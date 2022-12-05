Read full article on original website
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
momcollective.com
Save Our Rink
Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
Cincinnati Football: Recruiting rumors as the Bearcats offer several prospects
There has been a lot of movement to the Bearcats recruiting class following Scott Satterfield’s hire including offers to Louisville commits safety Jayden Davis and tight end Jamari Johnson. Davis is a 2023 3-star safety that received an offer from Cincinnati on Tuesday and met with Bearcats defensive coordinator...
readthereporter.com
Decker commits to Miami University
Noblesville’s Ben Decker has committed to play football at Miami University. Pictured – Front row: Brad Decker, Ben Decker, Shannon Decker. Back row: Noblesville football head coach Dave Sharpe.
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
A New Family Tradition: Deck the Y’alls
You have heard of Deck the Halls… but what about Deck the Y’alls???. Baseball season may not be up and running yet, but the lights sure are lit at Thomas More Stadium. Home of the Florence, Y’alls, the baseball diamond has been transformed this winter into… Deck the Y’alls!
The Shillito’s Elves Are Back and They’re Busier Than Ever
The elves’ return gives us a taste of Christmas past and allows us to make family memories worth cherishing. The post The Shillito’s Elves Are Back and They’re Busier Than Ever appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Top-10 2024 Quarterback Places UC Among Final Schools
The dual-threat talent could be a nice weapon for Scott Satterfield.
Fox 19
Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati restaurant listed on OpenTable's top 100 restaurants in America for 2022
CINCINNATI — OpenTable has released its picks for the top 100 most beloved restaurants in the country in 2022 and a Cincinnati restaurant made the list. OpenTable released the list after analyzing more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across the country, submitted by verified diners. They then selected...
WKRC
Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
wvxu.org
WKRC-TV devotes hour to 'Sister Blandina Segale: A Cincinnati Saint'
The Sisters of Charity nun under consideration for sainthood taught in a Colorado Territory school in the 1870s, and encountered outlaw Billy the Kid and 'frontier justice,' before founding Cincinnati's Santa Maria Institute. Until August, Good Morning Cincinnati co-anchor Bob Herzog had never heard of Sister Blandina Segale, the Cincinnati...
Fox 19
New hobby leads to life-changing moments for woman, hundreds more
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman picked up a new hobby, not knowing it would change her life, plus hundreds of others. Megs Gelfgot started a skate collective, Keep Her Wild, two years ago to help teach women how to skateboard. She says it all started organically. After struggling as...
Cincinnati Football: Multiple players announce decision to enter transfer portal
In the aftermath of head coach Scott Satterfield’s hiring, several players announced they will enter the transfer portal including All-AAC center Jake Renfro, cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard and others. Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback JQ Hardaway and wide receiver Jojo Bermudez announced their decision after their freshman season, while Renfro and...
wvxu.org
Jerry Thomas woke us up with a smile on WKRC-AM for four decades
Jerry Thomas woke up Greater Cincinnati radio listeners with "punch lines you missed" and quips from his "Granny" character for four decades on WKRC–AM, and helped build sister station WKRQ-FM (Q102) into a rock powerhouse with the hiring of a young programmer named Randy Michaels. He died Thursday morning...
Bearcat Bounce 12-7
The Bearcats found their new head coach this week, hiring Scott Satterfield away from Louisville. We’ll go over that as well as the new additions to the transfer portal and postseason awards, plus the basketball team’s win over Bryant. The Bearcats finally found their new head coach on...
Fox 19
All-inclusive kids gym opening in NKY
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A unique business is celebrating its grand opening Saturday. For kids with autism or other special needs, it’s sometimes hard to find an inclusive and safe place to play. Beginning this weekend, there will be a brand new place specially designed for kids of all abilities.
Eaton Register Herald
Eagles soar past South, 45-23
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Eaton had it’s opening game of the season circled on the calendar for more than it just signifying the beginning of basketball season. The Eagles still had last season’s one-point loss to Twin Valley South fresh on their minds and they wanted to make sure it didn’t happen two seasons in a row.
Remember When People Actually Slept On Sleeping Porches For Their Health?
Our ancestors would think us wimps hiding from winter's chill under our electric blankets. The post Remember When People Actually Slept On Sleeping Porches For Their Health? appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
moversmakers.org
Faths now up to $2 million at Purcell
The Faths want you to buy into home-field advantage at Purcell Marian High School. After contributing $1 million in 2021 to the school, the Faths have pledged a $1 million matching gift — hoping to unleash $2 million toward completion of new stadium seating and lights by August 2023 — in time for next season’s first home games.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
