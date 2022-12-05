Read full article on original website
Arkansas Farmers, Consultants Asked to Take Part in Survey About Precision Agriculture
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Researchers wanting to know how Arkansas farmers, consultants and other professionals use precision agriculture have launched a survey to find the answers. The survey will remain open until Jan. 31. “This survey will help our team identify research and educational needs and priorities for precision agriculture...
Mississippi Farmers Urged to Complete 2022 Ag Census
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi farmers and forest landowners have the opportunity to provide data that helps shape future farm policy when they complete the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The deadline to be counted in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s census is Feb. 6, 2023. Although it is too late...
Weather Update: More Active Pattern Sets in for December
Precipitation has increased a bit across the state in recent weeks, ending what was a very dry stretch this fall (Figure 1). Observations indicate 1.5-2 inches have fallen across NW Ohio and in counties just to the southeast of about I-71. Still, about 73% of the state is in abnormally dry to moderate drought according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor. Temperatures overall are averaging about normal across the southern half of the state and 1-3°F above average across the north, with the typical late fall oscillation between mild and chilly air. For the latest up-to-date conditions, seasonal outlooks, and monthly climate summaries, please visit the State Climate Office of Ohio.
10 Questions To Ask Before Signing a Carbon Credit Contract
No two carbon credit contracts are written the same, and that is why Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agricultural law specialist Tiffany Lashmet, J.D., said there is a list of considerations she advises everyone to take before entering a carbon credit contract. “That fine print is really important,” Lashmet said....
