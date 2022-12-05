Our dear mom, Betty Jean Clark, went to Heaven on November 30th, 2022, to join our dad, Charles Thomas “Tom” Clark just in time for their 76th wedding anniversary on December 13th. Mom was born in Clarksburg on May 18, 1926, to the late Marcy E. and Evelyn E. McMillan. Mom had three older brothers whom she dearly loved: Dr. Marcy McMillan, Robert McMillan, and William McMillan. Mom was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Mom and Dad had four daughters and sons-in-law whom they dearly loved and in whom they took great pride: Linda Van Horn (Denny); Nancy McClure (Jeff); Martha Clark (Dave Compton); and Jan Sullivan (Tom). Also surviving are grandchildren Chad Ford (Becky); Susan Headley (Mike); Allison McClure; Ryan Sullivan; and Andrew Sullivan (Lacey). Great grandchildren include Wylie and Wyatt Ford and their wives Devony and Cassandra, respectively, and Michael Headley (partner, Samantha) and Tyler Headley. Mom was thrilled to be able to meet her first great-grandchild, Nova Sullivan, born earlier this year to Andrew and Lacey. Mom loved Dad’s sisters, Mary S. Spahr (Phil) and Janna M. Westfall (Jerry), and considered them the sisters she never had. Mom also loved her many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. Mom grew up on Point Street in Clarksburg where she met Dad, who lived on the same street. Mom played piano for Dad to sing; they were accomplished musicians who later performed in The Stagecrafters, a local community theater group. One of Mom’s favorite stories to tell was that she played the piano for Dad to sing when they got married. Mom has been described by friends as “one of a kind,” “an original,” and “a hoot” for her enthusiasm for life, margaritas, Boone’s Farm Sangria, and her Facebook posts. For the past several years, she loved responding to people’s posts ending her own with “Love, Mom, Grandma, Aunt Betty,” or whatever was the appropriate relationship. Mom and Dad both loved Maple Lake and the many friends they made there over their 55 years as residents. They hosted many wonderful July 4th get-togethers that brought friends and relatives from near and far. They considered the Gastons, Rines, Harrisons, and Janis part of their extended family. After Dad died in 2019, Mom stayed in her own home with the help of her daughters and many wonderful people including Suzette, Cheryl, Hannah, Sophie, Lisa, Haley, Mamie, and—dearest to her heart--Patty and Mary. We daughters can’t thank all of you enough for loving Mom. We also thank Amedisys Hospice personnel Alyssa and Sarah, who went above and beyond in these last weeks. Finally, we want to express our appreciation to the good people at the Bridgeport Health Care Center who loved Mom during her final days and cared for her like family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in their mother’s memory to the charity of one’s choice. There will be a gathering of friends and family on Saturday, December 10th, from 2:00 – 4:00 at Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Bridgeport, WV.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO