Pennsylvania State

Wolf announces more than $10.3 million will support affordable housing

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that more than $10.3 million in new funding would be distributed to support affordable housing in 16 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Pittston is one of the recipients. According to a news release from Wolf, $500,000 will be awarded to Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wolf Administration, AARP highlight safety for older drivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania departments of Transportation, Aging and the Pennsylvania State Police are highlighting challenges faced by older drivers. An event was held in partnership with AARP at The Manor at Oakridge in Harrisburg during Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, which is observed December 5-9. “Mobility is essential...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rebuilt Chick-fil-A aims to please more customers

SPRING TWP., Pa. — Some say bigger is better, and when it comes to Chick-fil-A restaurants in some areas, it's also necessary. The Chick-fil-A at Broadcasting Square in Spring Township reopened for business Thursday, welcoming back customers for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The original restaurant, which opened with the...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
Wilson student helps spread joy to soldiers overseas

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A Wilson High School student made it his mission to coordinate a donation drive for those serving overseas. "It's awesome that our community has this much outreach and this much support of this program," said Anthony Fiore, a sophomore at Wilson High School. Fiore is...
WILSON, PA
A sunny Friday, a dry Saturday, then some light rain for most but Poconos wet snow Sunday

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and more seasonable. High: 48. After a pair of damp and dreary days, we finally welcomed a chance to dry out on Thursday. Even though plenty of clouds remained, some sunny breaks emerged at times, and highs still reached the low 50s, mild by early December standards. We should clear out more thoroughly overnight, and that will set up a mostly sunny Friday to wrap up the week. After three straight days with highs in the 50s, we'll settle back into the mid and by the weekend low 40s, so more seasonable for this time of year. While Friday is the sunniest of the next four days, the weekend will start dry on Saturday, albeit with a return of mostly cloudy skies. The second half of the weekend features our next weather maker, which will make a chilly light rain for most of us, but the Poconos and Northwest New Jersey may be just cold enough for some wet snow with some light accumulations in the highest elevations Sunday and Sunday night. Drier weather returns early next week from Monday through Wednesday, then our next chance of rain but perhaps some wintry mix as well arrives Wednesday night and Thursday.
NEW JERSEY STATE

