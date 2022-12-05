Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Wolf announces more than $10.3 million will support affordable housing
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that more than $10.3 million in new funding would be distributed to support affordable housing in 16 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Pittston is one of the recipients. According to a news release from Wolf, $500,000 will be awarded to Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wolf Administration, AARP highlight safety for older drivers
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania departments of Transportation, Aging and the Pennsylvania State Police are highlighting challenges faced by older drivers. An event was held in partnership with AARP at The Manor at Oakridge in Harrisburg during Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, which is observed December 5-9. “Mobility is essential...
WFMZ-TV Online
King George Inn project 'moving along' in South Whitehall, developer says
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners received an update about the redevelopment of the former King George Inn project Wednesday night at the township building. The plan, offered by Hotel Hamilton, has been in limbo for almost eight years. The original plan calls for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Route 309 connector construction to close road in Franconia, Hatfield townships for 1 year
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a road in Montgomery County will be closed for a year beginning Tuesday, January 3 as part of a construction project. PennDOT said roadway construction will close a section of Township Line Road as part of the Route...
WFMZ-TV Online
Rebuilt Chick-fil-A aims to please more customers
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Some say bigger is better, and when it comes to Chick-fil-A restaurants in some areas, it's also necessary. The Chick-fil-A at Broadcasting Square in Spring Township reopened for business Thursday, welcoming back customers for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The original restaurant, which opened with the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Traffic on Routes 100 and 309, Tilghman Street to be affected as crews escort firefighters who died in line of duty in Schuylkill
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say traffic will be affected in Lehigh County as state troopers, along with other first responders, will be escorting two firefighters who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The procession will take place on Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., according...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson student helps spread joy to soldiers overseas
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A Wilson High School student made it his mission to coordinate a donation drive for those serving overseas. "It's awesome that our community has this much outreach and this much support of this program," said Anthony Fiore, a sophomore at Wilson High School. Fiore is...
WFMZ-TV Online
A sunny Friday, a dry Saturday, then some light rain for most but Poconos wet snow Sunday
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and more seasonable. High: 48. After a pair of damp and dreary days, we finally welcomed a chance to dry out on Thursday. Even though plenty of clouds remained, some sunny breaks emerged at times, and highs still reached the low 50s, mild by early December standards. We should clear out more thoroughly overnight, and that will set up a mostly sunny Friday to wrap up the week. After three straight days with highs in the 50s, we'll settle back into the mid and by the weekend low 40s, so more seasonable for this time of year. While Friday is the sunniest of the next four days, the weekend will start dry on Saturday, albeit with a return of mostly cloudy skies. The second half of the weekend features our next weather maker, which will make a chilly light rain for most of us, but the Poconos and Northwest New Jersey may be just cold enough for some wet snow with some light accumulations in the highest elevations Sunday and Sunday night. Drier weather returns early next week from Monday through Wednesday, then our next chance of rain but perhaps some wintry mix as well arrives Wednesday night and Thursday.
