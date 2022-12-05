Read full article on original website
Indigenous people seek stronger land rights at COP15 nature talks
MONTREAL (Reuters) – Negotiations on a deal to protect 30% of the Earth by 2030 are woefully behind in addressing the concerns of native people, whose land holds the majority of the world’s remaining biodiversity, indigenous advocates told Reuters at the U.N. nature summit in Montreal. Indigenous participation...
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Canada proposes overhauling foreign investment rules to tackle security risks
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada on Wednesday proposed beefing up its foreign investment rules to give the government greater power to scrutinize and potentially block overseas deals that bring national security risks. The proposed amendments would be the biggest overhaul to the Investment Canada Act (ICA) since 2009 and come...
Pakistan’s court endorses settlement with Barrick Gold over mining project
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s supreme court on Friday endorsed a settlement with Barrick Gold to resume mining the Reko Diq, one of the world’s biggest copper and gold deposits sites in the country’s southwest, a court order showed. The short order was read out by the...
Yellen says no reason to believe Russia involved in decision to block ships from Mediterranean
FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters on Thursday that the Biden administration had no reason to believe the Russian government was involved in a decision by Turkey to block ships from transiting to the Mediterranean Sea. Yellen also said the administration saw no...
Analysis-Peru’s presidential curse will prove hard to lift despite Castillo ouster
LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s first female president Dina Boluarte, who unexpectedly came to power on Wednesday after her former boss was ousted and arrested, will need to tread carefully to avoid her recent predecessors’ fate of being forced out of office early. In a day of high...
Chinese president invites Saudi king to visit China – Saudi state TV
DUBAI (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit China, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Netanyahu requests extension on forming Israeli government
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu requested a 14-day extension on Thursday to a deadline for forming a government, citing hold-ups in agreeing on roles for coalition partners, his Likud party said. The request was made in a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who gave Netanyahu...
U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington in short term
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday. Frustrations over China’s strict COVID-19 prevention measures boiled over into...
Mexican airline Volaris exploring sustainable fuel options
MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris is exploring options to obtain sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), including a potential deal in the United States, the airline's top executive said in an interview following the company's investor day.
Russian opposition figure gets 8-1/2 years' jail on 'false information' charge
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin was sentenced in court to eight-and-a-half years in prison on Friday on charges of spreading "false information" about the army.
Russian oligarch wins access to second impounded yacht on French Riviera
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A French court on Friday ordered the customs agency to release a second impounded yacht owned by a Russian billionaire hit by European sanctions, citing procedural errors made during its seizure.
Dozens killed as jihadist groups clash in eastern Mali
BAMAKO (Reuters) – Dozens of civilians have been killed and hundreds displaced over several days of heavy fighting between rival Islamist groups in Mali’s restive east, local government officials said on Thursday. Jihadists linked to Islamic State have been clashing with local al Qaeda affiliates over territory in...
Greek anarchists claim arson attack against Italian diplomat in Athens
ATHENS (Reuters) – A Greek anarchist group claimed responsibility on Thursday for an arson attack on cars at a senior Italian diplomat’s home in Athens this month, saying it was in solidarity with a jailed anarchist in Italy. At least one car was destroyed and another one was...
Marketmind: All in on reopening
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee:. Soft demand and weak economic activity remain a drag on China as the world’s second-biggest economy slowly but surely shakes off its COVID restrictions. The path to reopening is unlikely to be smooth and straight-forward, with some finding it difficult to break out of habits formed during the strict lockdowns.
Ukrainians brave return to former frontline village after Russian retreat
POSAD-POKROVSKE, Ukraine (Reuters) – When Russian forces advanced in the middle of last winter, the villagers of Posad-Pokrovske began to flee, joining compatriots from across the southern Ukrainian province of Kherson in a mass westward exodus. Over the past month, since Ukraine’s army recaptured the provincial capital and surrounding...
Philippine economic managers back bill creating sovereign fund
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine economic officials have thrown their support behind the creation of a sovereign wealth fund backed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr amid opposition from some groups due to concerns over the risk of corruption and transparency. The economic managers “strongly support” the proposed sovereign wealth fund...
U.S. says to deploy HIMARS, infantry to Estonia
VILNIUS (Reuters) – The United States will deploy a platoon of HIMARS artillery rocket systems and an infantry company to Estonia in the coming weeks, the U.S. embassy in Tallinn said on Thursday. “The near-persistent deployment of U.S. forces and capabilities to Estonia are part of our commitment to...
Nigeria to receive new attack aircraft and helicopters, drones
ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria is expecting to take delivery of 54 new air assets, including attack aircraft and helicopters as well as aerial drones, to boost its capabilities to fight insecurity in the country, Chief of Air Staff Marshal Amao said on Thursday. A 13-year-old Islamist insurgency in the...
