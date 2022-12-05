ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Country

The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan

Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gets A Shout-Out In The New Wednesday Series

For those who haven't yet checked out the new series Wednesday, a take on the Addams Family lore, there seems to be a strange shout-out to Kalamazoo in the 7th episode of the series which is now streaming on Netflix. NME breaks down the scene and explains what the dialog was that has people scratching their heads:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Battle Creek Parole Absconder Crashes On Railroad Tracks

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were on patrol, at around 9 PM the evening of Sunday, November 27th, when something familiar caught their eye in the 500-block of Upton Avenue. In the parking lot of a local Springfield business was a vehicle that had fled from law enforcement earlier in the week. And another interesting fact, the driver was a 44-year-old Battle Creek man who was currently being sought for an active parole absconder warrant with the Michigan Department of Corrections. Instead of laying low and giving the known vehicle a rest from the streets of Battle Creek, the wanted absconder was now passing time in the parking lot, unaware that Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were to shortly arrive and push his adrenaline secretion to a higher level.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Looking Back To When Oscar The Grouch Wished Kalamazoo A Rotten Day

Nearly 25 years ago Kalamazoo was treated to a very special visit from an amazing puppeteer who was a part of so many people's lives growing up. Caroll Spinney may not be a name that jumps out at you, but he was a puppeteer, cartoonist, author, artist, and public speaker. You most likely know him as playing both Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street from 1969 up until 2018.
KALAMAZOO, MI
