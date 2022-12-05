Read full article on original website
British Fashion Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See the Best-Dressed Celebrities
Celebrities and designers alike headed to London’s Royal Albert Hall this evening to attend the 2022 British Fashion Awards. Hosted by the dazzling Jodie Turner-Smith, the evening celebrated the industry’s most influential designers, models and innovators and saw performances from Shygirl and Jessie Ware. The likes of Lily...
Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards
Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
Rita Ora shows off fin facial prosthetics at British Fashion Awards
Rita Ora sported unique facial prosthetics at the British Fashion Awards, hosted at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday, 5 November.The singer, 32, showed off her webbed mermaid-esque look on her Instagram stories.Established in 1989, the British Fashion Awards is a fundraiser for the British Fashion Council foundation, a charity which focuses on “celebrating excellence in the fashion industry” and supporting future creative talent.Ora teamed her prosthetics with a sheer red dress designed by Nensi Dojaka.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Princess Kate’s best fashion moments from US royal visitKate Winslet urges government to 'crack down' on social media use among teenagersABC News pulls hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes amid affair allegations
Bella Hadid’s Most Drool-Worthy Runway Moments: Coperni, Versace and More
See Bella Hadid’s best runway looks at Chanel, DKNY and more fashion shows here
Florence Pugh Gave Sheer Boudoir Style a ’90s Twist
There are certain themes when it comes to the Old Hollywood glamour aesthetic: cinched waistlines, floor-sweeping silk gowns and capes, an abundance of crystal and feather details. And it’s no surprise that stars still turn to the looks pioneered by the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly to this day. But this week Florence Pugh gave the retro style a ’90s spin.
Jodie Turner-Smith's Sheer Neon Gown Had the Most Dramatic Floor-Length Sleeves
If there’s one celebrity who knows how to make a splash on any red carpet (no matter the occasion), it’s Jodie Turner-Smith. From dripping in bejeweled fringe at the Met Gala to sporting every trend at once during the Venice Film Festival, the actress has become known for her statement-making looks throughout 2022 — and her latest ensemble was no exception.
Alicia Keys Revises Y2K Style With Braids & Graphic Printed Maxi Skirt at National Portrait Gallery Gala 2022
The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery and its Director Kim Sajet welcomed some of the biggest entertainers and luminaries from across the country to Washington for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala on Nov. 12. Alicia Keys took an edgy approach to style for the event, posing for photos...
In London, Tilda Swinton Hosted an Unexpectedly Raucous British Fashion Awards After-Party
As founder of indie magazines Dazed & Confused and AnOther—and father to Lila Moss with his ex-partner Kate—editor Jefferson Hack has likely witnessed plenty of debauched nights out in his time. Still, it’s hard to imagine that few will hold the same sentimental value as last night’s Fashion Awards afterparty in London.
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
Naomi Campbell Shimmers in Silver, Rita Ora Goes Browless: See the Stars at British Fashion Awards
They came to slay! The 2022 British Fashion Awards brought out Hollywood's most celebrated It Girls. The soiree, which kicked off in London at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday, December 5, is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation and "focuses on celebrating excellence in the fashion industry," according to the event's website. Naomi Campbell, […]
Sabrina Elba Sees Stripes in Hooded Dress & Velvet Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Sabrina Elba stepped out in dynamic attire for the 2022 British Fashion Awards. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the model posed in a vintage Christian Dior hooded dress, originally designed by John Galliano. Her black and red ensemble, styled by Shaquille Ross-Williams, featured a black midi-length sleeveless construction covered in strips of black and red striped feathers. A dark red shaggy hood finished the piece. Complementing Elba’s attire was a gold and diamond bangle, as well as a dark red velvet clutch covered in shiny black beaded crystals. When it came to footwear, Elba strapped into a slick set...
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Bebe Rexha Turns Heads in Blue Velvet 3D Bodysuit With Attached Heels at MTV EMAs 2022
Bebe Rexha certainly made an entrance on the red carpet ahead of the MTV EMAs. The “Break My Heart Myself” singer attended the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday in Duesseldorf, Germany. She took home the Collaboration of the Year award from her work with David Guetta on their song, “I’m Good (Blue).” Though she’s been nominated several times before, this is Rexha’s first MTV EMA award. For the event, the musician really was feeling — or at least looking blue. She wore an abstract look from Fjolla Nila. The cobalt blue garment was essentially a velvet bodysuit that featured a mock...
Keira Knightley Teams Chanel Couture With A Grungy Beauty Signature
Keira Knightley was a key face of the indie sleaze era currently trending on Instagram. She’s been there, done that, got the ripped T-shirt. Sure, she never reached Pete Doherty levels of undone, but the star was not opposed to band tees, or teaming shorts and tights with smudgy eyeliner on occasion.
Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss is Smoothly Sharp in A Silk Suit and Sandals at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show
Lila Moss made a smooth and suited entrance for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week. The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss arrived to the occasion in Cairo, wearing a chic cream Dior suit. Her silky set included sharp high-waisted trousers, as well as a matching blazer with pointed lapels. Completing her outfit was a gauzy light cream turtleneck sweater, adding a fall-worthy finish to her attire. Moss accessorized for the occasion with a thin ring, as well as a matching cream satin top-handle Dior handbag — creating a monochrome head-to-toe look. When it came to footwear, Moss’ look was...
‘The Crown’ Star Elizabeth Debicki Makes Chic Debut in Trousers & Crystal-Trimmed Pumps at British Fashion Awards 2022
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Elizabeth Debicki brought timelessly chic style to the red carpet while making her debut at the 2022 British Fashion Awards. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Crown” star posed alongside her date, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, in a sharp ensemble by Dior. Her attire featured an unbuttoned crisp white collared blouse, tucked into a pair of high-waisted black cigarette trousers. The classic set was layered with sheer black tights, as well as delicate silver and diamond...
Lily Collins Reunites With ‘Emily in Paris’ Cast in Platform Heels & Thom Browne Suit Ahead of Season 3 Premiere
Lily Collins was chicly outfitted for dinner with her “Emily in Paris” co-stars this week, ahead of the Netflix romance show’s season 3 premiere on Dec. 21. The “Emily in Paris” star sat down to dine with cast-mates — including Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu — in a sharp gray Thom Browne outfit, as seen on Instagram. Her Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn-styled ensemble featured a dark gray corseted button-up minidress with a low curved neckline, layered atop a sheet white blouse with a gray tie. Adding more formality to Collins’ attire was a gray blazer by Browne, as...
British Vogue’s December Cover Stars Reunite At The Fashion Awards
Every star was dressed to the nines at the Fashion Awards, from Naomi Campbell’s exquisite cape gown by Valentino, to Tilda Swinton looking sleek yet ethereal in Charles Jeffrey Loverboy. However, the glamorous occasion was also a gathering of a community of friends and like-minded creatives, aside from the breathtaking looks. And three of the four British Vogue December cover stars were, of course, seated together at the event.
Bella Hadid's Model of the Year win and more highlights from the Fashion Awards
Bella Hadid — who recently made headlines when a dress was sprayed onto her body during Paris Fashion Week — scooped up the highly anticipated Model of the Year prize, while Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli took home the Designer of the Year award.
Issa Rae Reunites With ‘Insecure’ Costar Yvonne Orji in Fringe Dress & Sandals at THR’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Issa Rae pulled out a show-stopping ensemble for The Hollywood Reporter‘s Power 100 Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. The Emmy-nominated actress reunited with her “Insecure” costar Yvonne Orji on the pink carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza. Rae, who will receive the Equity in Entertainment Award at the ceremony, looked stunning for the event, posing for photos in a lavender Hervé Léger dress from the spring 2023 collection. The sleeveless gown featured a high turtleneck, a plunging scoop neckline, a floor-length fringe skirt and a pleated hemline. To place more emphasis on her look, Rae simply accessorized...
