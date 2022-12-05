BEATRICE – As he starts his four-year term as Beatrice Mayor, Bob Morgan is thanking those who recently ended their terms of service with the city. "Mayor (Stan) Wirth did an absolutely wonderful job...he really did. If you look at all that happened over those eight years between Councilmen (Rick)Clabaugh and (Joe) Billesbach and Mayor Wirth, we made a lot of accomplishments. You think about the little things...the new railings on the bridges, a really nice enhancement. I know it was a project that got started long before we got on there, but we finished off the trail...so that was another nice accomplishment. And then, hats off not only to the councilmen that left but also to the citizens of Beatrice. Look at our fire station. We really enhanced public safety. That was an example of how Mayor Wirth and Councilmen Clabaugh and Billesbach could really help include the community...because it takes everybody."

