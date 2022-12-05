Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Police arrest motorist, seize meth and cash
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police arrested a motorist on suspicion of drug violations following a traffic stop Tuesday, in the downtown area. An officer observed a black Chevrolet Camaro eastbound at Sixth and Court with no license plates or registration paper. After stopping the driver, a police officer found through a record check that 36-year-old Nicholas Heitman had an active arrest warrant for felony theft, issued from Jefferson County.
News Channel Nebraska
40 traffic stops per day in Click It or Ticket mobilization
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office averaged over 40 trafffic stops per day during its recent, four-day Click It or Ticket Mobilization that ended Nov. 27. Deputies conducted 166 traffic stops and issued 42 citations. The sheriff’s office also answered 36 calls for service and responded to three vehicle accidents.
News Channel Nebraska
Prison announced, for three defendants in Gage County District Court cases
BEATRICE – A man already serving time in custody in Lancaster County for drug possession will also serve a prison term from Gage County. Thursday, Mario Martinez had a Gage County probation term revoked and was sentenced to 2-to-5 years in state prison on the original charge of attempted distribution of a controlled substance.
Kansas woman accused of domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for an allege violent crime. On Tuesday, police arrested 29-year-old Takiya L. Bennett of Atchison, on a District Court warrant for domestic battery, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In 2015, police arrested her for alleged theft, criminal use of a...
No evidence found in Fremont County excavation
(Fremont Co) – The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says over the past three days, state, local, and federal law enforcement assisted with an investigation in Fremont County. Authorities brought in an array of experts representing several disciplines and significant assets to excavate, collect and examine soil samples from a site identified by a reporting party. After exhaustive efforts, no evidence or other items of concern were recovered.
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
News Channel Nebraska
Probation search in Salem yields forgery charges
SALEM – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports discovering a counterfeit operation during a probation search at Salem on Nov. 25. Phillip Doerr, 28, is charged with forgery and possession of a forged instrument. An arrest affidavit says a deputy found paper, scissors and copies of US currency,...
News Channel Nebraska
Police urge public cooperation in theft prevention
FALLS CITY - Falls City police are asking for the public assistance to stop theft of vehicle parts. A public service announcement Monday says Falls City and surrounding communities have seen a rise in the theft of catalytic converters. Police are asking anyone who sees suspicious activity to contact law...
News Channel Nebraska
Preliminary hearing set for Kansas man accused of killing wife
MARYSVILLE, Kan. -- A Kansas man accused of murdering his wife will be in court next week. Gerald Brown has a preliminary hearing Monday in Marshall County, Kan., just south of the Nebraska border. Brown is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Jennifer Brown. Police said...
WIBW
Two Topekans arrested on meth charges in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Tim Morse reports that a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, after 3 pm, December 1st. According to officials a 2001 Nissan Sentra was stopped after allegedly committing a traffic infraction near 118th and U.S. Hwy 75. A Jackson...
YAHOO!
Daughter of alleged Iowa serial killer says authorities digging for remains
THURMAN ― Fremont County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday blocked roads leading to a site where authorities were said to be searching for the remains of victims of a possible serial killer. Lucy Studey McKiddy alleges her late father, Donald Dean Studey, disposed of his victims' bodies in an old...
Drowning victim recovered in Kansas lake
The body of a Virginia man has been recovered after his boat capsized in Centralia Lake on Friday, Dec. 2.
northwestmoinfo.com
Rosendale Man Involved in Andrew County Accident Tuesday
(ANDREW COUNTY , MO) – A Rosendale man was involved in an accident Tuesday in Andrew County, five miles West of Bolckow. The Missouri State Highway patrol reports that at 4:25 P.M. a crash occurred on County Road-27 as 20-year-old Bolckow, MO resident Sage C. Scanlan was driving Westbound in a 2017 Jeep Wrangler and Rosendale resident 59-year-old Jay A. Hewitt was driving eastbound in a 2019 Kenworth Tractor.
Two hospitalized after car overturns in Nodaway County
NODAWAY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford Taurus driven by Hannah M. Sturgeon, 20, Maitland, was eastbound on 275th Street at Ivory Road just southeast of Maryville. The driver failed to negotiate...
News Channel Nebraska
Trucks crash near Dunbar
DUNBAR – Fire and rescue units were dispatched at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to an accident involving two freight trucks and semi-trailers on Highway 2. It was originally dispatched as an injury accident, but all occupants safely got out of the vehicles and no one was injured. The accident was...
News Channel Nebraska
New Beatrice Mayor lauds past officials, sees strong city council going forward
BEATRICE – As he starts his four-year term as Beatrice Mayor, Bob Morgan is thanking those who recently ended their terms of service with the city. "Mayor (Stan) Wirth did an absolutely wonderful job...he really did. If you look at all that happened over those eight years between Councilmen (Rick)Clabaugh and (Joe) Billesbach and Mayor Wirth, we made a lot of accomplishments. You think about the little things...the new railings on the bridges, a really nice enhancement. I know it was a project that got started long before we got on there, but we finished off the trail...so that was another nice accomplishment. And then, hats off not only to the councilmen that left but also to the citizens of Beatrice. Look at our fire station. We really enhanced public safety. That was an example of how Mayor Wirth and Councilmen Clabaugh and Billesbach could really help include the community...because it takes everybody."
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
KETV.com
Freezing rain, drizzle bring icy, slick conditions to Omaha on Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Freezing rain and drizzle brought icing and slick conditions Thursday afternoon in the Omaha area. Most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will be under a winter weather advisory through the remainder of the day. The National Weather Service reported icing conditions in south-central Nebraska early...
News Channel Nebraska
Enola M. Dauber
Enola M. Dauber, 90, of Beatrice passed away on December 5, 2022. She was born November 29, 1932, near DeWitt, NE, to John and Augusta (Seitz) Mahloch and attended First Trinity Lutheran Grade School and Beatrice High School. After graduation, she worked at the Gage County Courthouse. On April 28, 1952, she married Otto Dauber at First Trinity Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice and moved to El Paso, TX, where Otto served in the U.S. Army. While there, she was employed by a law firm. Upon returning to Nebraska, Enola and Otto made their home near Diller, NE, and farmed. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. In March 2021, she moved to Homestead House in Beatrice and considered it her home. Enola enjoyed gardening and working in her yard as well as sewing—especially quilts. She also loved going to the horse races with friends and playing Trivial Pursuit with family members on Sunday afternoons. She also enjoyed hosting and cooking for gatherings of her children’s friends. Company was always welcome in her home. Family and friends were important.
News Channel Nebraska
Tannenbaum builds Christmas memories
SYRACUSE – A large crowd cheered and applauded at the lighting of the Christmas tree in the center of main street Tuesday evening to highlight this year’s Tannenbaum in Syracuse. With the help of a former burgermeister, the Germanfest Lil’ Meister Ollie Johnson and Lil’ Miss Ava Teten...
