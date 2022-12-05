Read full article on original website
Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
Cheers! South Haven Votes to Add Social District in 2023
In what has been a long-debated topic among residents, South Haven city council members just approved a measure to join the growing list of Michigan communities that offer social districts within their downtown area. What is a 'Social District'?. A product of the Covid-19 pandemic, a social district is a...
Let’s Get StaleKracker To Come To Kalamazoo For Gumbo Cook-Off 2023
I don't know what we have to do to get the internet sensation StaleKracker to come up from the bayou to attend the Kalamazoo Charity Gumbo Cook-Off next year, but I'm willing to be a part of it. The announcement was just made about the annual event and I'm already excited about it:
Frozen Yogurt Shop ‘The Patio’ to Close in Coldwater, MI
2022 certainly was a tough year for small businesses in west Michigan. This year alone we've seen the closure of Rock n Roll Donuts in Battle Creek, Food Dance in Kalamazoo, and The Chicken Coop in Constantine-- to only name a few!. Unfortunately, we've got another local establishment to add...
Living Nativity Will Premiere In Battle Creek For The Holidays
A scene from Bethlehem appeared in downtown Battle Creek over the weekend. Construction crews were busy Saturday, preparing for the 29th Annual Living Nativity that will be taking place, beginning Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 11, at Commerce Point, located on East Michigan Avenue near the Battle Creek City Hall.
Let The Tears Flow! These Are The Best Places To Cry In Kalamazoo
Crying is a human function that many use to cope with or release sadness, anger, joy, despair, and many other feelings. Most people like to be alone when they cry, which is understandable some of us are ugly criers, loud criers, or even hysterical criers and wouldn't want anyone else to see all that.
Grand Rapids Opens The Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
'Tis the Season! Grab your gloves, coats, hats, and scarves and hit the ice in downtown Grand Rapids. The Rosa Park Circle is being turned into the annual ice rink and opening day is Thursday, December 1, and runs through the month of February. The Rosa Parks Circle is a...
Jackson County Fair: A Michigan Favorite From 1853 to the 2000s
When the Jackson County Agricultural society presented the first county fair in October 1853, it was mainly just that: a focus on agriculture. Pigs. Cows. Horses. Crops. No entertainment whatsoever. That first fair was set up on what is now Blackman Park at Jackson & Main streets. The current fairgrounds...
Township Shutting Down Kalamazoo Area Farm In Controversial Move
There seems to be some big controversy after the Soil Friends Hard Cider CO in Galesburg received a notice from the township of Comstock informing them that all operations would be shut down. Over the weekend they made a Facebook post that shows the ordinance, telling them to close:. Unfortunately,...
Scam Alert: Someone is Pretending to Be Kalamazoo State Theatre
It's unfortunate that this kind of warning still has to be issued but, here we are. Two days ago, November 28, Kalamazoo State Theatre shared a Facebook post that seems to indicate that someone is contacting locals and trying to gather personal information while pretending to represent the theater. Their...
Kalamazoo Gets A Shout-Out In The New Wednesday Series
For those who haven't yet checked out the new series Wednesday, a take on the Addams Family lore, there seems to be a strange shout-out to Kalamazoo in the 7th episode of the series which is now streaming on Netflix. NME breaks down the scene and explains what the dialog was that has people scratching their heads:
Battle Creek Parole Absconder Crashes On Railroad Tracks
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were on patrol, at around 9 PM the evening of Sunday, November 27th, when something familiar caught their eye in the 500-block of Upton Avenue. In the parking lot of a local Springfield business was a vehicle that had fled from law enforcement earlier in the week. And another interesting fact, the driver was a 44-year-old Battle Creek man who was currently being sought for an active parole absconder warrant with the Michigan Department of Corrections. Instead of laying low and giving the known vehicle a rest from the streets of Battle Creek, the wanted absconder was now passing time in the parking lot, unaware that Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were to shortly arrive and push his adrenaline secretion to a higher level.
Coldwater’s Wing House Museum Is Giving Off Serious Addams Family Vibes
It may be well past Halloween now, but The Addams Family is still fresh on people's minds with the recent drop of the Netflix Series "Wednesday," which follows the Addams' eldest child as a student, attempting to master her growing psychic abilities. In fact, Kalamazoo even gets a shout-out in...
Looking Back To When Oscar The Grouch Wished Kalamazoo A Rotten Day
Nearly 25 years ago Kalamazoo was treated to a very special visit from an amazing puppeteer who was a part of so many people's lives growing up. Caroll Spinney may not be a name that jumps out at you, but he was a puppeteer, cartoonist, author, artist, and public speaker. You most likely know him as playing both Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street from 1969 up until 2018.
