Englewood, CO

Englewood's Charles Hay World School closes Monday due to threat

By By JULIA CARDI
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

The Charles Hay World School in Englewood closed Monday because of a threat received overnight, according to the school's website.

No other schools have received threats, according to the statement, but all Englewood Schools will have increased security as a precaution.

"The decision has been made to close Charles Hay World School only to allow for thorough investigation of the threat," said the school's statement. The school said it and the district will continue to communicate with families throughout the day.

It does not include other details. The Denver Gazette has reached out to police and district spokespeople.

Charles Hay is a public school for kindergarten through sixth grade with an International Baccalaureate program. It has about 400 students, according to the website.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

