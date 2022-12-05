Read full article on original website
broadwaynews.com
Museum of Broadway to offer senior and student tickets
The newly opened Museum of Broadway, located in Times Square, has announced the offering of senior and student rates for entry. Seniors, ages 65 and over, will be able to purchase timed entry tickets from Mondays through Thursdays for $32. Students with a valid student ID will be able to buy timed entry tickets from Mondays through Thursdays for $29.
broadwaynews.com
A.R.T./NY appoints Talia Corren as new co-executive director
The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York has appointed Talia Corren as the new co-executive director. Corren joins Risa Shoup in the shared role. A.R.T./NY has more than 520 member theaters, including Broadway nonprofits Lincoln Center Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club, Roundabout Theatre Company and Second Stage Theater. Founded in 1972, the organization works to serve and strengthen the nonprofit theater community in and around New York City.
broadwaynews.com
‘Good Night, Oscar’ announces complete principal casting
Doug Wright’s new play “Good Night, Oscar” has announced its full principal cast for Broadway. The production is set to play a strictly limited engagement at the Belasco Theatre, beginning previews on April 7 with an official opening set for April 24. The show is scheduled to run through Aug. 27. The Belasco is currently home to “Ain’t No Mo’.”
Herald Community Newspapers
Natalia Suaza is crowned Miss Teen Long Island
She lacked any formal training or previous experience in the pageant circuit, but newcomer Natalia Suaza took the local pageant world by storm after capturing the crown for Miss Teen Long Island 2023 on Nov. 20. The 18-year-old contestant from Valley Stream burst onto the pageant scene at the Madison...
brickunderground.com
Expect NYC rents to fall? You're going to be disappointed by this latest market snapshot
Anyone who thought rents in New York City would drop this fall will be discouraged to see they are instead remaining close to record highs. That’s the takeaway from the November edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets. In Manhattan, the median rent...
Boston 25 News
Photos: Kirstie Alley through the years
Kirstie Alley through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: Kirstie Alley attends "Constellations" Broadway opening night at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Inside Brooklyn Borough Hall’s first-ever holiday market
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — One of the perks of living or working in Downtown Brooklyn is easy access to the inaugural holiday market at Brooklyn Borough Hall, presented by Urbanspace. The market, which resembles a little village snuggled within Borough Hall Plaza near the corner of Joralemon and Court streets,...
Eater
Chef Daniel Boulud Is Opening a Massive French Steakhouse and Market in Flatiron
Daniel Boulud has signed on to bring a French steakhouse and market to One Madison Avenue, an office development at 23 E. 22nd Street, between Broadway and Park Avenue South, in Flatiron. Plans include a wood-fired steakhouse with an open kitchen, and a French cafe and market with counter foods, pre-packaged meals, and seasonal ingredients, according to a spokesperson. The businesses, expected to open in the fall of 2024, occupy 16,000 square feet of the building’s ground floor.
matadornetwork.com
The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City
As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
You can now find a giant new sculpture of Biggie by the Brooklyn Bridge
“Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings” is a new 9-foot-tall sculpture of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace that was just installed in Dumbo at the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge. Specifically, you’ll find the new work at the northeast corner of Prospect Street and Washington Street.
NY1
Inside Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
In this episode, we dive into the neighborhood of Bay Ridge to learn about its residents and its history. First, we explore a park named for the area's Norwegian influences. Then, we talk about the city's oldest movie theater. As part of a five-part series about one section of Brooklyn, Pat Kiernan speaks with a Bay Ridge historian and NY1 reporter Rebecca Greenberg.
An Over-The-Top 3-Floor Christmas Bar Just Opened In NYC
Frosty’s is bringing some serious holiday nostalgia to life through life-sized toy soldiers, glistening garland, eye-catching ribbon and wreaths, and the best holiday tunes spinning until 4a.m. at their new multi-level Christmas bar popping up in Midtown. The halls are decked across three floors, comprised of a bar, restaurant, and a speakeasy, providing visitors with an endless amount of holiday fun. Head to the wrapping paper-covered bar to order signature North Pole cocktails such as the Baby, it’s Cold Outside Martini and the Very Merry Punch. Bartenders donning ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers, and Santa hats and suits will also be serving up “I’ve been Nice” and “I’ve been Naughty” shots all night long. Plus, visitors will also come across tons of merrily interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a special appearance from Santa himself, keeping the jolly spirit at an all time high throughout the night.
elitetraveler.com
House Restaurant Opens in Brooklyn
Restaurant of the Week: House Brooklyn is bringing Yuji Tani's signature brand of Japanese-French cuisine stateside. The vibe of House Brooklyn is all in the name: a restaurant so intimate and so personable that you may as well be sitting in the kitchen of one of your closest friends. At House Brooklyn, that friend is head chef Yuji Tani.
Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing
NEW YORK – Two top-prize winning tickets were sold for the December 5 Take 5 evening drawing, according to the New York Lottery. A prize winning ticket worth $18,080 was sold at Wegman’s located at 4960 Transit Road in Depew. In Brooklyn, Willy’s Deli located at 1356 Rockaway Parkway sold a prize winning ticket worth $18,080. To determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing, TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket should visit the website nylottery.ny.gov. From a field of one through 39, five numbers are drawn. Drawings The post Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
This Luxe NYC Hotel Unveils Its New Lavish Apartments With Sweeping Views of Central Park
Sometimes just visiting New York City isn’t enough. The Thompson Central Park agrees, which is why the hotel has expanded its posh accommodations for those looking for a more permanent stay in the Big Apple. This week, the luxury lodgings unveiled the ONE11 Residences on top of its pre-existing hotel, just steps away from Billionaires’ Row in NYC’s Midtown neighborhood. The property has unveiled four model apartments of the 99 new one- and two-bedroom residences are now perched on the building’s top nine floors, starting at the 34th floor. And if you’re looking for those iconic city views, you’ll find them...
theexaminernews.com
Places to Eat Before or After the Botanical Garden’s Holiday Train Show
The glittering 31st Holiday Train Show is on track through Jan. 16 at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx near Fordham University. It’s an annual seasonal treat that draws thousands from the Hudson Valley, a must for the young and the young at heart. I look forward...
Herald Community Newspapers
Christmas house continues into fourth decade
For 31 years the Barrella family has gone to extremes to decorate their Island Park house for Christmas, each year bigger and better. Before that, while living in Long Beach, they had almost a decade to start their collection of blow molds, now totaling about 730. Thomas Barrella Sr. started the tradition nearly forty years ago, which his son Thomas Barrella Jr. has picked up and expanded in the last five years.
NBC New York
Backpack Containing $150,000 of Jewelry Stolen at Manhattan Subway Station
A man's backpack holding $150,000 worth of jewelry was stolen at a Manhattan subway station as he went to enter the turnstiles, police said. The high-priced theft occurred just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Canal Street and Broadway station in SoHo, according to police. The 52-year-old man went to take a MetroCard out of his wallet, and in doing so placed his backpack on the ground. Inside the bag was a trove of jewelry.
Police: Subway rider slashed on 6 train in Manhattan
NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspect behind a slashing on the subway in Manhattan. It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday on a southbound 6 train at East 33rd Street and Park Avenue. Police said the suspect slashed a 66-year-old man on his head and then ran off. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
newyorkupstate.com
The Adirondacks named the ‘ultimate New York getaway’: See what makes the guide
Visitors from out-of-state often think the only New York vacation destination is New York City, but a national publication has recently declared the Adirondack Mountains the “ultimate New York getaway.’. Vogue magazine reports that the appeal of the Adirondack Park is something its Catskill Mountain cousin has lost: its...
