georgia 6th Grader Wants To Give Away Dolls For Christmas
If you ask Zoe Oli what she wants for Christmas, the Georgia 6th grader will tell you dolls. She doesn’t actually want them for herself, she wants to give them away for Christmas. How many dolls? Zoe wants to give away 1,000 dolls. Zoe’s mom told wsbtv.com about when...
Boy kidnapped from Hall Country returned home
A boy kidnapped by his father and taken to Puerto Rico is now back in metro Atlanta. The suspect allegedly agreed to return the two-year-old to his mother in early October after picking him up in Hall County around five-days before. Instead, the man fled to Puerto Rico with his son and girlfriend. He ended up being arrested for a home invasion there, but the toddler was found safe.
Monroe Local News
Neighboring Newton County government has many open job postings
There are many open job postings in neighboring Newton County government. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Newton County career website on Dec. 7, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled. PLEASE NOTE THE POSTING END DATE WHERE GIVEN.
Woman poses as funeral home employee, takes over $80K from grieving families, Jonesboro police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — During a time of mourning, police say a woman swindled several families out of more than $80,000. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins.
No injuries, fire burns half of building overnight in Henry County, officials said
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Fire crews responded to a building fire on Wednesday night. Officials said no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported. The fire sparked at a building near the intersections of Patrick Henry Parkway and Eagle's Landing Parkway in Stockbridge.
DeKalb County medical examiner asks public for help identifying 2017 cold case victim
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Medical Examiner asked the public Tuesday for help to identify an individual who was shot and killed in 2017. Officials said on July 24, 2017, the unidentified person was shot at a home on Beachwood Forest Drive in Lithonia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
