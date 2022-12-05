Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 12/08/2022: NYT, GMS, YQ, CHEF
Consumer stocks were firmed slightly during Thursday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1%. In company news, New York Times (NYT) shares were dropping 1% shortly before Thursday's close as more than 1,000...
NASDAQ
Interesting NCR Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the NCR options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLV, ABT, DHR, BMY
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLV) where we have detected an approximate $401.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.9% decrease week over week (from 309,520,000 to 306,620,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLV, in trading today Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) is up about 1%, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) is up about 1.4%, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) is lower by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLV, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $94.93, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
2 No-Brainer Fintech Stocks to Own in 2023
With the year winding down and many stocks struggling, it's time to look ahead to 2023 and think about where opportunities might lie. Fintech is one sector that was heavily beaten down this year, as rising interest rates and concerns over a recession resulted in some investors turning their backs on the sector.
NASDAQ
Time to Buy These Iconic Stocks for 2023?
Past performance is, of course, not always an indication of future success but strong management and historical dominance are surely a calming feeling for investors. Two stocks that come to mind in this regard are Deere & Company DE and International Business Machines IBM. Let’s see if this narrative supports buying shares of these two iconic companies at the moment.
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
NASDAQ
Why Greenlight Biosciences Stock Was in the Red Today
Shares of Greenlight Biosciences (NASDAQ: GRNA) were down 13.4% as of the market close on Thursday. The decline appears to be the result of a Bloomberg Dealreporter report that said the drugmaker turned down an opportunity for a private-equity firm to take it private. So what. Greenlight's shares rose a...
NASDAQ
The 1 Crypto Under $1 to Buy Before the End of 2022
With nearly every crypto down in 2022, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has been no exception. Cardano is now down 77% for the year and is trading at just $0.32. It is now at very real risk of losing its status as one of the top 10 cryptos in the world as measured by market capitalization.
NASDAQ
GLD: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Gold Shares (Symbol: GLD) where we have detected an approximate $99.8 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.2% decrease week over week (from 313,600,000 to 313,000,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of GLD, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Costco (COST) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Costco (COST) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.97 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.27%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
These 5 Stocks Look Attractive Following Broker Upgrades
With uncertainty and volatility plaguing the U.S. equity markets, it is very hard for individual investors to design a winning portfolio of stocks. No one wants to see their hard-earned money go down the drain. Moreover, with multiple stocks flooding the market from every possible corner, at any point of time, it is next to impossible to design one’s portfolio with appropriate stocks in the absence of guidance from experts who are equipped with proper knowhow about the market. The experts in the field of investing are the brokers.
NASDAQ
New York Community (NYCB) in Focus on 8% Dividend Yield
Solid dividend-yielding stocks are highly desirable amid imminent recession risk. One such stock is New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB. This Hicksville, NY-based bank offers traditional and non-traditional financial products and services, and access to multiple service channels, including online and mobile banking. A large portion of the company’s multi-family and commercial real estate loans are concentrated in the Metro New York region.
NASDAQ
Pre-market Movers: IXHL, MNPR, DSGN, SNES, LCFY…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET). Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) is up over 36% at $4.23 Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 31% at $3.27 SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) is up over 27% at $3.30 Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) is up over 16% at $6.12 Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is up over 14% at $2.01 Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is up over 10% at $24.05 KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Common Stock (KWE) is up over 9% at $3.47 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is up over 7% at $2.75 RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is up over 7% at $2.72 KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is up over 6% at $17.06.
NASDAQ
Omega Flex (OFLX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Flex Inc (Symbol: OFLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.31, changing hands as high as $111.08 per share. Omega Flex Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
American Airlines (AAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
American Airlines (AAL) closed the most recent trading day at $13.60, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the world's largest...
NASDAQ
Why Shopify, Salesforce, and The Trade Desk Stock Fell This Week
Technology stocks reverted to their old ways this week and were declining as investors grew increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's commitment to interest rate increases could end up pushing the economy into a recession. Those fears caused the S&P 500 to tumble 2.8% and the Nasdaq Composite to fall...
NASDAQ
Notable Thursday Option Activity: UNIT, UPS, INSP
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT), where a total of 11,093 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,200 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Doubles Carvana Stake as Debt Restructuring Likliehood Rises
Morgan Stanley filed a 13G/A form with the SEC on Wednesday, revealing it doubled its Carvana Co (CVNA) stake to 13.1 million shares or 12.4% as the stock tumbled more than 40%. Shares hit a new low on Wednesday, trading down 43% at $3.85 a share. The shares have lost...
NASDAQ
10 Stocks With Unusual Options Activity: MRNA, UAL, NKE and Others
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
