Read full article on original website
tom ciccateri
3d ago
“… use their phones, laptop, and other devices without any restrictions on airplanes. “Sloppy reporting. “Without any restrictions”, of course there are restrictions that apply to voice calls. Civilized countries still prohibit these for numerous other reasons.
Reply
5
Related
Why You Shouldn't Use Your Phone While Sitting On The Toilet
Does anyone remember the days when people went about their day without compulsively checking their cell phones for texts and new TikToks? Our devices are so much a part of our daily lives that we feel disconnected if we're away from them for too long. That means they accompany us everywhere, including some very private places. Don't deny it — you've used your phone in the bathroom recently, haven't you? A 2021 survey from sanitizing company Vioguard shows that a startling 73% of people have used their devices while actually sitting on the toilet or standing at a urinal, per PR Newswire. Breaking it down by demographic, Gen Z are the worst offenders, with 93% of respondents between ages 18 and 29 admitting to texting or playing games while doing their business.
The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone
How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
I Married a Flight Attendant, and These 10 Travel Hacks Changed the Way I Fly Forever
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, packing clothing and other necessities always feels like such a chore. Between finding the best luggage for the trip and ensuring you have everything you need for your vacation or business destinations, things can become super stressful. As a frequent traveler, I have often headed to destinations without the proper items needed to get me through my trip. I’ve even arrived at my locale and needed to shop for things I already have, wasting money on items...
Android and iPhone users just got a great new Google Maps upgrade
The amazing AR Live View is rolling out in selected cities including London and New York
2 Battery-Draining Settings iPhone Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately
It’s a common problem: your iPhone’s battery dwindles down below 10 percent on a regular basis, even when you’re just using it for basic purposes like scrolling sites online and checking your email. You may assume the issue is the apps you download and use most, and that may very well be the case (apps like Facebook and Google Maps consume a lot of battery power). But that isn’t always the entire story and deleting apps may not be the best solution.
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’
When Cory Lee’s Delta flight from Santiago, Chile, landed in Atlanta, Georgia, on Nov. 13, he was looking forward to deplaning after the long trip. The award-winning travel blogger, who is based in Georgia, was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at age 2 and has used a wheelchair for most of his life. That hasn’t stopped him from traveling all over the world. When he does, he is always the last to deboard the plane as he waits for his chair to arrive at the jet bridge, Lee told Fox News Digital. “It weighs like 400 pounds, so it usually takes a while,” Lee said. When the flight crew approached...
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
It might seem like a courtesy to have it in the room, but it is anything but.
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
ZDNet
Southwest, United, and American Airlines have a new enemy -- the internet's ugliest site
I'm constantly being told that data is all-important. I'm not quite convinced. Sometimes, the evidence of my own eyes and life experience -- subjective data, you might call it -- will always triumph over a spreadsheet, a graph, or a trumpeting startup founder. I wonder, then, what you might think...
I was a flight attendant for 20 years – here is why you should never ask us for a coffee
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed why you should never ask the crew to serve you coffee on the plane. Madeleine Doyle, a 20-year veteran flight attendant explained why the drink annoys them the most when a passenger requests it. She told Thrillist: "We all hate serving coffee - I'm not...
Never, ever put a camera inside your home
In the wake of the Eufy scandal, plus scandals from companies like Wyze and Ring, it's clear that indoor cameras are a terrible idea.
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Inc.com
American Airlines Has a Free Offer That Passengers Will Like. Most Airlines Do the Opposite
This is a story about American Airlines, Wi-Fi, and the word, "free." Let's start with "free." Imagine you have a new product, and you're trying to decide how to position it for potential customers. You can offer it one of three ways:. "Not free." This is the most straightforward model....
It’s Worse Than We Thought! This Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery
Your phone’s battery is only ever as good as the charger you use to power it up. If you’ve purchased an (expensive) iPhone and continue to cut corners by scoring deals on chargers and accessories that may not be the best fit for your phone, you could be making the biggest mistake of all: committing charging errors that can result in ruining your iPhone’s battery.
Couple screams ‘we’re tired’ after boarding flight without passes, forcing plane to disembark
A couple was allegedly put on a “no-fly” list after they boarded a Frontier flight without checking their bags or boarding passes, forcing all other passengers to disembark the plane.The viral video was captured by TikTok user @sunny.and.golden before being removed from the platform for “harassment and bullying”. In the clip, which has since been reposted to Instagram, a couple is seen yelling at cabin crew who told them the plane would not be able to take off unless they disembarked. All passengers were allegedly told to deplane so that airline authorities could intervene.“How my Frontier trip experience went...
Airplane Passenger Sees Strange Dark Lines Flying Through Sky
It starts as two lines and then merges into one.
technewstoday.com
How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones
Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
msn.com
5 cruise activities that are no longer allowed on board
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Everything old is eventually new again, but there are some activities that used to be allowed on cruise ships that have little hope of coming back. Whether you’re a more experienced passenger with nostalgia or a younger cruiser who appreciates anything vintage, here are five cruise offerings that aren’t likely to be resurrected.
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
The XPENG X2 Flying Car is Another Entry Into the Flying Car Market!
XPENG X2(media by XPENG AERO HT) We’ve all seen flying cars in futuristic movies and TV shows and dreamed of a day when we could zoom around the city without being stuck in traffic. Well, that day may be sooner than we think. Xpeng AEROHT, the largest flying car company in Asia, has announced the successful first flight of its electric flying car, the XPENG X2.
Comments / 22