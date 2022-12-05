ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsoccernow.com

NCAA Men’s Soccer College Cup: Unfavored at start of tournament, veteran coaches lead Pitt and Indiana back to the big stage

When it comes to success in NCAA Men’s Soccer tournament, Jay Vidovich and Todd Yeagley are right at the top of the list of elite men’s college soccer coaches. Once again, both men will lead their respective programs into the College Cup, as the University of Pittsburgh and Indiana University will meet on Friday evening with a berth in the National Championship on the line.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Ted Rivers

3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh

If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has been the setting or filming location for some of cinema's best movies. From the iconic Flashdance, about a Steel City welder-turned-dancer, to The Dark Knight Rises, the grand finale of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, these films capture the unique character of "the 'Burgh."
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'

PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Reasons Why Pittsburgh is the Best City in the US

When it comes to American cities, there are plenty of great options to choose from. The obvious choices are places like Miami, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. New York City isn't even that far away, but the obvious choices aren't always the best. Cities like Portland, Memphis, and Tulsa are great alternatives to the biggest tourist destinations. But if you're looking for the best of the best, then there's really only one contender—and that's Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY HELD FOR NEW RIVER VALLEY ATHLETIC COMPLEX

Members of the River Valley School District broke ground on the long-awaited athletic complex Wednesday afternoon. Eight helmets and shovels were lined up on the field in front of the high school, and at 4 p.m., the countdown to the new home of the Panthers officially began. Superintendent Phillip Martell...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

The Voice of Beaver County Sports Goes Silent.

His voice was first heard over the airwaves on September 13, 1980. It was a day that changed the sound of sports coverage in Beaver County. That was the day when Freedom traveled to Western Beaver for a Saturday afternoon football game and Ambridge radio station, WMBA, was on site to broadcast the action. Up in the press box, a youthful Bob Barrickman joined Mike Shineberg as a color analyst. It was the beginning of a storied broadcasting career for Barrickman that spanned over a thousand games and forty years. Bob’s unique, enthusiastic and very recognizable delivery was heard as recently as part of the WPIAL football championship pre game show broadcasts on WBVP and WMBA. Sadly, the mute button on Bob’s microphone has been permanently pushed. Tuesday morning the beloved sports announcer passed away. He was 67.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Which State Is Pittsburgh In?

It is the anchor city of the largest urban area in Appalachia. The area contains a diverse population. The key ethnic demographics are the white population (66.4%), the black population (23.0%), and the Hispanic population (3.4%). Pittsburgh is famous for the steel industry. It is home to hundreds of steel-related...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Team PTL joins Best of the Batch Foundation for holiday toy collection

The Holiday Toy Collection was hosted by Pittsburgh Today Live and the Best of the Batch Foundation on Dec. 3 at the Walmart in West Mifflin.   The Holiday Toy Collection was hosted by Pittsburgh Today Live and the Best of the Batch Foundation on Dec. 3 at the Walmart in West Mifflin.   The Holiday Toy Collection was hosted by Pittsburgh Today Live and the Best of the Batch Foundation on Dec. 3 at the Walmart in West Mifflin.   The Holiday Toy Collection was hosted by Pittsburgh Today Live...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Want to Fly Nonstop to the West Coast? Pittsburghers Get A New Option

The deep freeze of winter is about to settle in on the ’Burgh — the perfect time to plan a nonstop flight to sunny California. Breeze Airways, the low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, announced Wednesday the airline will begin offering nonstop flights to Orange County, California, from Pittsburgh International Airport in March 2023.
PITTSBURGH, PA
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Steak Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA

Finding the best restaurants in a new city can seem overwhelming and daunting without proper guidance. Your options might be limited if you know what kind of food you want. It can be challenging to figure out where to go if you are new to a city and don’t know anything about the local restaurants.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Colin McNickle: Cheerleading aside, Pittsburgh International Airport’s struggles deepen

Much rah-rah-sis-boom-bahing has been coming out of the Allegheny County Airport Authority about how robust passenger and cargo traffic has been at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) as we continue to put the coronavirus pandemic behind us. But a new analysis of the latest-available numbers suggests such cheerleading is misleading, according...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy