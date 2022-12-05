FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and more seasonable. High: 48. After a pair of damp and dreary days, we finally welcomed a chance to dry out on Thursday. Even though plenty of clouds remained, some sunny breaks emerged at times, and highs still reached the low 50s, mild by early December standards. We should clear out more thoroughly overnight, and that will set up a mostly sunny Friday to wrap up the week. After three straight days with highs in the 50s, we'll settle back into the mid and by the weekend low 40s, so more seasonable for this time of year. While Friday is the sunniest of the next four days, the weekend will start dry on Saturday, albeit with a return of mostly cloudy skies. The second half of the weekend features our next weather maker, which will make a chilly light rain for most of us, but the Poconos and Northwest New Jersey may be just cold enough for some wet snow with some light accumulations in the highest elevations Sunday and Sunday night. Drier weather returns early next week from Monday through Wednesday, then our next chance of rain but perhaps some wintry mix as well arrives Wednesday night and Thursday.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO