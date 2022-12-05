ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
wshu.org

Fighting nature with nature

Our region has been awarded funding for coastal resilience projects. Suffolk will repeal a red light camera violation fee. Another Connecticut hospital could be getting rid of its maternity services. And a new law in the state will require public schools to teach Native American studies. Sabrina is host and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Connecticut, New York receive three NOAA grants each for coastal resiliency projects

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration joined the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to award a record amount of coastal resilience grants. Connecticut received three grants totaling $1.3 million to expand over a dozen natural coastal hardening and living shoreline projects. The state was awarded $613,000, West Haven was for $508,700 and $211,800 for Norwalk.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

10 water districts on Long Island have excessive PFAS chemicals

Ten Long Island water districts have an excessive amount of two toxic PFAS chemicals in their drinking water, according to the advocacy group Citizens Campaign for the Environment. The group released an interactive map, which shows where PFAS chemicals, also called forever chemicals, break down slowly in the environment and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wshu.org

Connecticut corrections officers abused pandemic hotel program, audit says

A special program designed to shelter corrections officers in hotels during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, using millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funding, was repeatedly abused by prison workers, according to an ongoing state investigation. The Department of Correction set up the Temporary Emergency Lodging Program in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Newtown priest: 'We need to keep moving forward, but we cannot forget'

This Wednesday, Dec. 14, marks 10 years since the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Monsignor Robert Weiss was a spiritual first responder at Sandy Hook and officiated the funerals of eight of the 20 children who died. Lori Mack spoke with him about the 10-year remembrance and why it's important to him to be there.
NEWTOWN, CT
wshu.org

Hochul, New York health officials warn of 'tri-demic' this winter

Gov. Kathy Hochul and top state health officials say New Yorkers should start preparing for a surge in three different viruses — RSV, the flu, and COVID — as the holiday season gets underway. Hochul said doctors and hospitals in New York are bracing for a “tri-demic” in...
NEW YORK STATE
wshu.org

How long until New Yorkers can buy cannabis in stores?

New York issued its first retail cannabis licenses last month, leaving many to wonder: How long until you can buy it in the store?. At a November 21st meeting, the state Office of Cannabis Management’s Control Board approved 28 business applicants and eight non-profit applications from a pool of more than 900. The first licenses are going to applicants who were convicted of a marijuana-related offense before the legalization of recreational marijuana went into effect and also showed they have run a successful business.
NEW YORK STATE
wshu.org

Unaffiliated voters, independent candidates and the two-party system

Many voters in Connecticut are not connected to any political party. About 42% of all registered voters in the state are unaffiliated. That’s more than one million people. But are they really unaffiliated? The results of the 2022 midterm elections tell a different story. In the governor's race, most...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Siena poll: New Yorkers planning to spend more on holiday gifts this year

Nearly a quarter of New Yorkers surveyed recently in a Siena College poll plan to spend more money on holiday gifts this year, compared to last year. The survey showed that 22% of state residents plan to spend more this year, which is up from 17% who planned to spend more in 2021.
wshu.org

Key interests have long history with new SUNY Chancellor John King

The incoming SUNY Chancellor is no stranger to educational interests in New York. The New York State University Board of Trustees on Monday appointed John King as the next chancellor of the SUNY system. King is a former State Education Commissioner and U.S. Secretary of Education under President Obama. He...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy