Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-World Cup 2022: schedule, teams, venues and final
(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Qatar:. * This year’s World Cup began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18. * The tournament began with a Group A match between hosts...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Argentina had toughest route to World Cup final in 1990 – Gracenote study
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – If the Netherlands beat Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals they could face Brazil in the semis but their route to the final will still not be as difficult as Argentina’s path in the 1990 edition, a Nielsen’s Gracenote analysis has revealed.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-‘Made-in-Sialkot’ Adidas ball puts Pakistan in the World Cup
SIALKOT, Pakistan (Reuters) – Even though it is a cricket-mad nation, Pakistan is playing a big part in the soccer World Cup by making the balls used on the training fields in Qatar and the replicas sold to fans worldwide. Forward Sports, a multinational sports equipment company in the...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Where will Cristiano Ronaldo go next? Former Manchester United player’s options
(Reuters) – Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United last month after a controversial interview in which he said he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag. With the January transfer window close, what is his next move?. WHAT HAS RONALDO SAID?. Former Real Madrid and Juventus forward...
104.1 WIKY
Belarus central bank to remove euro from currency basket weightings
(Reuters) – Belarus’ central bank said on Thursday it will remove the euro from its currency basket used to calculate the official exchange rate for the Belarusian’ rouble. The regulator said it was making the change – which will take effect from Monday Dec. 12 – due...
104.1 WIKY
Queensland fines Star Entertainment $67.9 million, casino licence under lens
(Reuters) – The Queensland government on Friday slapped penalties totalling A$100 million ($67.92 million) on Australia’ Star Entertainment Group and deferred suspension of its casino licences for a year to monitor operations in the state. A review of the casino firm’s responses to Queensland’s show cause notices issued...
104.1 WIKY
‘Burn everything’: Poland chokes on the smog of war
OLPINY, Poland (Reuters) – The Tkaczuk family moved from the Polish city of Krakow to the village of Olpiny in the Carpathian foothills in 2018 in search of cleaner country air. Four years on, as the fallout from the Ukraine war halted Russian gas supplies to Poland, the local...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Chinese grab Russian car market share after Western rivals depart
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Chinese brands account for almost a third of Russia’s car market, data shared with Reuters shows, as the sector more than any other shows China’s growing importance to the economy following the exodus of Western companies. New sales of passenger cars and light commercial...
Russian oligarch wins access to second impounded yacht on French Riviera
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A French court on Friday ordered the customs agency to release a second impounded yacht owned by a Russian billionaire hit by European sanctions, citing procedural errors made during its seizure.
104.1 WIKY
Chinese president invites Saudi king to visit China – Saudi state TV
DUBAI (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit China, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
104.1 WIKY
Vietnam vessel saves 154 Rohingya from sinking boat, transfers to Myanmar navy
HANOI (Reuters) – A Vietnamese oil service vessel rescued 154 people from a sinking boat in the Andaman Sea and has transferred them to Myanmar’s navy, state media reported, a group that was confirmed by activists as minority Rohingya Muslims. The vessel, Hai Duong 29, was en route...
104.1 WIKY
Indigenous people seek stronger land rights at COP15 nature talks
MONTREAL (Reuters) – Negotiations on a deal to protect 30% of the Earth by 2030 are woefully behind in addressing the concerns of native people, whose land holds the majority of the world’s remaining biodiversity, indigenous advocates told Reuters at the U.N. nature summit in Montreal. Indigenous participation...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. says to deploy HIMARS, infantry to Estonia
VILNIUS (Reuters) – The United States will deploy a platoon of HIMARS artillery rocket systems and an infantry company to Estonia in the coming weeks, the U.S. embassy in Tallinn said on Thursday. “The near-persistent deployment of U.S. forces and capabilities to Estonia are part of our commitment to...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-Why are oil tankers stuck in Turkish waters?
LONDON (Reuters) – Turkey’s maritime authority said on Thursday it would continue to block the passage of oil tankers that don’t carry appropriate insurance letters, adding that insurance checks on ships in its waters were a “routine procedure”. The logjam is creating growing unease in...
104.1 WIKY
EU markets watchdog raps national regulators over Brexit hubs
LONDON (Reuters) – Regulators in Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands allowed investment funds shifting operations from London to the European Union after Brexit to operate with too few senior staff in their new locations, the EU’s securities watchdog said on Thursday. After Britain voted in 2016 to leave...
104.1 WIKY
Britain reforms finance to exploit Brexit and ‘turbocharge’ growth
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain set out 30 measures to overhaul the financial sector on Friday, including a repeal of ‘burdensome’ EU rules the government says will unlock investment and maintain the City of London as one of the most competitive financial hubs in the world. The planned...
Comments / 0