Save Our Rink

Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
CINCINNATI, OH
readthereporter.com

Decker commits to Miami University

Noblesville’s Ben Decker has committed to play football at Miami University. Pictured – Front row: Brad Decker, Ben Decker, Shannon Decker. Back row: Noblesville football head coach Dave Sharpe.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

A New Family Tradition: Deck the Y’alls

You have heard of Deck the Halls… but what about Deck the Y’alls???. Baseball season may not be up and running yet, but the lights sure are lit at Thomas More Stadium. Home of the Florence, Y’alls, the baseball diamond has been transformed this winter into… Deck the Y’alls!
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
NEWPORT, KY
wvxu.org

WKRC-TV devotes hour to 'Sister Blandina Segale: A Cincinnati Saint'

The Sisters of Charity nun under consideration for sainthood taught in a Colorado Territory school in the 1870s, and encountered outlaw Billy the Kid and 'frontier justice,' before founding Cincinnati's Santa Maria Institute. Until August, Good Morning Cincinnati co-anchor Bob Herzog had never heard of Sister Blandina Segale, the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

New hobby leads to life-changing moments for woman, hundreds more

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman picked up a new hobby, not knowing it would change her life, plus hundreds of others. Megs Gelfgot started a skate collective, Keep Her Wild, two years ago to help teach women how to skateboard. She says it all started organically. After struggling as...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Jerry Thomas woke us up with a smile on WKRC-AM for four decades

Jerry Thomas woke up Greater Cincinnati radio listeners with "punch lines you missed" and quips from his "Granny" character for four decades on WKRC–AM, and helped build sister station WKRQ-FM (Q102) into a rock powerhouse with the hiring of a young programmer named Randy Michaels. He died Thursday morning...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Bearcat Bounce 12-7

The Bearcats found their new head coach this week, hiring Scott Satterfield away from Louisville. We’ll go over that as well as the new additions to the transfer portal and postseason awards, plus the basketball team’s win over Bryant. The Bearcats finally found their new head coach on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

All-inclusive kids gym opening in NKY

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A unique business is celebrating its grand opening Saturday. For kids with autism or other special needs, it’s sometimes hard to find an inclusive and safe place to play. Beginning this weekend, there will be a brand new place specially designed for kids of all abilities.
ERLANGER, KY
Eaton Register Herald

Eagles soar past South, 45-23

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Eaton had it’s opening game of the season circled on the calendar for more than it just signifying the beginning of basketball season. The Eagles still had last season’s one-point loss to Twin Valley South fresh on their minds and they wanted to make sure it didn’t happen two seasons in a row.
EATON, OH
moversmakers.org

Faths now up to $2 million at Purcell

The Faths want you to buy into home-field advantage at Purcell Marian High School. After contributing $1 million in 2021 to the school, the Faths have pledged a $1 million matching gift — hoping to unleash $2 million toward completion of new stadium seating and lights by August 2023 — in time for next season’s first home games.
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE

