Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
Fighting nature with nature
Our region has been awarded funding for coastal resilience projects. Suffolk will repeal a red light camera violation fee. Another Connecticut hospital could be getting rid of its maternity services. And a new law in the state will require public schools to teach Native American studies. Sabrina is host and...
wshu.org
Connecticut, New York receive three NOAA grants each for coastal resiliency projects
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration joined the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to award a record amount of coastal resilience grants. Connecticut received three grants totaling $1.3 million to expand over a dozen natural coastal hardening and living shoreline projects. The state was awarded $613,000, West Haven was for $508,700 and $211,800 for Norwalk.
wshu.org
How has Connecticut mitigated against PFAS? State task force reviews its progress
A state task force met in-person Thursday for the first time in three years to examine how Connecticut has mitigated against the pollution of PFAS chemicals from its land and waters. “We are sharing information between states, our federal partners, academia, and the regulated community,” said Katie Dykes, commissioner for...
wshu.org
10 water districts on Long Island have excessive PFAS chemicals
Ten Long Island water districts have an excessive amount of two toxic PFAS chemicals in their drinking water, according to the advocacy group Citizens Campaign for the Environment. The group released an interactive map, which shows where PFAS chemicals, also called forever chemicals, break down slowly in the environment and...
wshu.org
Sandy Hook 'set in motion' a decade of work on gun reform, Senator Chris Murphy says
It’s been 10 years since 20 students and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. As family members grappled with grief, the shooting also spawned a political movement. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said years of gun reform efforts culminated in the Bipartisan Safer Communities...
wshu.org
Connecticut corrections officers abused pandemic hotel program, audit says
A special program designed to shelter corrections officers in hotels during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, using millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funding, was repeatedly abused by prison workers, according to an ongoing state investigation. The Department of Correction set up the Temporary Emergency Lodging Program in...
wshu.org
Newtown priest: 'We need to keep moving forward, but we cannot forget'
This Wednesday, Dec. 14, marks 10 years since the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Monsignor Robert Weiss was a spiritual first responder at Sandy Hook and officiated the funerals of eight of the 20 children who died. Lori Mack spoke with him about the 10-year remembrance and why it's important to him to be there.
wshu.org
The largest class of New York Forest Rangers graduated. Diversity is a work in progress
The largest class of New York State Forest Rangers recently graduated in Lake Placid. The ceremony was an emotional culmination to months of training and years of determination among the new graduates. The ranger force is now larger by more than 30%, though state officials say diversifying the force is still a work in progress.
wshu.org
Connecticut will erase thousands of low-level cannabis possession convictions next year
More than 44,000 people convicted of cannabis possession are set to have their records fully or partially erased on January 1, when Connecticut’s new clean slate law takes effect. Connecticut’s clean slate law is part of the state’s legalization of recreational cannabis last year. Under the new law, convictions...
wshu.org
Connecticut’s revenues are finally growing faster than its debt, analysts say
For years, Connecticut’s government finances have been a sinking ship, taking on debt faster than tax revenues would grow to pay it off. But while uncertainty still looms over the global economy, analysts told legislators Monday the furious fiscal bailing they’ve done in recent years was not in vain.
wshu.org
Hochul, New York health officials warn of 'tri-demic' this winter
Gov. Kathy Hochul and top state health officials say New Yorkers should start preparing for a surge in three different viruses — RSV, the flu, and COVID — as the holiday season gets underway. Hochul said doctors and hospitals in New York are bracing for a “tri-demic” in...
wshu.org
Active shooter threats at N.H. schools appear to be a hoax, according to state officials
Note: This is a developing story. We will do our best to share additional updates as we’re able to verify them. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it believes that the reports of active shooter threats at several local schools Thursday morning are a hoax, but authorities are investigating the situation.
wshu.org
Connecticut fiscal report shows billions saved in state employee liabilities
Connecticut officials are projecting that the state will continue to have a significant budget surplus for the next four years. The most recent Connecticut Fiscal Accountability Report projects a billion-dollar surplus in the general fund and an extra $348 million in the special transportation fund this fiscal year. The Office...
wshu.org
How long until New Yorkers can buy cannabis in stores?
New York issued its first retail cannabis licenses last month, leaving many to wonder: How long until you can buy it in the store?. At a November 21st meeting, the state Office of Cannabis Management’s Control Board approved 28 business applicants and eight non-profit applications from a pool of more than 900. The first licenses are going to applicants who were convicted of a marijuana-related offense before the legalization of recreational marijuana went into effect and also showed they have run a successful business.
wshu.org
Sharon Hospital seeking to close maternity services requires scrutiny, attorney general says
Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong urged the Office of Health Strategy to thoroughly review the impact of a proposed closure of labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital. Over 300 petitions in opposition of the closure from concerned community members have been sent to Tong, who is concerned how...
wshu.org
Unaffiliated voters, independent candidates and the two-party system
Many voters in Connecticut are not connected to any political party. About 42% of all registered voters in the state are unaffiliated. That’s more than one million people. But are they really unaffiliated? The results of the 2022 midterm elections tell a different story. In the governor's race, most...
wshu.org
Hochul's State of the State speech will focus on housing and fighting illegal guns
In less than a month, Kathy Hochul will give her first State of the State address as a governor elected by the voters, and she’s already given some hints about what she will make a priority. Hochul gave a State of the State speech last year while she was...
wshu.org
Siena poll: New Yorkers planning to spend more on holiday gifts this year
Nearly a quarter of New Yorkers surveyed recently in a Siena College poll plan to spend more money on holiday gifts this year, compared to last year. The survey showed that 22% of state residents plan to spend more this year, which is up from 17% who planned to spend more in 2021.
wshu.org
Key interests have long history with new SUNY Chancellor John King
The incoming SUNY Chancellor is no stranger to educational interests in New York. The New York State University Board of Trustees on Monday appointed John King as the next chancellor of the SUNY system. King is a former State Education Commissioner and U.S. Secretary of Education under President Obama. He...
Comments / 0