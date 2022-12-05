Texas Tech brings plenty of momentum into play and puts its 25-game home court winning streak on the line when it hosts Nicholls State on Wednesday in Lubbock, Texas. The Red Raiders (5-2) are coming off a 79-65 win at home over Georgetown in the Big East/Big 12 Battle on Nov. 30. All five Texas Tech starters scored in double figures in the victory, with Jaylon Tyson and De'Vion Harman leading the way with 18 points each and Daniel Batcho racking up 15 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO