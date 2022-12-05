Brazil’s bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy sees them take on Croatia in the quarter-finals in Qatar today.The Selecao have not reached a final since their last triumph, in 2002, while Croatia were runners-up in Russia four years ago, falling to France at the last hurdle. Brazil qualified atop their group in Qatar, setting up a last-16 clash with South Korea, whom Tite’s side tore apart 6-1 with one of the performances of the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Croatia finished second in their group and scraped past Japan on penalties in the round of 16.The winner of this quarter-final will play Argentina or Netherlands in the semi-finals. Follow all the action with our live blog below:

20 MINUTES AGO